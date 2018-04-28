Reds top prospect Senzel injured in Mud Hens win Saturday

Nick Senzel, considered the top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization, suffered a shoulder injury in the Louisville Bats loss Saturday to the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field.

But the injury is not considered serious.

Senzel ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Senzel dove for a hard-hit ball by Toledo’s Chad Huffman between first and second base. The ball got by Senzel — Huffman raced to second with a double on the play — but Senzel did not get up after the dive, instead laying prone on the ground for an extended period of time.

Eventually he walked off the field with Bats trainer Steve Gober and left the contest.

“I thought it was his thumb or wrist [when he dove and did not get up],” Louisville manager Dick Schofield said. “But he had dove earlier in the year and tweaked his shoulder a little bit.

“I believe he’s OK. We’ll see Sunday.”

Schofield said he likely will give Senzel a day off Sunday when the Bats face the Mud Hens in a 2:05 p.m. game, but the Louisville manager did not think the highly regarded prospect would miss extended time.

“If it were serious, we would have taken him to the hospital,” Schofield said. “I’ve felt this before when you dive, and your arm feels a tweak.

“It was precautionary to take him out. If it were 85 degrees he might have been OK and stayed in, but when it’s 45 degrees I thought we should not take a chance.”

Senzel, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, is considered the Reds top prospect and the No. 7 prospect in baseball by both Baseball American and MLB.com.

UPDATE: Senzel was in Louisville’s original lineup for the team’s game Sunday against the Mud Hens, serving as the Bats’ DH and hitting second in the batting order. But Senzel was scratched from the starting lineup roughly 15 minutes before first pitch and replaced by Cliff Pennington.

