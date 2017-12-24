How They Voted: 12/24

A look at recent actions in the U.S. Congress and in the Ohio General Assembly and how lawmakers representing the area voted.

U.S. SENATE

H.R. 1: Final version of the tax overhaul bill.

Sponsor: Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 51-48; 1 not voting.

Ohio and Michigan senators: Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), no; Rob Portman (R., Ohio), yes; Gary Peters (D., Mich.), no; and Debbie Stabenow (D., Mich.), no.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

U.S. HOUSE

H.R. 1: Final version of the tax overhaul bill.

Sponsor: Mr. Brady.

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 224-201; 7 not voting.

Area representatives: Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), no; Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green), yes; Jim Jordan (R., Urbana), yes; Tim Walberg (R., Tipton), yes.

H.R. 1: Melded House-Senate revised tax overhaul bill.

Sponsor: Mr. Brady.

Vote: Passed on Tuesday, 227-203; 2 not voting.

Area representatives: Miss Kaptur, no; Mr. Latta, yes; Mr. Jordan, yes; Mr. Walberg, yes.

OHIO SENATE

H.B. 69: Provides more money to counties and transit authorities that have lost sales tax revenue on Medicaid managed-care services; reimburses township fire and emergency services for revenue lost by the creation of municipal tax increment financing districts (returned to House).

Sponsor: Rep. Bob Cupp (R., Lima).

Vote: Passed on Dec. 13, 31-0.

Northwest Ohio senators: Edna Brown (D., Toledo), yes; Randy Gardner (R., Bowling Green), yes; Robert McColley (R., Napoleon), yes; David Burke (R., Marysville), yes; Matt Huffman (R., Lima), yes.

S.B. 134: Concurs on House changes to bill designating part of State Rt. 795 in Wood County as “Lt. Col. Thomas P. Belkofer Memorial Highway” and creating specialty license plates (goes to governor).

Sponsor: Mr. Gardner.

Vote: Passed Dec. 13, 32-0.

Northwest Ohio senators: Ms. Brown, yes; Mr. Gardner, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Burke, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes.

OHIO HOUSE

H.B. 170: Conurrence on Senate changes to bill expanding computer science opportunities to K-12 and allowing high school students to choose computer science instead of classes such as geology and Algebra II as graduation requirements (goes to governor).

Sponsors: Reps. Rick Carfagna (R-Westerville), Mike Duffey (R-Worthington).

Vote: Passed on Dec. 13, 85-8.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, no; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, yes; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes.