Nuclear plant measure would raise electric bills

The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor is one of two that could be helped by an Ohio Senate bill. THE BLADE

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. announced Wednesday that two Ohio legislators have agreed to introduce a bailout bill the utility sees as essential to the survival of its Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear power plants.

The bill, to be known in the Ohio Senate as Senate Bill 128, would impose an unspecified increase in monthly electric bills on customers who have a nuclear plant in their service territory.

FirstEnergy said it was introduced into the Ohio Senate by state Sen. John Eklund (R., Chardon), and into the Ohio House of Representatives by state Rep. Anthony DeVitis (R., Green). Both are expected to be officially logged and entered in the public record today.

The legislation would create what FirstEnergy calls a “Zero Emissions Nuclear Resource Program,” or ZEN, to recognize the low-carbon footprint of nuclear plants.

FirstEnergy contends the program allows customers of utilities with a nuclear plant in their service territory to reap economic, environmental, and fuel diversity benefits in exchange for higher monthly electric bills. Critics have decried such bills as costly bailouts for an industry they believe needs to be more competitive.

