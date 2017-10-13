Real estate transfers: October 2-6

LUCAS COUNTY

43412

Commercial

Metts Glenn A to Evans David, 10905 Corduroy Rd, Curtice, $100, (10/03)

Residential

Lajzer Blake J to Romstadt Jeffrey & Linda K Orsurvtc, 12020 Reubens St, Curtice, $29,126, (10/02)

Wirick Patrick W & Linda S to Pollauf Charles P & Connie K (orsurvtc), 11053 Dike Rd, Curtice, $150,000, (10/04)

U.s. Bank Trust N A As Trustee For Lsf9 to Dj Property Care LLC, 0 Reubens St, Curtice, $2,000, (10/06)

U.s. Bank Trust N A As Trustee For Lsf9 to Dj Property Care LLC, 11960 Reubens St, Curtice, $2,000, (10/06)

43504

Residential

Poorman Dori Etal to Mack Shannon N Etal, 4106 N Berkey Southern Rd, Berkey, $129,000, (10/02)

Griffin John E to Victor Sam J Trustee, 3304 Washburn Rd, Berkey, $0, (10/05)

43528

Commercial

A-round The Corner Self Storage LLC An O to A-round The Corner Self Storage LLC An O, 8958 Geiser Rd, Holland, $0, (10/04)

Industrial

Weisenburger Michael J to Fhs Investments LLC, 2145 Mescher Dr, Holland, $465,000, (10/06)

Residential

Schlaupitz Walter B to Dimodica Nick, 7341 Apache Trl, Holland, $195,000, (10/02)

Mclaughlin Ovid J & Karen A to Mclaughlin Karen A, 8100 Hidden Harbour Dr, Holland, $0, (10/02)

D'arcangelo Joseph M to Perry Jodi E Et Al, 7717 Angola Rd, Holland, $0, (10/02)

Partin Gwenn U to Sheppard Benjamin J Etal (orsurvtc), 6924 Wharton Rd, Holland, $44,000, (10/02)

Eagle Creek Builders Inc to Doyle Investments Inc An Ohio Corporatio, 7850 Braeburn Ct, Holland, $50,000, (10/03)

Gillette Eleanor J to Uhrman Michelle, 6920 Springfield Dr, Holland, $99,500, (10/03)

Gillette Eleanor J to Uhrman Michelle, 6926 Springfield Dr, Holland, $99,500, (10/03)

Peterson Ronnell A to Carroll Nickolas, 9707 Old State Line Rd, Holland, $137,000, (10/04)

Somji Hussein to Fox Christian T & Audrey D (orsurvtc), 7239 Apache Trl, Holland, $266,500, (10/04)

Kirkby A Maureen to High Melanie A & Patricia J, 8017 Cove Harbour Dr, Holland, $385,000, (10/04)

Miller Timothy T to Miller Timothy T, 1746 Rhode Island Rd, Holland, $0, (10/04)

Baskey Christina M to Polefko Robert, 6620 Lincoln Green Rd, Holland, $81,000, (10/04)

Isley Thelma J to Isley Thelma J, 335 Red Cedar Ct, Holland, $0, (10/05)

Lonnie C Verbon LLC An Ohio Limited Liab to Runyan Phillip & Lisa Orsurvtc, 7403 Cross Ridge Rd, Holland, $263,000, (10/05)

Sun Home Services to Keller Angelic M & Matthew E, 7717 Angola Rd, Holland, $33,995, (10/06)

43537

Commercial

Town Home Development LTD to Hometown Condominium Business Center, 6546 Weatherfield Ct, Maumee, $0, (10/02)

Shook Rex D & Constance M Trustees to Toledo Lease Purchase, LLC An Ohio Limited, 3240 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee, $1,250,000, (10/05)

Residential

Malpert John H to Kirchner Jean & William (orsurvtc), 7029 Offshore Dr, Maumee, $186,900, (10/02)

Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Tru to Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Tru, 7436 Peppergrass Crossing , Maumee, $0, (10/02)

Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Tru to Midland Agency Of Northwest Ohio Inc Tru, 7442 Peppergrass Crossing , Maumee, $0, (10/02)

Delp Cleves R Trustee to Promedica Foundation An Ohio Non-profit, 0 River Bend Ln, Maumee, $0, (10/02)

Delp Cleves R Trustee to Promedica Foundation An Ohio Non-profit, 0 River Bend Ln, Maumee, $0, (10/02)

Huss Mary Jane to Schmidt Sharon L & Richard J Jr. (orsurvtc), 1442 Appomattox Dr, Maumee, $124,900, (10/02)

