How They Voted: 2/25

A look at recent actions in the U.S. Congress and in the Ohio General Assembly and how lawmakers representing the area voted.
U.S. HOUSE
H.R. 620: Bill would amend the law for disabled Americans, imposing, among other things, a notice and time to address the concerns before lawsuits can be filed against a business. Critics say the changes set disabled Americans’ civil rights back decades.
Sponsor: Rep. Ted Poe (R., Texas).
Vote: Passed on Feb. 15, 225-192, with 13 representatives not voting.
Area representatives: Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), no; Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green), yes; Jim Jordan (R., Urbana, Ohio), yes; Tim Walberg (R., Tipton, Mich.), yes.
U.S. SENATE
Cloture on Sen. Amend. 1959: Trump-backed measure to create a path to citizenship for 1.8 million “Dreamers” and funded $25 billion for a border wall.
Sponsor: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa).
Vote: Failed on Feb. 15, 39-60, with 1 senator not voting (60 votes needed).
Ohio and Michigan senators: Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), no; Rob Portman (R., Ohio), yes; Gary Peters (D., Mich.), no; Debbie Stabenow (D., Mich.), no.
Cloture on Sen. Amend. 1955: Measure to create a path to citizenship for “Dreamers” who meet certain criteria (no funding for a border wall).
Sponsors: Sen. John McCain (R., Ariz.) and Christopher Coons (D., Del.).
Vote: Failed on Feb. 15, 52-47, with 1 senator not voting (60 votes needed for passage).
Ohio and Michigan senators: Mr. Brown, yes; Mr. Portman, no; Mr. Peters, yes; Ms. Stabenow, yes.
OHIO SENATE
H.B. 1: Allows dating violence victims to obtain civil protective orders (returns to House).
Sponsors: Reps. Emilia Sykes (D., Akron), Nathan Manning (R., North Ridgeville).
Vote: Passed on Tuesday, 32-0.
Northwest Ohio senators: Edna Brown (D., Toledo), yes; Randy Gardner (R., Bowling Green), yes; Robert McColley (R., Napoleon), yes; David Burke (R., Marysville), yes; Matt Huffman (R., Lima), yes.
H.B. 144: Combines Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities Commissioners, Governor’s Council on People with Disabilities, and Consumer Advisory Committee into one Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities Council (goes to governor).
Sponsor: Sen. David Burke (R., Marysville).
Vote: Passed on Tuesday, 32-0.
Northwest Ohio senators: Ms. Brown, yes; Mr. Gardner, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Burke, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes.
