2 council hopefuls seek input on city

a1abf43e-df70-4d13-a59f-60288dc33a1eTwo youthful candidates for at-large Toledo City Council seats want to engage 20 and 30-year-olds in the development of a long-range plan for Toledo.

Involving those who will be most affected by the city’s future will make them “feel more involved, and have ownership in the plan,” Sam Melden, 34, said Tuesday after a brief news conference in the Brim House lobby at the Renaissance Hotel downtown.

Nick Komives, who turned 33 Tuesday, joined Mr. Melden Tuesday in announcing a series of “20/​40” Vision meetings. The first is scheduled for Oct. 3 at Hensville, on South St. Clair Street near Fifth Third Field, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

“The 20/​40 Plan is going to happen,” and Toledoans 20 to 40 years old will be making the city’s decision’s 20 years from now, Mr. Komives, said.

Mr. Melden and Mr. Komives, both Democratic-endorsed candidates, said they are committed to leading at least two other such meetings, but the next two are likely to be scheduled in early 2018 to avoid conflicts with holiday planning and activities.