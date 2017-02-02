Sen. Portman to back DeVos for education secretary

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio) announced today that he will support President Trump’s nominee of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education, adding one more critical vote for her endangered nomination.

“I support Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education because during the confirmation process she committed to strongly support public education and because of her support for local control, instead of having the federal government dictate education policy at the state and local level. I look forward to working with her to improve our K-12 public education system, make college more affordable, stand up for children with disabilities, and close the skills gap by promoting Career and Technical Education to give young people more opportunities to succeed,” Mr. Portman said.

And U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) today renewed his opposition to the DeVos appointment and warned against Republican leadership attempts to “cram” her confirmation through.

“When thousands of parents, students and teachers are jamming the phone lines in opposition to Betsy DeVos, the answer isn’t to cram her through the Senate, it’s to slow down and listen to the people we work for,” Mr. Brown said.

Mr. Brown said he opposed her appointment because of her “long-standing support for for-profit charter schools, which have failed Ohio students and wasted taxpayer dollars.” And he pressed Mrs. DeVos to pay the outstanding $5.3 million fine charged against a political action committee she formerly chaired for violating Ohio campaign finance laws.

Mr. Portman has been deluged by phone calls to oppose Mrs. DeVos. His office refused to say how many calls he got.

“Rob appreciates the fact that Ohioans regularly reach out to his office to voice their opinions on a variety of issues. We value and welcome their input. We have received a higher than normal amount of calls but that’s to be expected when the Senate is considering a new administration’s Cabinet nominees,” said spokesman Emily Benavides.

About 20 local opponents of Mr. Trump picketed Mr. Portman’s office at Madison Avenue and Superior Street in downtown Toledo today, carrying signs that indicated concern about Mrs. DeVos, the temporary ban on refugees and immigrants from seven mainly Muslim countries, and racism.

“I’m worried about my children’s education future,” said Jennifer Cochran of Toledo, a mother of five. “It’s very disappointing.”

But she said she’s also worried about the President’s strategic adviser Steve Bannon, white supremacy, and censorship at the Environmental Protection Agency.

“It’s hard to focus on one topic because they’re all so scary,” the 44-year-old nurse practitioner said.

The protesters chanted, among other things, “Who’s the enemy? White Supremacy.”

Mr. Bannon formerly led Breitbart News, which is seen as giving sympathetic coverage to the white nationalist movement.

Critics have said she is unqualified because of her lack of experience in public education and because her responses in her Senate committee hearing revealed a lack of knowledge about education law and testing.

Two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, have come out against Mrs. DeVos.

According to The Associated Press, if all other GOP senators vote to support Mrs. DeVos and all Democrats oppose her, she would end up with a 50-50 vote in the Senate and Vice President Mike Pence would have to break the tie to confirm her.

Mrs. DeVos, from Grand Rapids, Mich., whose husband, Richard DeVos Jr. is the former CEO of the multibillion-dollar Amway marketing company, has devoted much of her adult life to promoting charter schools and vouchers. She has donated heavily to Republican candidates and is a former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

On Wednesday, a prominent advocate of school choice, Eli Broad, called on Senate leaders to oppose Mrs. DeVos.

In the letter written to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Mr. Broad said he watched Mrs. DeVos' confirmation hearing with "dismay" and listed several of his top concerns with her nomination.

"I believe she is unprepared and unqualified for the position," Mr. Broad wrote in a letter.

A pro-school choice political action committee, All Children Matter, was fined $5.3 million in 2008 for making illegal campaign contributions, but never paid the fine. Mrs. DeVos was chairman of the group and a major contributor, but is not personally liable for the fine.

Campaign finance records show contributions totaling $15,600 since 2010 from to Mr. Portman’s campaigns Mrs. DeVos and her husband, as well as thousands of dollars from other close members of her and her husband’s families.

Numerous left-leaning organizations have called for the defeat of the confirmation, including the national teachers union American Federation of Teachers and the American Bridge political action committee.

"Betsy DeVos is an enemy of public schools who would let corporations control our children's education: that's why there's a growing bipartisan opposition to her confirmation,” said American Bridge President Jessica Mackler.

Contact Tom Troy: tomtroy@theblade.com or 419-724-6058 or on Twitter @TomFTroy.