Vermillion Ray K & Yvonne (orsurvtc) to Augustine Amy E Et Al, 3040 Indian Wells Ct, Maumee, $367,900, (10/03)

Munson Marjorie L to D B, 1749 S Parkway Dr, Maumee, $118,000, (10/03)

Fieweger Joshua T to Morgan Katherine, 4534 Cam Bay Ct, Maumee, $215,000, (10/03)

Kasle Thomas R & Jan B to Obri Tawfik Etal, 6735 West Meadows Ln, Maumee, $275,000, (10/03)

Borstad Eric M & Amy K to Vaughn James B & Beth Or Survtc, 6664 Glenrose Ln, Maumee, $189,700, (10/03)

Morris John F & Mary H to Wilson Jeffrey D Ii & Ashlee N (orsurvtc), 6746 Sue Ln, Maumee, $179,000, (10/03)

Thibert Christopher J & Diane L to Ali Sabit & Nikhat (orsurvtc), 7149 Deer Hollow Ln, Maumee, $375,000, (10/04)

Dumas Matthew J & Julia L to Caldwell Chad, 2742 Pleasant Hill Rd, Maumee, $140,000, (10/04)

Kapp Frank L & Jessica to Dumas Matthew J & Julia L (orsurvtc), 2746 Pleasant Hill Rd, Maumee, $165,000, (10/04)

Gross Terri A Successor Trustee to Gross Terri A & Robert Michael Or Survtc, 514 W Harrison St, Maumee, $0, (10/04)

Kok Chhinh & Chao Chandy to Haas Josh A & Dana M Jajko Or Survtc, 689 Northfield Dr, Maumee, $116,000, (10/04)

Isaacson Mary Elizabeth Trustee to Isaacson Edward A Successor Trustee, 4550 Jerome Rd, Maumee, $0, (10/04)

Judy Dana A & Roseann M Trustees to Judy Scott A & Steven D Co-trustees, 7365 Manatee Ct, Maumee, $0, (10/04)

Ahmad Zain to Meyer Lawrence, 6201 Garden Rd, Maumee, $19,000, (10/04)

Nelson Diana M to Nelson Diana M & Ronald (orsurvtc), 1116 Kurtz St, Maumee, $0, (10/04)

Salisbury Erica & Robert to Salisbury Erica A, 4453 Carl Dr, Maumee, $0, (10/04)

Shinaver Bryan Etal to Thomas Brooke, 2304 State Blvd, Maumee, $107,500, (10/04)

Crawford Shirley J to Badik Dennis J & Joni S Orsurvtc, 6960 Longwater Dr, Maumee, $202,550, (10/05)

Woodland Custom Home Builders LLC to Crots Bailee N, 1138 Scott St, Maumee, $189,900, (10/05)

Roberts Edward E Trustee Etal to Roberts Shirley A Suc Tr Of The Edward E, 3330 Ivy Wood Ct, Maumee, $0, (10/05)

Start Roger R & Karen L to Start Roger R & Karen L, 7349 Longwater Ct, Maumee, $0, (10/06)

43542

Commercial

Weisenburger Michael J to Fhs Investments LLC, 2021 Mescher Dr, Monclova, $465,000, (10/06)

Weisenburger Michael J to Fhs Investments LLC, 2105 Mescher Dr, Monclova, $465,000, (10/06)

Weisenburger Michael J to Fhs Investments LLC, 2115 Mescher Dr, Monclova, $465,000, (10/06)

Industrial

Weisenburger Michael J to Fhs Investments LLC, 2125 Mescher Dr, Monclova, $465,000, (10/06)

Weisenburger Michael J to Fhs Investments LLC, 2135 Mescher Dr, Monclova, $465,000, (10/06)

Residential

Freeman Colin M to Koenig Jeffrey C & Deborah M (orsurvtc), 5250 Waterville Monclova Rd, Monclova, $299,900, (10/02)

Pflibsen Scott W & Jami L Or Survtc to Margala Anthony J & Kristen N (orsurvtc), 7936 North Woodbridge Rd, Monclova, $362,000, (10/04)

Shepherd Elvis S & Patricia M, Trustees to Shinaver Bryan & Andrea (orsurvtc), 8325 Stitt Rd, Monclova, $289,999, (10/04)

Fultz Herbert E to Fultz Herbert E Trustee, 8251 Stitt Rd, Waterville, $0, (10/06)

43558

Residential

Tornow Pamela S to French Jessica A & Joshua (orsurvtc), 13735 Waterville Swanton Rd, Swanton, $202,000, (10/04)

Rec to Rec, 1019 S Raab Rd, Swanton, $0, (10/04)

Mlr Properties to Hoff Michael D, 3141 S Hallett , Swanton, $26,000, (10/06)

43560

Commercial

Wagner Donna J to Wagner Donna J, 8520 W Central Ave, Sylvania, $0, (10/02)

Ebs Sylvania LLC An Ohio LLC to Ebs Sylvania LLC, 6725 W Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, $0, (10/04)

Residential

Betz Herbie H to Bp Real Estate Holdings LLC An Ohio LLC, 8056 Erie St, Sylvania, $0, (10/02)

Greenspoon Neil A to Greenspoon Neil A Trustee Of The, 6047 Peppermill Dr, Sylvania, $0, (10/02)

Harrison Martin L to Harrison Kyle & Laura (orsurvtc), 5014 Argonne Pl, Sylvania, $65,000, (10/02)

Harrison Martin L to Harrison Kyle & Laura (orsurvtc), 5030 Argonne Pl, Sylvania, $65,000, (10/02)

Senn Kathy J to Herman James N & Carol A Orsurvtc, 8 Bent Creek Crossing , Sylvania, $191,000, (10/02)

Boyer Mark D & Meganne E to Patnode Carrie L & James P (orsurvtc), 6039 Hawthorne Dr, Sylvania, $219,900, (10/02)

Rahe Paul Successor Trustee to Rahe Marcia G, 7463 Wicklow Woods Dr, Sylvania, $120,000, (10/02)

Sylvan Lakes Sylvania Homeowners Associa to Ayoub Sabah Et Al, 4242 Cranberry Ln, Sylvania, $1, (10/03)

Stoll George A & Deborah K to Davis Christopher & Brooke Or Survtc, 5219 Turnberry Ln, Sylvania, $255,000, (10/03)

Hojnacki Michael A to Hojnacki Michael A & Peggy Or Survtc, 5630 Anchor Hills Dr, Sylvania, $0, (10/03)

Pohl Benjamin K & Katherine A (orsurvtc) to Kronbach Timothy J Jr Etal (orsurvtc), 5728 Hawksbridge Cir, Sylvania, $243,380, (10/03)

Schaaf Harry E & Marilyn A to Schaaf Marilyn A, 4827 Woodland Ln, Sylvania, $0, (10/03)

Wise David G Suc Tr to Wise David G Trustee Et Al, 6232 Arrowhead Dr, Sylvania, $0, (10/03)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc to Yarbrough Stephen A & Carol A (orsurvtc), 5724 Eagle Park Rd, Sylvania, $238,000, (10/03)

Deutschman Andrew J & Susan A Trustees to Au Siuwan, 2323 Stonybrook Blvd, Sylvania, $245,000, (10/04)

Ebs Sylvania LLC to Ebs Sylvania LLC, 6805 W Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, $0, (10/04)

Paul & Dorothy Kroyer Family LLC to Ferguson Stephen T Jr & Debra S (orsurvtc), 4819 Tow Path Ln, Sylvania, $303,500, (10/04)

Goldberg Eric S to Goldberg Lori G Hyde-, 3636 Sylvan Wood Dr, Sylvania, $180,000, (10/04)

Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Liams Lauren, 5126 Janet Ave, Sylvania, $0, (10/04)

Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Liams Lauren, 5130 Janet Ave, Sylvania, $0, (10/04)

Metzger Daniel L & Susan H Co-trustees to Metzger Susan H, 8951 North Park Lake Cir, Sylvania, $0, (10/04)

Radtkin Josh to Roberts Thomas & Megan Orsurvtc, 5029 Willow Glen Rd, Sylvania, $185,000, (10/04)

Sheets Adam T & Amanda E to Sheets Adam T & Amanda E Co-trustees, 9076 Cedar Berry Ct, Sylvania, $0, (10/04)

Delverne James M & Kristin A Co-trustee to Simman Richard & Sarah Jackson, 4320 Cranberry Ln, Sylvania, $837,500, (10/04)

Dimodica Joseph P Sr to Dimodica Joseph P Sr Et Al, 6160 Cross Trails Rd, Sylvania, $0, (10/05)

Jennewine Russell P & Sheila M to Jennewine Russell P, 5449 Mitchaw Rd, Sylvania, $0, (10/05)

Geisel Matthew E to Lange Tyler, 6011 Flanders Rd, Sylvania, $179,900, (10/05)

Geisel Matthew E to Lange Tyler, 6021 Flanders Rd, Sylvania, $179,900, (10/05)

Mccready Jill M to Meach Jack A Iii & Kristen C (orsurvtc), 6956 Clare Ct, Sylvania, $138,000, (10/05)

