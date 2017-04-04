Sandusky ready for Kasich speech, other events

SANDUSKY — Sandusky is bracing for an influx today that could rival the intensity of the annual mayfly invasion.

Gov. John Kasich will bring his annual State of the State Speech to Sandusky, along with the General Assembly and much of the machinery of state government.

The centerpiece will be the address at 7 p.m. in the Sandusky State Theatre. Some television and radio stations in the state will air the speech live.

It will also be streamed on The Ohio Channel at http://​ohiochannel.org and on the Republican governor’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/​JohnKasich.

WGTE, Toledo's PBS station, will air the speech in its entirety at 11 p.m. It is broadcast on Channel 30 and appears on Channel 199 on Buckeye Broadband.

Some 57 other events are planned throughout the greater Sandusky area to highlight such issues as education, tourism, Lake Erie quality, public health, and economic development.

The Republican governor will use his televised talk to tout initiatives made on his watch — battling opiate painkiller and heroin addiction epidemic and infant mortality, and boosting job creation.

The governor is expected to talk about his austere state budget — now awaiting legislative approval — that’s squeezed by lower-than-expected tax projections.

He’s expected to make a pitch for his tax reform plan to lawmakers. The plan would raise the state sales, cigarette, and alcohol taxes and expand the sales tax base to a handful of professional services to help underwrite another minor cut in the personal income tax.

With the exception of his first, Mr. Kasich has eschewed the traditional Statehouse as the venue for his annual diagnosis of the state’s condition to go on the road to Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington, and Marietta.

This time, it’s Sandusky, the first city on Lake Erie, that will be capital for a day — essentially kicking off Sandusky’s bicentennial celebration a year early.

Local officials said they invited the governor for 2018, but were encouraged to compete for the 2017 State of the State instead. A delegation from the governor’s office visited Sandusky last year, the week before the presidential election.

“We’ve made a lot of progress the last few years,” City Manager Eric Wobser said. “That’s why a group of folks invited the governor. People are excited. It’s an opportunity for us to show continued momentum.”

The community launched a video on Facebook on Friday and already it attracted more than 100,000 views, he said.

“It’s all anyone’s talking about,” said Trent Beard, co-owner of Mr. Smith’s Coffee House across Columbus Avenue from the theater. “We don’t know exactly what to expect.

“We’re just planning on doing business as usual,” he said. “We have an extra employee on schedule just in case. We’re planning on being ready to be busy.”

He recalled that Governor Kasich made a reputation for himself as someone who likes to eat on the campaign trail during the 2016 presidential election, so he’s expecting Mr. Kasich to sit down somewhere and nosh.

Leading up to that moment, however, is a jammed schedule for events.

The director of the Department of Commerce will meet and greet people at Mon Ami Winery in Port Clinton “to discuss possible ways to improve the liquor license process.”

Commerce will also visit with the Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Firelands Winery in Sandusky, address a panel discussion on service to senior citizens, and tour area cemeteries to figure out better ways to protect them from vandalism.

Paolo DeMaria, state superintendent of Public Instruction, has multiple events — at Bellevue Elementary School for a talk on early learning and school readiness, and Sandusky High School to discuss how well students are prepared for college.

The health of Lake Erie will be the subject of a discussion at Bowling Green State University’s Firelands Campus with Thomas Bridgeman, a University of Toledo professor who with other researchers is working on ways to eliminate toxic algae.

The Development Services Agency will tour an abandoned gas station site in Sandusky that has received a cleanup grant. That agency will also tour the historic Hotel Rieger in Sandusky.

Regardless of where the governor delivers his speech, it will be based on data that has been “cherry-picked” to bely the true story of Ohio’s struggle, predicted Gavin DeVore Leonard, director of the progressive activist organization One Ohio Now.

The progressive group backed by labor, social service, religious, and environmental organizations on Monday sought to tamp down the happy talk expected from Mr. Kasich with what it says is the sober truth about an economy that remains sluggish overall, with an unemployment rate of 5.1 percent in February, compared with the national average of 4.7 percent.

“The reality is that the data shows that we’ve been struggling and we continue to struggle,” Mr. Leonard said. “While there are a few areas where our rankings have increased, there are more areas where our ranking has decreased.”

The state ranks 39th in infant mortality statistics, 44th in hunger, and 15th in the number of Ohioans who are health-insured.

Political opponents and critics of the governor will be able to make their presence known in one of two protest areas.

One will be several blocks away at Washington Park Gazebo, 200 Washington St., to highlight an issue that just happens to share the day with Mr. Kasich’s annual address — pay equity for women workers.

Bonnie Noe, a member of Northwest Ohio Feminist Alliance Indivisible, said the organization had already planned a rally because April 4 is National Equal Pay Day. She said the venue was moved from Toledo to Sandusky to accommodate lawmakers who would be attending the governor’s speech.

“In Ohio we are looking for a law stating that employers must give equal pay for equal work regardless of gender or race. If there was such a law there wouldn’t be this disparity in pay,” she said.

At Moseley’s Public House, across Water Street from the state theater, a newly created pro-Lake Erie political action committee will host the first in a planned series of monthly candidate forums.

Guest No. 1 is the first declared Democratic candidate for governor, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D., Boardman). Attendees will pay $20 for the event that raises money for the Lake Erie Protection Fund, headed by Chris Redfern, former Democratic state representative from Catawba Island and now the proprietor of the Rocky Point Winery in Marblehead.

Staff writer Jim Provance contributed to this report.

Contact Tom Troy: tomtroy@theblade.com or 419-724-6058 or on Twitter @TomFTroy.