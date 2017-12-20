Robert Easter, Jr., to defend IBF title Jan. 20 in Brooklyn

IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. trains at Glass City Boxing in September. The Blade/Kurt Steiss

Toledo native Robert Easter, Jr., will fight again Jan. 20 against Javier Fortuna in the latest defense of his IBF lightweight championship belt, members of his camp have confirmed.

The bout will be staged at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as part of a card to be televised on Showtime. The card will also feature Errol Spence, Jr., against Lamont Peterson for Spence’s IBF welterweight crown.

Easter, who is 20-0 as a professional, has twice defended his belt in Toledo at the Huntington Center. He earned a unanimous decision June 30 in a fight against Denis Shafikov and also downed Luis Cruz via unanimous decision in front of a sellout crowd on Feb. 10.

Easter first captured the title Sept. 9, 2016, when he won a decision against Richard Commey in Reading, Pa.

Fortuna, 28, hails from the Dominican Republic. The 5-6 southpaw is 33-1-1 in his career with 23 knockouts and has won four consecutive fights since moving up from junior lightweight.