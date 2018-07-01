How They Voted: 7/1

A look at recent actions in Congress and in the Ohio General Assembly and how lawmakers representing the area voted.

State Senator Randy Gardner co-sponsored Senate Bill 299, which provides funding to combat algal growth. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

U.S. HOUSE

H.R. 6136: Would amend border security and immigration law, providing a path for DACA and $25 billion to fund a border wall.

Sponsor: Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R., Va.).

Vote: Failed to pass on Wednesday, 121-301, with 6 representatives not voting.

Area representatives: Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), no; Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green), no; Jim Jordan (R., Urbana, Ohio), no; Tim Walberg (R., Tipton, Mich.), yes.

H.R. 6: Reforms to help combat opioid crises for people on Medicaid and Medicare.

Sponsor: Rep. Greg Walden (R., Ore.).

Vote: Passed on June 22, 396-14, with 17 representatives not voting.

Area representatives: Miss Kaptur, yes; Mr. Latta, yes; Mr. Jordan, yes; Mr. Walberg, yes.

H.R. 4760: Would change immigration laws by eliminating green card visa lottery for non-immediate family, would authorize border wall construction and hiring of 5,000 border patrol agents.

Sponsor: Mr. Goodlatte.

Vote: Failed to pass on June 21, 193-231, with 3 representatives not voting.

Area representatives: Miss Kaptur, no; Mr. Latta, yes; Mr. Jordan, yes; Mr. Walberg, yes.

OHIO SENATE

S.B. 299: Provides funding to tackle toxic algal growth (goes to governor).

Sponsors: Sens. Randy Gardner (R., Bowling Green), Sean O’Brien (D., Cortland).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 29-0.

Northwest Ohio senators: Edna Brown (D., Toledo), yes; Randy Gardner (R., Bowling Green), yes; Robert McColley (R., Napoleon), yes; David Burke (R., Marysville), yes; Matt Huffman (R., Lima), yes.

H.B 66: Promote rehabilitations and makes some lower-level felony offenders eligible to have their records sealed (returned to Senate).

Sponsors: Sens. John Eklund (R., Chardon), Charleta Tavares (D., Columbus).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 30-0.

Northwest Ohio senators: Ms. Brown, yes; Mr. Gardner, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Burke, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes.

H.B. 135: Concurrence on House changes to bill providing funding to help counties update voting equipment (goes to governor).

Sponsor: Sen. Frank LaRose (R., Hudson)

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 31-0.

Northwest Ohio senators: Ms. Brown, yes; Mr. Gardner, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Burke, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes.

H.B. 263: Allows dogs in restaurant outdoor eating areas (returned to House).

Sponsor: Rep. Laura Lanese (R., Grove City).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 32-0.

Northwest Ohio senators: Ms. Brown, yes; Mr. Gardner, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Burke, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes.

H.B. 87: Directs recovered dollars from closed charter schools to resident districts and protects schools inundated with Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow transfers (goes to governor).

Sponsor: Rep. Kristina Roegner (R., Hudson).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 30-2.

Northwest Ohio senators: Ms. Brown, yes; Mr. Gardner, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Burke, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes.

S.B. 216: Concurs on bill creating legislative study commission on e-school funding and making other charter school reforms (goes to governor).

Sponsor: Mr. Huffman.

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 28-1.

Northwest Ohio senators: Ms. Brown, no; Mr. Gardner, yes; Mr. McColley, yes; Mr. Burke, yes; Mr. Huffman, yes.

OHIO HOUSE

S.B. 299: Provides funding to tackle toxic algal growth (returned to Senate).

Sponsor: Mr. Gardner, Sean O’Brien (D., Cortland).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 93-0.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo), yes; Mike Sheehy (D., Oregon), yes; Michael Ashford (D., Toledo), yes; Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township), yes; Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green), yes; Jim Hoops (R., Napoleon), yes; Steve Arndt (R., Port Clinton), yes; Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin), yes; Robert Sprague (R., Findlay), yes; Craig Riedel (R., Defiance), yes; Robert Cupp (R., Lima), yes; Riordan McClain (R., Upper Sandusky), yes.

H.B. 36: Provides that ministers cannot be forced to perform marriages or make their property available for purposes that violate their religious beliefs (goes to the Senate).

Sponsor: Rep. Nino Vitale (R., Urbana).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 61-30.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, no; Mr. Sheehy, no; Mr. Ashford, no; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes; Mr. McClain, yes.

S.B. 66: Promote rehabilitations and makes some lower-level felony offenders eligible to have their records sealed (returned to Senate).

Sponsors: Sens. John Eklund (R., Chardon), Charleta Tavares (D., Columbus).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 90-2.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, yes; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, yes; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes; Mr. McClain, yes.

S.B. 216: Creates legislative study commission on e-school funding along with other charter school reforms (returned to Senate).

Sponsor: Mr. Huffman.

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 60-33.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, no; Mr. Sheehy, no; Mr. Ashford, no; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes; Mr. McClain, yes.

S.B. 355: Prohibits “sexting” by those under the age of 19 but offers court diversion program as an alternative to conviction for first offense (goes to Senate).

Sponsors: Rep. Brian Hill (R., Zanesville) and Jeffrey Rezabek (R., Dayton).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 94-0.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, yes; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, yes; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes; Mr. McClain, yes.

H.B. 497: The bill prohibits disseminating private sexual images without the subject’s consent (goes to Senate).

Sponsors: Reps. John Rogers (D., Mentor-on-the-Lake) and Nathan Manning (R., North Ridgeville).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 93-0.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, yes; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, yes; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes; Mr. McClain, yes.

H.B. 511: Sets minimum age at which someone can marry at 18 with the exception of 17-year-olds armed with court approval and for whom one partner is not more than four years older than the other (goes to Senate).

Sponsors: Reps. Laura Lanese (R., Grove City), John Rogers (D., Mentor-on-the-Lake).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 90-2.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, yes; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, yes; Mr. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes; Mr. McClain, yes.

S.B. 81: Waives concealed carry license fee for active and retired military personnel and accepts military training as proof of firearm competency (goes to governor).

Sponsors: Sen. Louis Terhar (R., Cincinnati).

Vote: Passed on Wednesday, 84-7.

Northwest Ohio representatives: Ms. Fedor, yes; Mr. Sheehy, yes; Mr. Ashford, yes; M. Merrin, yes; Ms. Gavarone, yes; Mr. Hoops, yes; Mr. Arndt, yes; Mr. Reineke, yes; Mr. Sprague, yes; Mr. Riedel, yes; Mr. Cupp, yes; Mr. McClain, yes