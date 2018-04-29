Hardy, Mahtook lead Mud Hens to home win

Starting pitcher Blaine Hardy pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Toledo offense racked up 15 hits in a 6-1 Mud Hens win Sunday against Louisville at Fifth Third Field. Mikie Mahtook led the offensive charge for Toledo with a four-hit performance.

What happened: Toledo jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Edwin Espinal singled home Dawel Lugo. In the second, the Mud Hens added two more runs on a Grayson Greiner sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Jim Adduci. Toledo tacked on a run in the sixth on an Adduci sacrifice fly and struck for two in the eighth on an RBI double by Mahtook and an RBI single by Adduci. Louisville’s lone run came on an RBI single by Steve Selsky in the seventh.

Toledo's Mikie Mahtook had four hits on Sunday in Toledo's 6-1 win over Louisville. Blade/Kurt Steiss Enlarge

PHOTO GALLERY: Mud Hens 6, Bats 1

Game MVP: Hardy struck out a career-high 10 and walked none. At one point, Hardy retired 15 consecutive batters en route to his third win of the season.

He said it: “For the most part everything was working. My curveball was a little off and the fastball command was a little shaky in the first couple innings but it came back after the third. The cutter was working really well. The changeup was working really well. I was pretty much just trying to mix it up and keep them off balance.” — Hardy

VIDEO: Mud Hens 6, Bats 1

He said it, version 2.0: “We swung the bats well. I would have liked to see more runs. It wasn’t from a lack of getting on base, though. It’s good to see Mikie get four hits today. Up and down the lineup each guy had at least one or two good at-bats. We ran the bases better than we have, even with a couple mistakes. We kept coming which is good.” — Mud Hens manager Doug Mientkiewicz

Make a note of it: Adduci extended his on-base streak to 15 games with his RBI double in the second, which is tied for the second longest streak in the International League this season. ... Toledo’s seven doubles were one shy of the stadium record for a game that was set by the Mud Hens on Aug. 4, 2009 against Buffalo.

Comings and Goings: Mientkiewicz said left-handed pitcher Chad Bell will be called up to Detroit. No corresponding move has been announced.

A look ahead: The Mud Hens open a three-game series at 6:35 p.m. Monday at home with the Indianapolis Indians. With Bell scheduled to start, the Mud Hens have not announced who will replace him. Right-hander Tyler Eppler (2-1, 1.93 ERA) will start for the Indians.

