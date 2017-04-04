Council considering adult day care in city

Sylvania City Council members want to continue discussing the possibility of allowing adult day-care centers within city limits before referring a proposal to the planning commission that would change the city’s zoning code.

City officials recently were approached about locating an adult day care in the city, but Sylvania Law Director Leslie Brinning said those types of centers are not allowed under the city’s zoning code as it stands now.

She recommended that council members refer a zoning amendment that would allow for centers “where adults are given care for not more than 12 hours within any 24-hour period.”

Ms. Brinning added that any center intending to open in Sylvania would have to meet all federal, state, and local licensing requirements. “It is certainly a growing need in every community, including ours,” Mayor Craig Stough said.

Council voted unanimously Monday to discuss the proposal in more detail at its next zoning and annexation committee meeting.

Councilman Doug Haynam said he wanted to discuss more specifics at the committee level before he would be comfortable sending the zoning amendment to the planning commission.

“I haven’t thought about this before,” Mr. Haynam said. “I’m wondering if we should refer this to zoning and annexation [committee] and have some discussions ahead of referring a very general statute to the planning commission when I know I’m going to have some questions.”

In other business, council members recommended to the planning commission an ordinance change to restrict the amount of space allowed for parking in front yards of residential properties. Parking on the grass is prohibited now, but there is no limit to how much space a homeowner can pave for parking.

Director of Public Service Kevin Aller asked council members to consider restricting the aggregate area of paved parking to no more than 35 percent of a residence’s front yard.

The planning commission soon will weigh in, with the full council making the final decision.

