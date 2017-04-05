Equal-pay-for-women rally held near Kasich speech site

SANDUSKY — Advocates of equal pay for women rallied here on the same day that state legislators and Gov. John Kasich were in town for the annual State of the State speech.

Tuesday was Equal Pay Day, the date that symbolizes when women’s salaries nationally catch up to what men made last year.

It’s always on a Tuesday, because women’s lower average wages mean they have to work longer to be paid what men received for their work last week.

Betty Sutton, former U.S. Representative and a Democrat who has announced her candidacy for governor of Ohio, speaks during an equal pay rally prior to Gov. John Kasich’s State of the State address Tuesday in Sandusky. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton from the Akron area, who has announced as a Democratic candidate for governor in 2018, called on the crowd to “pledge to persist until we achieve equal pay for women.”

She said women in Ohio are paid on average 74.7 cents for each dollar that men are paid, and it’s lower for African-American and Hispanic women.

“Unequal pay hurts women today and in retirement and it hurts husbands and children and families. A 20-year-old woman starting her career today could lose over $400,000 during her professional life compared to a man, and that’s wrong,” Ms. Sutton said.

“The wind is at our back and that’s a good sign,” Ms. Sutton said to about 80 people in Washington Park Gazebo about 90 minutes before Mr. Kasich was to address a temporarily relocated General Assembly inside the Sandusky State Theatre two blocks away.

“We believe we deserve better and fairer incomes for women and for families,” Ms. Sutton said.

The rally heard from one state lawmaker, Rep. Stephanie Howse (D., Cleveland), who outlined bills that have been introduced in the state legislature to give women workers more power to find out and talk about what their male colleagues are paid.

“Equal pay is a family issue. We need people to be more comfortable talking about the money that we make,” Ms. Howse said.

Beth Gillman, a Port Clinton councilman, said women still haven’t achieved their goal of pay equality even though Congress passed the Equal Pay Act in 1963.

“A half century is long enough. When women do well, we all do well,” Ms. Gillman said.

The pay gap, based on working full-time, year-round, is that women make on average nationally 80 cents for every $1 paid to men, which amounts to a yearly gap of $12,686, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group says that if Ohio women made what men made, women would be able to afford nearly two more years of food, more than 10 months of mortgage payments, 17 more months of rent, nearly 21 more months of child care, or the entire cost of tuition and fees at a two-year community college.

The shortfall is even greater for black women and Hispanic women. Black women are paid only 63 cents and Latinas only 54 cents for every $1 paid to white, non-Hispanic men, National Partnership says.

White, non-Hispanic women are paid 75 cents for every $1 paid to white, non-Hispanic men. And Asian women are paid 85 cents for every $1 paid to white, non-Hispanic men, although the study adds that “some ethnic subgroups of Asian women fare much worse.”

Reporter Janet H. Cho of the (Cleveland) Plain Dealer contributed to this report.