Nachtrab Colleen K Etal to Nachtrab Colleen, 6022 Alexa Ln, Sylvania, $0, (10/05)

Roscoe Toby J & Tracy M to Roscoe Tracy M, 8958 Stonybrook Blvd, Sylvania, $0, (10/05)

Walborn Janice L to Walborn Janice L, 5780 Glasgow Rd, Sylvania, $0, (10/05)

Fuss Richard H Trustee Ofthe Richard H F to Fuss Richard H Trustee, 5845 Summer Place Dr, Sylvania, $0, (10/06)

Pizza Zachary & Waldicleia to Pollex Janelle L Et Al, 5962 Jeffrey Ln, Sylvania, $215,000, (10/06)

Pizza Zachary & Waldicleia to Pollex Janelle L Et Al, 5962 Jeffrey Ln, Sylvania, $215,000, (10/06)

Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo Richa to The Berman Building Company Inc, 4601 Fairway Ln, Sylvania, $115,000, (10/06)

Williams Marsha S to Williams Marsha S, 6416 Madison Cove , Sylvania, $0, (10/06)

Hilborn David W & Jamie L to Hilborn Jamie L, 4943 Trellis Way, Sylvania, $0, (7/20)

43566

Residential

Householder Ryan P Etal to Shinaberry Properties LLC, 57 Naugatuck Way, Waterville, $175,000, (10/02)

Householder Ryan P Etal to Shinaberry Properties LLC, 63 Naugatuck Way, Waterville, $175,000, (10/02)

Hicks Jason O & Ila M to Biglin Kelsey L & Zachary J Orsurvtc, 462 Cedar Ln, Waterville, $206,000, (10/04)

Burnor Nancy J to Burnor Nancy J, 502 Elm St, Waterville, $0, (10/04)

Wilson John L to Nelson Brian A, 11463 Perry Rd, Waterville, $89,535, (10/04)

Gardner Larry Ronald & Janice Marie to Gardner Larry Ronald, 16 Orchard Dr, Waterville, $0, (10/05)

Gjl Group LLC to Harrigan Michael & Lindsay B Or Survtc, 7529 Tournament Dr, Waterville, $245,000, (10/05)

Hilborn Jamie L to Hilborn Jamie L, 1444 Riverwalk Ct, Waterville, $0, (10/06)

Harrigan Michael & Lindsay to Neary Jamie L & Ryan P Orsurvtc, 440 Cedar Ln, Waterville, $222,000, (10/06)

43571

Agricultural

Dlr Acquisitions LLC An Ohio LLC to Dlr Acquisitions LLC An Ohio LLC, 6318 Whitehouse Spencer Rd, Whitehouse, $454,443, (10/05)

Residential

Owen James C Jr & Suzanne K to Emptage Daniel R & Jennifer A Orsurvtc, 6120 Finzel Rd, Whitehouse, $269,900, (10/03)

D'amore Benjamin N & Angela M to Giebel Jacob D & Victoria L (orsurvtc), 6251 Cemetery Rd, Whitehouse, $154,000, (10/03)

Dubilzig Daniel J Etal to Dubilzig Daniel J, 7124 Finzel Rd, Whitehouse, $107,300, (10/04)

Mavillino Custom Homes to Hossman Bryan W & Megan S (orsurvtc), 9541 Newbury Ln, Whitehouse, $413,000, (10/05)

43602

Exempt

Grant Dewayne to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 570 Tecumseh St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Crowe Lisa M to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 614 Lucas St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

43604

Exempt

Watson Antonio R & Dana L to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 717 Chestnut St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Sharm Ghaz Investments LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1137 N Erie St, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Residential

A+ Homes LLC to Flipping Out LLC An Indiana LLC, 1624 N Michigan St, Toledo, $16,000, (10/03)

7460 LLC A Colorado LLC to Rebnel Realty LLC An Ohio LLC, 512 Collins St, Toledo, $12,100, (10/03)

Grooms Joey A to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1623 N Michigan St, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

43605

Commercial

Hecklinger Paul A & Carolyn A to Soboleski Amber Lefever & Adam, 1527 Starr Ave, Toledo, $50,000, (10/06)

Exempt

Mang Grace E to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1014 Delence St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Mang Grace E to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1014 Delence St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Zeisler Paul J to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1708 Greenwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Henez Joseph W to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 2015 Greenwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Jones Lonnell to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 443 Navarre Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Enis Eric Et Al to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 546 Starr Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Shoemaker Pamela J to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 611 Utah St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Lesinski Mark Etal to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 664 Oswald St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Burkholder Jason F & Beth to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 717 Federal St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Damschroder Brett D to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 727 Clark St, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Baccus Martin, 916 Kingston Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Graven Terrie J, 878 Mckinley Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Industrial

