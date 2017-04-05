Lucas Co. elections board member Hartley to face Columbus hearing

COLUMBUS — A suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member is being summoned to Columbus on Friday for a hearing to determine whether he will be removed from the board.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted suspended board member James Hartley on March 28, because of “an emerging pattern of irresponsible behavior,” according to a press release from his office. Mr. Hartley was appointed to the office a year ago with the backing of Lucas County Republican Party chairman Jon Stainbrook.

Mark Landes, a partner at Isaac Wiles, will preside over the hearing and present his recommendations to Mr. Husted, who will then make the final decision as to what further action, if any, is warranted.

