Gabriel resigns at-large Toledo council seat

Independent Toledo Councilman Theresa Gabriel officially resigned her at-large seat today upon being sworn in as deputy director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Ms. Gabriel, 80, was elected last week by the board of elections. Her resignation from council took effect at 8:29 a.m.

Toledo City Council, which is dominated by Democrats, has 30 days to fill the seat or the mayor will be permitted to make the appointment.

There will be a primary election in September and general election in November for new four-year terms for all six council at-large seats.

RELATED ARTICLE: Board of elections gives new leader a raise of $5,000

Ms. Gabriel was appointed Thursday to the elections board after Republican Director Gina Kaczala’s contract was not renewed and Democratic Deputy Director LaVera Scott was promoted to director. Ms. Gabriel, who ran for city council in 2013 as a political independent, is filling the Republican position.

Ms. Gabriel was initially advised she would need approval from Secretary of State Jon Husted, but a Husted representative said Friday that the elections board’s 3-0 vote was sufficient to hire her for the job helping to run the elections office of 140 full and part-time employees.

Ms. Gabriel was lauded by fellow councilmen at the conclusion of their regular meeting Tuesday.