General Electric Co A New York Corp to C & R Freight Trans Inc A Michigan Corporation, 497 Dearborn Ave, Toledo, $15,000, (10/03)

Residential

Scarborough Thelma J to Adkins Lucinda, 638 Church St, Toledo, $18,000, (10/02)

C.b. Properties LTD to Toledo Transformation LLC, 126 Carbon St, Toledo, $121,950, (10/02)

C.b. Properties LTD to Toledo Transformation LLC, 1702 Kelsey Ave, Toledo, $121,950, (10/02)

Cb Properties LTD to Toledo Transformation LLC, 1730 Milroy Ave, Toledo, $121,950, (10/02)

C.b. Properties LTD to Toledo Transformation LLC, 1943 Price St, Toledo, $121,950, (10/02)

C.b. Properties LTD An Ohio Limited Liab to Toledo Transformation LLC, 2062 Delence St, Toledo, $121,950, (10/02)

C B Properties , LTD to Toledo Transformation LLC, 2234 Caledonia St, Toledo, $121,950, (10/02)

C B Properties Limited LTD to Toledo Transformation LLC, 238 Maryland Ave, Toledo, $121,950, (10/02)

C B Properties LTD An Ohio LLC to Toledo Transformation LLC, 360 Burger St, Toledo, $121,950, (10/02)

Cb Properties LTD An Ohiollc to Toledo Transformation LLC, 751 Raymer Blvd, Toledo, $121,950, (10/02)

Galbreath Latasha to Cypress Point LLC, 2510 Consaul St, Toledo, $1, (10/03)

Overmyer Brent to Vega Ramon, 2067 Hurd St, Toledo, $32,000, (10/03)

Keel Charles E to Young Donnie, 612 Nevada St, Toledo, $5, (10/04)

Jeffries Henry R to Laws Clay, 1229 Freedom St, Toledo, $47,900, (10/05)

Midfirst Bank to Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, 138 W Foulkes St, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Yoder Steven P to Titta Constantino, 314 Oswald St, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Smith Andrea Nicole to Johnson Timothy T Jr, 850 Utah St, Toledo, $1,000, (10/06)

James B Nutter And Company to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development, 853 Berry St, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

43606

Commercial

Greenspoon Neil A to Greenspoon Rentals LLC, 3518 Woodmont Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Greenspoon Neil A to Greenspoon Rentals LLC, 4284 Monroe St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Residential

Bibbs Ida to Ashford Nawoka, 2312 Upton Ave, Toledo, $15,000, (10/03)

Meston William A & Constance E to Meston Constance E, 3702 Indian Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Meston William A &constance E to Meston Constance E, 3706 Indian Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Schira John J & Sally A to Schira Sally A, 2241 Barrington Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Baum Kenneth J & Nancy to Baum Kenneth J & Nancy, 3228 Kylemore Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Gray Carole J to Lemons Gregory Tyrell & Tashina Jo, 3222 Kylemore Rd, Toledo, $177,750, (10/04)

Milam Thomas C & Lindsey H (orsurvtc) to Milam Jesse A & Veena K (orsurvtc), 2316 Meadowwood Dr, Toledo, $215,000, (10/04)

Brewer Mary K to Olejniczak Daniel J & Dawn Jacobs, 3440 Chestnut Hill Rd, Toledo, $189,000, (10/04)

Owens Teresa to Owens Anthony, 1328 Foster Ave, Toledo, $1, (10/04)

Puckett William V to Puckett William V, 2943 Strauss Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Rable Suzzanne Trustee to Resio David, 1573 S Cove Blvd, Toledo, $106,000, (10/04)

Rable Suzzanne Trustee to Resio David, 1603 S Cove Blvd, Toledo, $106,000, (10/04)

Rorick Suzanne G Trustee to Delverne James M & Kristin A Trustees, 3464 Brookside Rd, Toledo, $519,000, (10/05)

Rorick Suzanne G Trustee to Delverne James M & Kristin A Trustees, 3464 Brookside Rd, Toledo, $519,000, (10/05)

Sabbarese Robin D to Evans Matthew C & Jennifer R (orsurvtc), 2928 Densmore Dr, Toledo, $144,000, (10/05)

Hicks C I & B H to Hunter Christopher W, 2627 Meadowwood Dr, Toledo, $167,000, (10/05)

Foster James E & Merian C to Foster Merian C, 1646 Ottawa Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Smith Symone to Porter Marilyn Y & Stephan L, 1246 W Delaware Ave, Toledo, $1,000, (10/06)

Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development, 2612 Ledyard Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development, 3505 Wyckliffe Pkwy, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Thompson, Naomi E Trustee Of The Naomi E Thomp to Thompson, Naomi E Trustee Of The Naomi E Thomp, 2507 Cheltenham Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

43607

Commercial

Liddell Hoover Jr Etal to Liddell Vernon W Sr, 2251 Dorr St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Exempt

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1008 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1008 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Gmh Investments, LLC A Limited Liability to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1108 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1233 Hamilton St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1233 Hamilton St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1257 Woodland Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1257 Woodland Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1276 Vance St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1276 Vance St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1420 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1420 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Community Action Services Endeavors to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1431 Buckingham St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Johnson Leroy to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 209 Junction Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 727 Amelia St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 727 Amelia St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 731 Amelia St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 731 Amelia St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 733 Amelia St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 733 Amelia St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 909 Pinewood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 909 Pinewood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 923 Blum St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 923 Blum St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Taylor Wanda to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 925 Tecumseh St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 927 Blum St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

City Forest Of Toledo Limited Partnershi to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 927 Blum St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Community Stabilization Group LLC to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 954 Woodland Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Residential

Boles Deborah Etal to Davis Fatima, 622 Polonia Ct, Toledo, $30,025, (10/02)

Miller Marilyn to Sangtani Laetitia, 1019 Independence Rd, Toledo, $27,500, (10/02)

Watkins Timesha L to Boykins Arkia R, 1422 Hamilton St, Toledo, $1, (10/03)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Herrick Anthony, 1229 Belmont Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Tolar James A & Theresa Cluse- to Kitts Craig & Stephanie Or Survtc, 2015 Richmond Rd, Toledo, $122,000, (10/03)

Jaska Allison H to Roe Justin James, 1545 Buckingham St, Toledo, $100, (10/03)

Adams Tanya to Adams Mark, 1201 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Zawierucha Joseph Successor Trustee to Osman Maha H, 2269 Avondale Ave, Toledo, $13,500, (10/04)

Martin Michael A to Ostroth Steven D & Melissa A Orsurvtc, 4502 North Haven Ave, Toledo, $60,000, (10/04)

U.s. Bank National Association As to Kynard Orlando, 3548 Victory Ave, Toledo, $47,500, (10/06)

Mays James W to Mays Steven E, 615 Ranch Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

43608

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corpora to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corpora, 22 W Pearl St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Monago Obed, 3156 Pomeroy St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Siegworth Roger D, 2604 Lagrange St, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Industrial

Lms Investments LTD.,an Ohio Limited Lia to Uckele Building Company, LLC Aka Uckele, 1400 N Summit St, Toledo, $750,000, (10/04)

Residential

Greater Metropolitan Title LLC As Truste to Baker's Haulover, LLC A Wyoming Limited, 3305 Beaumont Dr, Toledo, $68,000, (10/02)

Peters William J & Jessica L to Baker's Haulover, LLC A Wyoming Limited, 3407 Maple St, Toledo, $68,000, (10/02)

Greater Metropolitan Title LLC As Truste to Baker's Haulover, LLC A Wyoming Limited, 3434 Beaumont Dr, Toledo, $68,000, (10/02)

Greater Metropolitan Title LLC As Truste to Baker's Haulover, LLC A Wyoming Limited, 901 Clay Ave, Toledo, $68,000, (10/02)

Leiter James R to Mcalister Matthew, 166 Everett St, Toledo, $1, (10/03)

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs An Officer to Baldwin Richard, 420 W Manhattan Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Browne Charles A & Joyce A to Browne Charles A Et Al, 439 E Hudson St, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Duritsky Joan M Etal to Duritsky Joan M Etal (orsurvtc), 3604 Doyle St, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Guevara Jose to Neal Ranajah Dante, 2808 Chestnut St, Toledo, $5,000, (10/05)

Cardiel Carlos to Castellanos Jorge Luis Cortez, 1913 Elm St, Toledo, $14,500, (10/06)

Rybaczewski Henry Etal to Irimia Ionut & Gina, 286 Mont Royal Dr, Toledo, $60,000, (10/06)

Oien John T & Maryanna P to Oien Maryanna P, 315 E Weber St, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Peake Property LLC to Ssrs Holdings LLC, 116 E Central Ave, Toledo, $8,500, (10/06)

43609

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Valentin Sergio & Tabetha L, 523 Walbridge Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Watkins Juanita J to Watkins Juanita J, 233 Walbridge Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Residential

Brint Josh to Alvarado Maria, 1471 Prouty Ave, Toledo, $11,000, (10/02)

