How They Voted: 10/15

A look at recent actions in the U.S. Congress and the Ohio General Assembly and how lawmakers representing the area voted.

U.S. HOUSE

H. Con. Res. 71: Establishes the U.S. budget for fiscal year 2018 and sets budget levels for fiscal years 2019-2027.

Sponsor:  Rep. Diane Black (R., Tenn.).

Vote: Passed on Oct. 5, 219-206, with 9 representatives not voting.

Area representatives: Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), no; Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green), yes; Jim Jordan (R., Urbana, Ohio), yes; Tim Walberg (R., Tipton, Mich.), yes.

H.R. 36: Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Sponsor: Rep.Trent Franks (R., Ariz.).

Vote: Passed on Oct. 3, 237-189, with 7 representatives not voting.

Area representatives: Miss Kaptur, no; Mr. Latta, yes; Mr. Jordan, yes; Mr. Walberg, yes.

OHIO HOUSE

H.B. 226: Legalizes use of certain backyard fireworks beginning in 2020 and imposes a fee on sales (goes to Senate).

Sponsors: Reps. Bill Seitz (R., Cincinnati), Martin Sweeney (D., Cleveland).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 83-14.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo), no; Mike Sheehy (D., Oregon), yes; Michael Ashford (D., Toledo), yes; Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township), yes; Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green), yes; Steve Arndt (R., Port Clinton), yes; Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin), yes; Robert McColley (R., Napoleon), yes; Robert Sprague (R., Findlay), yes; Craig Riedel (R., Defiance), yes; Wes Goodman (R., Cardington), yes; Robert Cupp (R., Lima), yes.

H.B. 79: Allows certain first-responder medical professionals who undergo firearm training to carry concealed handguns (goes to Senate).

Sponsors: Reps. Wes Retherford (R., Hamilton), Christina Hagan (R., Alliance).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 90-7.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, yes; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, yes; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Goodman, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes.

H.B. 184: Allows for dental services to be provided through teledentistry (goes to Senate).

Sponsors: Reps. Ms. Gavarone, Anthony DiVitis (R., Uniontown).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 91-6.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, yes; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, no; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Goodman, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes.

