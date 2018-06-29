U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur to receive key to the city

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo)
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) will receive a key to the city on Tuesday in honor of her becoming the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Miss Kaptur broke the record in March.
“It is my great honor to present the key to the city to Congresswoman Kaptur in recognition of her many years of service to our community and the nation,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a news release. “She has been a consistent force for good and a champion for the people.”
Mr. Kapszukiewicz will present the key during city council’s 4 p.m. meeting Tuesday at One Government Center.