Bouquenoy Albert E to Jaimez Timothy M, 1429 South Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

June Carol Ann to June Carol Ann & Patrick L Iii Or Survtc, 1257 Western Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Murphy Timothy to Penn Janalle, 920 Ogden Ave, Toledo, $1,000, (10/03)

White Rachel D to Orner Tina M, 702 Durango Dr, Toledo, $56,000, (10/04)

Mccormick 106 LLC to Sharrofna Aref A, 1025 Atlantic Ave, Toledo, $42,900, (10/04)

Smith Thomas E to Smith Thomas E Jr, 766 Weston St, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Neighborhood Housing Services Of Toledo to Citizens Of Hope Toledo, 820 Western Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Gonzales Fernando & Edwiges to Gonzales Gabriela, 2124 Air Line Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Fannie Mae Aka Federal National Mortgage to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1049 National Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Greater Metropolitan Title LLC (as Trust to Menifee Nancy M, 228 South Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Lieser Carl W to Mtglq Investors L P, 1113 Radcliffe Dr, Toledo, $19,334, (10/05)

Rueter Dinae Lewis (suc. Trustee) Of The Lewis to Pitts Ronald, 854 Toledo Ave, Toledo, $46,500, (10/05)

Bank Of New York Mellon (The) Fka The Ba to Chamberlain Kent & Jody, 953 Francis Ave, Toledo, $22,000, (10/06)

Floering Paul E to Floering Paul E, 507 Sumner St, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Wyatt Darnell to Jones Gabrielle Wilson-, 918 Vinton St, Toledo, $5,000, (10/06)

43610

Residential

Hoover Liddell Jr Etal to Liddell Vernon W Sr, 329 Islington St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Hall Ruth A to Hall Joseph N, 2841 Rockwood Pl, Toledo, $48,000, (10/06)

43611

Commercial

Neighborhood Properties Inc to North Erie LLC A Michigan Limited Liability, 2529 N Erie St, Toledo, $285,000, (10/02)

Neighborhood Properties Inc to North Erie LLC A Michigan Limited Liability, 405 Sandusky St, Toledo, $285,000, (10/02)

Neighborhood Properties Inc to North Erie LLC A Michigan Limited Liability, 409 Sandusky St, Toledo, $285,000, (10/02)

Exempt

Duvall Michael Etal to Duvall Michael & Bettra (orsurvtc), 3607 Foxbrook Ct, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Residential

Karia Marko P & Michelle R Schultz to Fear Carole J, 2943 113th St, Toledo, $65,000, (10/02)

Stevens James to Gilbertson Michelle Lee, 1925 N Ontario St, Toledo, $5,000, (10/02)

Campbell Richard S Ii & Henrietta to Cole Charles, 4511 290th St, Toledo, $112,000, (10/03)

Kohn Fay L to Kohn Fay L, 5224 Hammond Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Kohn Fay L to Kohn Fay L, 5228 Hammond Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Mayo Donald F & Patricia A to Mayo Donald F, 5910 318th St, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Chapman Jerry D & Rose A to U.s. Bank National Association As Trustee For, 2073 Northwyck Dr, Toledo, $32,000, (10/03)

Rowland Anthony & Tonia to Bank Of New York Mellon Fka The Bank Of New, 6027 323rd St, Toledo, $27,334, (10/04)

Duvall Michael Etal to Duvall Michael & Bettra (orsurvtc), 3607 Foxbrook Ct, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Greater Metropolitan Title LLC As Truste to Jc Residential LLC, 2530 108th St, Toledo, $20,000, (10/04)

Johnson Levi L to Johnson Levi L & Laura D Orsurvtc, 4819 296th St, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Kurth Marylou to Stubbins Michelle, 2601 108th St, Toledo, $87,300, (10/04)

Wisniewski Terry A to Wisniewski Terry A & Carol J Gray (orsurvtc), 2642 101st St, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Kelly Marie E to Kelly Marie E, 4525 N Summit St, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Thomas Carol A to Thomas Carol A, 2609 104th St, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Myers Russell L & Linda L Trustees to Warner Cody F, 5309 309th St, Toledo, $30,000, (10/05)

Guziolek Michael T & Traci L to Guziolek Michael T, 6142 Holliday Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Zacharias Michael L Jr to Ramos Lara Luis & Alexandria Ramos Or Survtc, 2639 118th St, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Zacharias Michael L Jr to Ramos Lara Luis & Alexandria Ramos Or Survtc, 2641 118th St, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

43612

Commercial

Cole Daniel P to Sorc LLC, 723 Phillips Ave, Toledo, $68,000, (10/03)

