Hite abruptly resigns Ohio Senate seat

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Cliff Hite (R., Findlay) abruptly resigned Tuesday.

The resignation came as a surprise given that the former Findlay High School football coach and state representative had been talking about seeking re-election to another four-year term in 2018.

Mr. Hite, 63, chaired the Senate Agriculture Committee and has a number of bills pending in the Senate, including those dealing with wind farm setback rules and creation of a violent offender registry.

The move creates an immediate vacancy to be filled by Mr. Hite’s fellow Republicans in the Senate. Among the potential contenders would be the three state representatives in House districts that make up the 1st Senate District — Reps. Robert Sprague (R., Findlay), Robert McColley (R., Napoleon), and Craig Riedel (R., Defiance).

Mr. Sprague is the most senior of three, but he has already announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for state treasurer next year. Mr. Riedel has only been in the House a few months.

Mr. McColley, who is serving his second two-year term, said he plans to seek the Senate GOP caucus appointment.

“I think it is something I would consider,” he said. “When you look at where things are in the era of term limits, when given the opportunity to serve the people in a different capacity, I would at least consider it.”

He said Mr. Hite spoke briefly with him on Monday to let him know about the pending resignation.

Mr. Hite was first appointed to the Senate in 2011 to replace then Sen. Stephen Buehrer, who’d been appointed administrator of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

