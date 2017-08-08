Dispute leads to residence change, run for trustee

Duke Wheeler, owner of Wheeler Farms and The Stables, in his facility on January 19, 2016. THE BLADE

Richard “Duke” Wheeler said he never had political ambitions before 2015. He also did not live in Waterville Township, though he owned more than 400 acres around Obee Road.

But because a dispute between him and the township escalated into a lengthy court battle, he changed his residence and is running to replace the township trustees he named in a lawsuit.

“This is where I declare my home. This is where I pay my taxes,” he said, sitting in his home at the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm his family owns. “If we didn’t have an issue with the stables, I’d probably still have my residence in Ottawa Hills.”

Mr. Wheeler began purchasing property in the township in the late 80s, starting with the first lots of his tree farm. He also purchased property in Ottawa Hills that was his home until switching his residence to Waterville Township, where he said he spends most of his work day before typically returning to his Ottawa Hills home, where his wife lives and is still registered to vote.

“All my mail is here. This is where my life is,” he said of Waterville Township. “I sleep most of my time in Ottawa Hills.”

State law requires Mr. Wheeler be a qualified voter in Waterville Township to run for a trustee seat. The Ohio Revised Code includes several rules for determining a voter’s residence, including that the residence is the place “in which the person’s habitation is fixed and to which, whenever the person is absent, the person has the intention of returning,” state law reads.

The law also states “the place where the family of a married person resides shall be considered to be the person’s place of residence” unless the spouses are separated.

The Lucas County Board of Elections would have final say in Mr. Wheeler’s eligibility. LaVera Scott, the board’s director, said her office uses the residential address provided by the candidate.

“I cannot say which house he lives in,” she said.

A protest could be filed by any Waterville Township resident, which would bring the issue before the board. Ms. Scott said there is no set criteria the board would use to make its decision.

“It only requires one resident,” she said. No protest had been filed as of Monday afternoon. The board would make its decision based in part on advice from Kevin Pituch, a Lucas County assistant prosecutor who is assigned to the board.

Mr. Pituch was not available for comment.

Mr. Wheeler’s primary motivation for running stems from a fight over The Stables at Obee, a wedding venue he successfully moved to Swanton Township from Waterville Township after noise complaints led to township trustees revoking the permits needed for the barn to continue hosting weddings.

The business was annexed into Swanton Township on Aug. 23, 2016, and Swanton Township fiscal officer Peggy Michael said there have been no complaints.

Whether or not Waterville Township acted improperly is still being determined in court. Because Mr. Wheeler is claiming damages as a result of Waterville Township’s actions, Matthew Harper, an attorny representing Mr. Wheeler, said the issue still needs to be decided, even though the wedding venue is no longer in the township.

Both Mr. Wheeler and Waterville Township have motions before the court, and are waiting on a judge’s decision. Mr. Harper said he had not considered how the possibility of becoming a trustee while suing the board of trustees could affect the case.

Mr. Wheeler knows he might end up ineligible for candidacy, and said he is fine with that outcome. Still, he has plans for the office, first of which is attaching a set decibel level for Waterville Township’s noise resolution.

“It doesn’t seem proper,” he said. “Noise you can measure by decibels, I think we should have a decibel level.”

The filing deadline for the trustee seats, among some other area school board, township, and council seats, is Wednesday at 4 p.m. A candidate in Waterville Township needs 25 valid signatures to be on the ballot.

As of Monday, Mr. Wheeler is running against two incumbent trustees, Kyle Hertzfeld and Karen Schneider, for two total seats.

There is also an unexpired term up for election. Kyle Moosman, who currently holds the seat, is running against Brett Warner, a former trustee and public relations director for the Lucas County Sheriff.

