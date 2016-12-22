TPS-owned parcels put under single legal name

Toledo Public Schools swept through a host of property transfers, an end-of-year legal housekeeping effort that placed 234 district-owned parcels under one single name.

The real-estate transfers retained the district’s ownership of the properties — which includes land around elementary and high schools that previously had been listed under about 16 different names used at various times by the school district.

The zero-dollar transfers, made earlier this month, place the properties under just one name: The Board of Education of the City School District of the City of Toledo, Lucas County, Ohio.

Simplifying the records under one owner name “has been a concern of the board” the last couple of years, said James Gant, the district’s business manager.

The various names previously used by the district on property records included numerous combinations of many of the same words, in different order or with slight changes.

That complicated things when the district did property searches.

“Some of the names are maybe statutorily correct at the time of establishing, but they are not now,” Mr. Gant said.

He said the different property names hadn’t caused any specific issues, and the effort to tidy up the records and make them consistent was a preventative measure.

The effort cost the district $117 in transfer fees, or 50 cents per parcel, according to the Lucas County Auditor’s Office.

The district also spent $4,795 on legal expenses with the Toledo-based law firm Marshall & Melhorn to complete the project.

