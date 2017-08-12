Women Voters to host mayoral primary forum in Perrysburg

THE BLADE
The League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area will host a mayoral primary forum Aug. 20 at the Way Public Library.
The public can submit questions to the moderator at the event, which opens its doors at 1:30 p.m. The event starts at 2 p.m. Incumbent Mayor Michael Olmstead is running against Tom Mackin and Jonathan Orser. All three will be at the event.
The primary election is Sept. 12, with early voting starting on Tuesday in Bowling Green. The last day to register or update an address for the primary is Monday at 9 p.m., and the top two candidates in the primary will advance to the general election in November.
