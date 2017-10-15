How They Voted: 10/15

A look at recent actions in the U.S. Congress and the Ohio General Assembly and how lawmakers representing the area voted.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

U.S. HOUSE

H. Con. Res. 71: Establishes the U.S. budget for fiscal year 2018 and sets budget levels for fiscal years 2019-2027.

Sponsor: Rep. Diane Black (R., Tenn.).

Vote: Passed on Oct. 5, 219-206, with 9 representatives not voting.

Area representatives: Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), no; Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green), yes; Jim Jordan (R., Urbana, Ohio), yes; Tim Walberg (R., Tipton, Mich.), yes.

H.R. 36: Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Sponsor: Rep.Trent Franks (R., Ariz.).

Vote: Passed on Oct. 3, 237-189, with 7 representatives not voting.

Area representatives: Miss Kaptur, no; Mr. Latta, yes; Mr. Jordan, yes; Mr. Walberg, yes.

OHIO HOUSE

H.B. 226: Legalizes use of certain backyard fireworks beginning in 2020 and imposes a fee on sales (goes to Senate).

Sponsors: Reps. Bill Seitz (R., Cincinnati), Martin Sweeney (D., Cleveland).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 83-14.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo), no; Mike Sheehy (D., Oregon), yes; Michael Ashford (D., Toledo), yes; Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township), yes; Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green), yes; Steve Arndt (R., Port Clinton), yes; Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin), yes; Robert McColley (R., Napoleon), yes; Robert Sprague (R., Findlay), yes; Craig Riedel (R., Defiance), yes; Wes Goodman (R., Cardington), yes; Robert Cupp (R., Lima), yes.

H.B. 79: Allows certain first-responder medical professionals who undergo firearm training to carry concealed handguns (goes to Senate).

Sponsors: Reps. Wes Retherford (R., Hamilton), Christina Hagan (R., Alliance).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 90-7.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, yes; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, yes; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Goodman, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes.

H.B. 184: Allows for dental services to be provided through teledentistry (goes to Senate).

Sponsors: Reps. Ms. Gavarone, Anthony DiVitis (R., Uniontown).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 91-6.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, yes; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, no; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Goodman, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes.