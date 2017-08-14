Voting for Toledo's mayoral race to begin Tuesday

The four candidates for Toledo mayor have been stumping for votes the past several months with the occasional tussle and jab at each other — all with the hope of locking in precious support for what will likely be a close primary election in September.

Early voting starts Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, the endorsed Democrat; Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, also a Democrat; Tom Waniewski, a Republican district councilman from West Toledo, and perennial candidate Opal Covey, a Republican who calls herself a “prophetess,” are vying to advance to the November general election.

The three main candidates have offered promises on things such as city spending, infrastructure, public safety, and drinking-water quality.

The contest has been dominated in recent weeks by questions about city finances that started with revelations the city had more than $8 million stagnant in its “general obligation debt service fund” and that the city had illegally commingled funds for years. It culminated early this month with the resignation of one of Mayor Hicks-Hudson’s top officials — City Finance Director George Sarantou.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz has redirected issues to the debt-service fund questions — accusing the mayor and Mr. Waniewski of “losing track” of $8.2 million. That was the balance of that fund at the end of 2011, and it stayed there until the end of 2015, when the balance swelled to $8.94 million.

EARLY VOTING FOR SEPT. 12 PRIMARY ■ Monday, Aug. 14 - Last day to register to vote ■ Tuesday, Aug. 15 - First day to cast early votes ■ Tuesday, Sept. 12 - Primary election day Lucas County early voting location: 1301 Monroe St., enter on the 13th St. side ■ Hours: Aug. 15-Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays only; closed Labor Day; Sept. 5-Sept. 8, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sept. 10, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz promised a “taxpayer bill of rights” that promotes transparency and accountability.

Initially, city finance leaders working for the mayor said the $8 million-plus was tax-increment financing district funds but later admitted it was not. Retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Andy Douglas, in a July 13 report to Toledo City Council, determined city finance officials across several mayoral administrations had for years violated state-accounting laws by commingling funds and that current city officials avoided properly fixing the accounting problem with the debt-service fund to prevent a negative mark from the Ohio auditor.

The mayor’s official city spokesman and campaign manager have both tried to minimize the issue.

“The city of Toledo identified a five-year-old accounting error and corrected it,” Janet Schroeder, the mayor’s spokesman at the time, said in a written statement last month.

The incumbent

Meanwhile, Ms. Hicks-Hudson has tried to convince voters she is keeping the city running and helping advance its economy.

When she officially announced her re-election campaign, she cited successes in downtown development, job growth, and the Engage Toledo mobile application. The city also is providing the right equipment and training behind the scenes for its employees, she said.

“We have an opportunity to keep our city going forward, and we have an opportunity to show how wonderful the city of Toledo really is,” Ms. Hicks-Hudson, 66, said.

She said her re-election would maintain strong leadership without the stops and starts of a new administration.

“In the last two years, we have done some amazing things, I believe,” she said.

Regarding safety, Ms. Hicks-Hudson identified two programs: The Toledo police’s Operation STOP as a means to use data and detain those committing the most crimes, and distribution of gun locks along with education about proper firearms storage.

She’s also tried to fix Toledo’s crumbling streets.

The city is spending $9 million in 2017 to repave residential roads under her administration — up from nothing the previous year if the temporary “mill-and-fill” operation is discounted.

Ms. Hicks-Hudson announced extra funding for residential repaving in May, after the city found that it had money left from 2016 workers compensation and health-care costs — thereby leaving millions more to spend this year.

But even that good news story was soured for the incumbent.

The mayor said the city saved $2.3 million from adjustment in workers compensation because of reductions in claims.

Records obtained by The Blade after the mayor’s May 31 announcement showed the city actually saved $3.83 million in general fund money — not $2.3 million — from the lower workers compensation claims costs.

Kapszukiewicz

Mr. Kapszukiewicz pounced, warning voters against trusting her fiscal oversight skills. Mr. Kapszukiewicz, in his fourth term as county treasurer, said his oversight of county funds and his leadership creating the Lucas County Land Bank qualifies him to be Toledo’s next chief executive.

He declared his candidacy in May vowing to remake municipal government with “forward-thinking strategies,” including merging city and county operations and ensuring access to prekindergarten education for all Toledo children.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz, 44, pledged to hire 40 police officers each year if he is elected.

He said Toledo can afford the extra police officers with the money from the lower-than-expected health-care and workers’ compensation costs along with higher-than-expected revenue from handheld speed cameras citations.

He is chairman of the Lucas County Land Bank, which brought $30 million of investment to Lucas County, resulted in 400 homes and commercial structures retained, and is on track to have razed 3,000 vacant homes by 2020.

Waniewski

Mr. Waniewski, 60, vowed to cut city spending, make sure the municipal capital improvement fund is no longer tapped for other expenses, and to sign a regional water authority agreement within the first 100 days of his administration.

“We will rethink government,” he said in announcing his candidacy. “I am committed to cleaning up city hall with a vibrant, talented work force and putting city government on a sound fiscal path while providing the citizens of Toledo with the high level of services that they are paying for.”

Mr. Waniewski last week released a strategic plan that included creating an office of talent innovation; creating an online Toledo Business Exchange; ordering a “compliance audit” of the city’s finances by a professional accounting firm, and implementing a District Improvement Grant program to pay for neighborhood capital improvement projects.

Mr. Waniewski has declined so far to list what he thinks the mayor has done wrong, but he said he proposed $4 million in cuts last year that she “did not want to implement.”

The District 5 councilman promised to invest in technology to update antiquated city systems and “build a staff culture based on rewards.”

Also on the Sept. 12 mayoral primary ballot, but with a history of attracting few votes, is Ms. Covey, 76.

She has claimed, with no evidence, that she was a victim of voter fraud, for which she blamed Democrats, in her previous runs for mayor. She has run for mayor in 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, and 2015.

Perrysburg voters also will have a mayoral contest to decide on Sept. 12. Mayor Michael Olmstead is running against Tom Mackin, a former councilman and the general counsel for the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority, and Jonathan Orser, a former city councilman and mayor.

