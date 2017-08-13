Kyle Larson wins again at Michigan International Speedway

BROOKLYN, Mich. — The third time was the charm for Kyle Larson.

As were the first two.

Larson won the Pure Michigan 400 Sunday at Michigan International Speedway for his third consecutive win at the Irish Hills track.

Larson came from fourth place in the final restart, a green-white-checker, NASCAR's version of overtime, to secure his third victory of the season.

Martin Truex, Jr., who Larson passed for the victory, finished second, Michigan native Erik Jones was third, Ryan Newman was fourth, and Trevor Bayne fifth.