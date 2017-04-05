Kasich: Ohio should take risks to win

SANDUSKY — Ohio must dare to take risks, whether it’s fostering driverless vehicle and drone technology or making tough decisions on taxes, Gov. John Kasich said Tuesday as he took his annual assessment of the state’s health to windy Sandusky Bay.

On his way from Columbus, Mr. Kasich made a detour to check out Cedar Point’s roller coasters.

“I don’t know if it can go any faster or higher, but the machines only work when all the parts work together,” the Republican governor told the crowd in the historic Sandusky State Theatre.

“Ohio is the same way,” he said. “We can reach great heights, historic heights, but only if all of our state’s pieces are working the right way together. State government is just one of those pieces and its role isn’t to control or dictate, but to serve.”

Highlights from Gov. John Kasich’s State of the State address: ● He said lawmakers need to continue with conservative budgeting, more tax reform more work to streamline regulations and more progress on connecting education and workforce training with job creators. ● He said we need to reform our convoluted municipal tax system, which he estimates would result in job creators saving $800 million. ● He’s proposing the creation of a chief innovation officer for Ohio to lead a new Ohio Institute of Technology. ● He announced he is creating a new task force comprised of leaders from a variety of businesses and industries that will work with leading education thinkers to outline what Ohio needs to do to prepare for economic changes which include coming technologies — such as drone technology, sensor technology, and improved cyber security.

This marks the sixth of Mr. Kasich’s annual State of the State addresses that he has taken on the road. After holding the first in the traditional Statehouse, the governor has talked to lawmakers and cabinet officials in schools in Steubenville and Medina, convention centers in Lima and Wilmington, and, like Sandusky, a theater in Marietta.

Some of the governor’s top administrators were in the city and surrounding communities all day, attending dozens of local events and a big luncheon for state legislators and community leaders at Cedar Point.

“We were at the center of the industrial revolution because so many people dove head-first into new ideas ... about what to make and how to make it, and they accepted no limits on how they could go,” Mr. Kasich said. “That was all about risk-taking.

“And we don’t need to go any further than just down the road — I just saw that Thomas Edison Freeway — Milan, perfect example of what I’m talking about,” he said. “Thomas Edison wasn’t just a brilliant and creative innovator, he was a risk-taker.”

The state transportation budget signed by the governor includes additional investments in smart-highway technology for autonomous vehicle research and authorizes support for drone research.

“Folks, [change] is coming,” Mr. Kasich said. “Make no mistake. This change will affect not just blue-collar jobs. Insurance adjusters, stockbrokers — they may be impacted by artificial intelligence. Who knows maybe even the General Assembly will be replaced by robots. ... And maybe governors as well.”

He argued that government can’t be the cure-all for social ills such as addiction and infant mortality while saying the state can play a role.

He announced a $20 million investment by Third Frontier, a state entity that invests in technology and research, to study devices and other technology that could provide alternatives to drugs for pain and fight withdrawal symptoms. The move is an effort to fight the state’s opiate and heroin addiction epidemic.

The governor again used his speech to promote his proposals in his last two-year budget proposal. Despite the fact that the General Assembly is controlled by fellow Republicans, he faces push-back again on his tax-reform plan to raise sales, cigarette, and alcohol taxes and expand the sales tax to more professional services to underwrite another income tax cut.

“Many ask why I feel so strongly about reducing the income tax and reforming the tax code in light of the challenging budget circumstances we face,” Mr. Kasich said. “It’s simple. Without continued progress toward eliminating our income tax, Ohio will never be as competitive as we need to be. States with low or no income taxes have the strongest growth, because taxes and regulations matter to job creators.”

He also made a pitch for his plan to centralize collection of local taxes on business with the state Department of Taxation, a move he said would save businesses $800 million, but drew some criticism.

“I’m really disappointed that the governor persists in another example of state government usurping the power and responsibilities of local control,” said state Rep. Mike Sheehy (D., Oregon). “There’s no way that anybody would be more protective of the funds that belong to local government than the people in local government.”

In line with his arguments that social service programs should help to lift people out of the circumstances that make them eligible for help, Mr. Kasich gave one of his “Courage Awards” to Dan Rogers, president and chief executive officer of Cherry Street Mission Ministries in Toledo.

Cherry Street’s Life Revitalization Center provides food and shelter to those who need it and also job-training to help them get better jobs to provide for themselves. A recent $500,000 donation from Owens Corning will expand that to include basic carpentry training.

“If you are in Toledo and Lucas County and run out of hope, he brings them in,” Mr. Kasich said.

State Sen. Randy Gardner (R., Bowling Green) noted this is the first State of State on Lake Erie. It comes at a time when the state and its neighbors are trying to deal with harmful algal blooms and other water issues.

“This is the story of a city that’s been helped by some state grants and some state support, but mostly by the innovation, the energy, and the commitment of its community leaders,” Mr. Gardner said. “That’s also part of the message. ... There’s clearly more to do. We’ve made progress, but there is more to do to finish our work here.”

At the Sandusky Yacht Club, the state directors of taxation, natural resources, and the Ohio Development Services Agency participated in a round-table discussion about Lake Erie tourism, a huge industry for the eight Ohio counties that border the lake.

Tax Commissioner Joe Testa said tourism-related income taxes have gone up 19 percent in the last four years, generating $1 billion in the most recent year for the state.

“Relative to different industries, travel and tourism is a significant one,” he said.

Eric Wobser, city manager of Sandusky, said he heard nothing but positive feedback about the city’s readiness for the big speech.

“There’s a great number of people from Ohio who don’t know what it’s like to live on a Great Lake,” Mr. Wobser said. “The key will be how we follow up and leverage the opportunity. We made a lot of friends. What’s important is a recognition that protecting Lake Erie is important and investing in the destination economy and in small cities.”

A representative of the state’s Development Services Agency was given a tour of Hotel Rieger, a 1916 downtown hotel that, at five stories, is one of the tallest buildings in Sandusky.

The hotel had been vacant until it was restored in 2015 at a cost of $10.2 million, with a $1.8 million historic tax credit grant. Today it is housing for senior citizens.

“We restored it, but the developer lost a lot of money,” said Pat Torrence, a development consultant.

Among the officials visiting was former state Rep. Barbara Sears (R., Monclova Township), now director of Medicaid for Ohio. She met with Jobs and Family Services employees and other local service providers from Erie and Ottawa counties.

Ms. Sears said the Medicaid expansion that Governor Kasich implemented has contributed to a healthier population, helping them to get and keep jobs. The expansion added 700,000 to the rolls, and about 500,000 people have used behavioral and mental health services.

“That indicates the need out there that was not being met,” Ms. Sears said.

Mary Ann Groot of Sandusky, who teaches accounting in a local business college, protested outside the theater, carrying a sign saying, “Save the Lake.”

The Lake Erie Initiative is at risk, “so it may be up to the state to take care of our lake,” Ms. Groot said. “I’ve been trying to speak with all the legislators as they are walking by. Some have been very appreciative. Some have been nose up in the air, don’t give a care.”

Contact Jim Provance at: jprovance@theblade.com or 614-221-0496.