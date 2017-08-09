Report: Toledo spends 11% on internal government

The city of Toledo is already spending a good percentage of its budget — 89 percent — on programs that directly affect or benefit residents, a consultant hired to help city leaders budget differently told councilmen Tuesday.

“We make a distinction between those programs offered directly to citizens versus those programs that help make sure the organization is run effectively from within,” said Chris Fabian, co-founder of the Center for Priority Based Budgeting in Englewood, Colo.

ALSO READ: Toledo officials admit error on $8.2M in budget

Toledo’s 11 percent spending on what Mr. Fabian called “internal governance programs” compares with an average of 20 percent in other cities, he said.

Toledo City Council unanimously agreed in June, 2016, to accept $44,500 from the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and to spend up to $50,000 from the city’s general fund to hire the Center for Priority Based Budgeting. The ordinance council approved, which was written by the Hicks-Hudson administration, said the Colorado group would assist the city with budget constraints.

Toledo is among 170 communities to undertake “priority-based budgeting” with the group.

Mr. Fabian, during his update Tuesday to council, said the public beginning Friday will be able to view massive amounts of data accumulated on city departments and all city program spending via an online portal accessible through the city’s website.

“There is a thorough evaluation process where the departments took all of their programs and evaluated them,” Mr. Fabian said.

All programs offered by the city of Toledo were identified and the costs determined to help city leaders budget differently, Mr. Fabian said.

City Council President Steven Steel said the data would help city officials lower costs and deliver better services.

“We seem to be relatively efficient in the way we allocate money before we ever did this assessment,” Mr. Steel said. “There is also the notion that there are potentially low-priority programs we can take and look at, and cost savings.”

Working with city employees, the Center for Priority Based Budgeting ranked the priority of city programs and the cost spent on each.

Councilman Sandy Spang, who initially pushed for the city to undertake the initiative, said it would be useful while drafting the city’s 2018 budget.

“This is the first time we have actually had an inventory of exactly what we do — the 733 programs we conduct and what they cost,” Ms. Spang said. “We will now, going forward, be able to do the priority piece of it. ... The biggest thing is we will be able to liberate resources to do some innovative programs; some of the things we want to do in the city.”

Contact Ignazio Messina at imessina@theblade.com, 419-724-6171 or on Twitter @IgnazioMessina.