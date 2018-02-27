Walleye Weigh-In: Heritage weekend heartwarming

Stick taps are in order for the wonderful weekend tribute the Walleye put on to honor the city's venerable hockey history.

Toledo celebrates Tyler Barnes' goal against Atlanta on Friday. The Walleye donned jerseys from the erstwhile Toledo Goaldiggers team for the night. THE BLADE/KATIE RAUSCH

The throwback Goaldiggers jerseys looked great. The organ sounded terrific. The hall of fame festivities were emotional and respectful. The video montages of the newest members were cinematic in quality.

The highlights of the Days of the Diggers shown on the jumbotron were a neat nod to nostalgia. They provided a grainy, visual reminder of the sacrifice made by the sport's pioneers in this city.

Talking to Toledo's hockey heroes of yesteryear and their families makes you appreciate the significance and importance of the sport's history in this city. The sport brought so many special individuals to our area. Good people. Many of whom opted to stay and raise families here.

The centerpiece of the Heritage Weekend was the distinctive green, gold, and white Goaldiggers jerseys. The fans loved them, the coaches loved them, and the players loved them.

While the Hall of Fame events have became an annual tradition, here's hoping the retro sweaters will make a return appearance next year.

The Walleye players have worn retro jerseys in honor of a couple of other historic franchises, the Mercurys (1947-62) and the Hornets (1970-74). But there was something special about the Diggers jerseys. The stands were filled with fans wearing the old school colors.

The Goaldigger jerseys were raffled off and auctioned off, raising more than $36,000 for charity. Proceeds benefited the Walleye Wishing Well, The Epilepsy Center of NW Ohio, Girl Scouts of America, and City Mission of Findlay.

It's a feel-good event all the way around.

Walleye coach Dan Watson called it the best promotional weekend of the season.

From left: Dave Falkenberg; Dorrie Schmitt, who is Jim McCabe's girlfriend; Jim McCabe; Cody Inglis, who is the son of Bill Inglis; Jim Mitchell, who is representing his father Bill Mitchell; and Barbara Howell, daughter of inductee Andy Mulligan, are honored during a ceremony recognizing the 2018 class of the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“We had a chat with the players about the rich history here and how much it means to the people here,” Watson said. “Those guys that were inducted into the hall of fame made huge contributions to the success of hockey in Toledo. They are the reason why we are having success now.”

It brought awareness of the contributions made by the founding fathers to the young Walleye players. Forward Tyler Barnes said he loved the uniqueness of the Goaldiggers name.

Defenseman Patrick McCarron relished the moment.

“It was really cool. The jerseys looked really good,” McCarron said. “It's good to get to know the heritage of Toledo hockey.”

Walleye forward Shane Berschbach, who one day will be a Toledo hockey hall of famer himself, said he got caught up in the moment. The team's all-time points leader now ranks second in games played in the Walleye’s history, which has now stretched into its ninth season.

“It was awesome to see those guys,” Berschbach said. “It was great to see the history and to see them honored. It was a special weekend.”

Next up, the Walleye will continue another important event. The organization is holding its annual Pink in the Rink weekend. The ice at the Huntington Center will be painted pink on Friday and Saturday to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Along with the Teddy Bear Toss, it's another fine hockey tradition.

PLAYING SHORTHANDED: Despite fielding a seriously depleted roster, the Walleye swept a three-game weekend series at the Huntington Center and moved back into first place in the Central Division.

The Walleye were down to 15 skaters for their third game in three days on Sunday. Toledo was missing three players due to injury (Alden Hirschfeld, Connor Crisp, and Patrick McCarron) and one to bereavement leave (Kevin Gibson). The team also is without four players due to call-ups to the American Hockey League (Zach Nastasiuk, Mike Esposito, Christian Hilbrich, and goalie Matej Machovsky).

“It's hard. It was a tough weekend,” Watson said. “To grind out [Saturday's] win was the hardest one. We put a lot of stress of these guys. We had some tired guys today but they pushed through it.”

The Walleye had six defensemen and nine forwards in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Greenville.

Fortunately, forward Mike Borkowski and defensemen Beau Schmitz were back in the lineup after stints on the injured reserve.

Watson said was the key to earning six out of six points with decimated roster was getting to the net and getting shots on goal with better puck management.

Goalie Pat Nagle, who has taken over as the No. 1 netminder since the promotion of partner Machovsky to Grand Rapids, will get the bulk of the workload. Nagle started all three games last weekend and will likely start on Tuesday night in Indy.

“Pat is going to get every start unless he tells me otherwise,” Watson said of his veteran netminder, who leads the ECHL in wins. “I don't want to run Pat down. But he will be the guy who gets the start.I don't want to overplay him. We need to be smart about it.”

GOALIE PARTNER: The team acquired goaltender Angus Redmond, a 22-year-old rookie netminder, last week to backup Nagle.

Redmond has played in 18 games for Utah and has posted a 2-8-2 record with a 4.07 goals-against average.

“This is a young kid that wasn't getting the reps he needed to progress,” Watson said. “He was available. We talked to Anaheim and they were all for it.”

Redmond played last season at Michigan Tech University in the Western Conference Hockey Association. He went 22-10-5 with a 1.85 GAA and .917 save percentage.

Watson acknowledged Redmond's numbers aren’t great so far as a pro.

“There's a learning curve. He's raw. But he's athletic and he has all the tools to be a good goaltender,” Watson said. “As of right now he'll be here for the remainder of the year.”

POPULAR PROMOTION: The crowd-pleasing chili giveaway remains a staple at the Huntington Center.

Fans are awarded a free small bowl from any local Wendy's restaurant when the Walleye score a power-play goal.

If Toledo does score a goal with the man advantage, spectators are given a gift card upon exit from the downtown arena. The coupon is good for a delicious bowl of chili and Wendy's has some of the best around.

However, the promotion has a caveat this year. In past seasons, lucky recipients could take their coupon and redeem it. But now winners must make a purchase in order to receive the free chili.

No big deal if you ask me. Most people would order something to go along with a small chili anyway.

Fans are already pumped that the team has scored a power-play goal and they will keep gladly accepting that free bowl of chili.

