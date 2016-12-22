Ohio lawmakers look to override 'heartbeat bill' veto

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House is still two votes shy of what it would need to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a bill that would have given the state the strictest abortion law in the nation.

But Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R., Clarksville) said Wednesday that talks continue about potentially coming back during the week between Christmas and midnight on New Year’s Eve to consider an override of that bill and any other measure the governor might veto in coming days.

“If we feel we need to come back, we’ll come back,” Mr. Rosenberger said.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoed a bill last week that would have given the state one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, while signing another bill which prohibits most abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. Ohio legislators are considering an override of the veto. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

“We may have to watch the ball drop from the House floor,” he added.

Lawmakers are also waiting to see if Mr. Kasich will veto bills to again delay enforcement of the state’s renewable energy mandates, expand a tax exemption for the oil and natural gas industry, and put expiration dates on the lives of state agencies.

Mr. Kasich last week vetoed House Bill 493, which would have prohibited nearly all abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detectable — as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

At the same time, he signed competing Senate Bill 127 to prohibit most abortions after 20 weeks of gestation.

The current limit is about 24 weeks.

Mr. Rosenberger said the governor did not signal his intentions on the Heartbeat Bill, but the speaker was still “not necessarily” surprised he vetoed the measure.

“I’m disappointed, and many members of the caucus are disappointed,” he said. “We’re still facilitating conversations with a lot of our members in our caucus to see where we can go. Clearly, we only had 56 [yes] votes on the floor. However, we had two members absent that would have voted for the bill. That makes it a lot closer.”

The House needs a supermajority of 60 to override a governor’s veto, something that has yet to occur during Mr. Kasich’s administration.

“Don’t give up — we have never been closer to ending abortion than we are right now!” wrote Janet Folger Porter, president of Faith2Action, in an email urging supporters to pressure potential swing votes.

Gabriel Mann, spokesman for NARAL ProChoice Ohio, said abortion-rights advocates continue to watch the vote-counting closely.

“[Mrs. Porter] has been trying to do the math for as long as she’s had these bills moving,” he said. “She’s been trying to badger different members of the legislature to bend to her will. We’re not confident that’s in any way likely right now.”

He added that it is not a sure thing that all those who voted for the Heartbeat Bill also would vote to override, particularly if they were confident in advance of their original votes that Mr. Kasich was going to veto it.

The Ohio Senate inserted the Heartbeat language into a bill containing an appropriation. That opened the door for Mr. Kasich to exercise his budgetary line-item veto to extract it while keeping the rest of the bill dealing with child abuse and neglect reporting.

Mr. Kasich has also criticized House Bill 554, which would delay for another two years enforcement of requirements that utilities find more of their power from solar, wind, and other renewable sources. The House was also shy of the 60 votes needed for an override on that one too.

Mr. Kasich has also criticized a provision in Senate Bill 235 which would expand an existing sales tax exemption for oil and natural gas companies on equipment and other provisions they use for production.

The administration has estimated that retroactive application of the expanded exemption to 2010 could cost the state $264 million, though much of that is in dispute.

Mr. Rosenberger, however, said the language is a clarification to address what he considers an overreach by the Department of Taxation in its application of the exemption.

Contact Jim Provance at: jprovance@theblade.com or 614-221-0496.