Vidiniotis Spiros to Vidiniotis Spiros, 704 Phillips Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Vidiniotis Spiros to Vidiniotis Spiros, 708 Phillips Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Vidiniotis Spiros to Vidiniotis Spiros, 712 Phillips Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

E G Licata LLC to Mckeesport Modern, LLC A Pennsylvania, 5100 Telegraph Rd, Toledo, $150,000, (10/06)

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Landis Jeremy J, 4318 Vermaas Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Industrial

O'connell Thomas M & Shirley A to Heartwood, LLC A Michigan Limited Liability, 10 E Capistrano Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

O'connell Thomas M & Shirley A to Heartwood, LLC A Michigan Limited Liability, 14 E Capistrano Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

O'connell Thomas M & Shirley A to Heartwood, LLC A Michigan Limited Liability, 18 E Capistrano Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

O'connell Thomas M & Shirley A to Heartwood, LLC A Michigan Limited Liability, 2 E Capistrano Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

O'connell Thomas M & Shirley A to Heartwood, LLC A Michigan Limited Liability, 22 E Capistrano Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

O'connell Thomas M & Shirley A to Heartwood, LLC A Michigan Limited Liability, 6 E Capistrano Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Residential

Merritt Michelle to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 608 Cloverdale Rd, Toledo, $60,337, (10/02)

Tafelski Racheal to Greater Metropolitan Title A Division Of, 803 Gramercy Ave, Toledo, $44,500, (10/02)

Greenspoon Neil A to Greenspoon Rentals LLC, 3814 Revere Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Greenspoon Neil A to Greenspoon Rentals LLC, 3820 Revere Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Kill Kenneth P Jr Etal to Kill Kenneth P Jr, 4224 Caroline Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Mallery Rachel A & Terri L to Sandridge Loreal C, 4527 North Haven Ave, Toledo, $89,000, (10/02)

Patnode James P & Carrie L to West Nellie K Johnson-, 1434 Craigwood Rd, Toledo, $74,500, (10/02)

Wysocki Laura L Quigley- to Braithwaite Rebecca A, 4309 Willys Pkwy, Toledo, $60,500, (10/03)

Bank Of New York Mellon Fka The Bank Of to Cavanaugh Takishia, 4433 Bellevista Dr, Toledo, $17,000, (10/03)

Geiner Frank J Trustee to Denton Elizabeth K, 5109 Homeside Ave, Toledo, $62,000, (10/03)

Herman Katie J Etal to Herman Katie J, 4412 North Haven Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Hearson Ronald G Etal to Hobbs Carolyn Denise, 5054 Tappan Ave, Toledo, $73,000, (10/03)

Okonski Patricia J to Hughlett Wendy M & Timothy A Or Survtc, 1658 Dartmoor Dr, Toledo, $38,779, (10/03)

Schuppenies Michael R & Stephanie R to Pioneer Investment Properties LLC, 509 California Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Schuppenies Michael R & Stephanie R to Pioneer Investment Properties LLC, 513 California Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Sabecki Mary to Sabecki Ann & Michael, 541 Southover Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Drayton Kyatto Z to U.s. Bank National Association Not In Its, 3622 Jackman Rd, Toledo, $23,334, (10/03)

Moenter Jody May- Etal to Beach Linda M & Randy R (orsurvtc0, 4560 Vermaas Ave, Toledo, $54,900, (10/04)

Mcewen Darryl D Tr to Coch Theodore Rudolf, 4034 Westway St, Toledo, $1, (10/04)

O'shea John J & Marie T Trustees to Davis Maureen A Successor Trustee, 3817 Hoiles Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

O Shea John J & Marie T Trustees to Davis Maureen A Successor Trustee, 3943 Hoiles Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Kirdahy Anthony & Francisan Ohio General to Drake David F & Bobbie Grant, 801 Kipling Dr, Toledo, $50,000, (10/04)

Durbin Priscilla L Suc Tr to Durbin Priscilla L, 338 Southdale Dr, Toledo, $68,000, (10/04)

Fifth Third Bank to Jc Residential LLC, 316 Waggoner Blvd, Toledo, $28,000, (10/04)

Haase Beth A Etal to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, 3641 Hazelhurst Ave, Toledo, $30,000, (10/04)

Rohrbacher Matthew J Trustee to Schlegel William L, 5525 San Juan Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Palencsar Robert J Jr to Sommers Carol L, 458 California Blvd, Toledo, $48,400, (10/04)

Lindner Matthew K to U.s. Bank National Association, 3630 Almeda Dr, Toledo, $14,667, (10/04)

Csomos James R & Katherine J to Csomos James R & Katherine J Or Survtc, 3920 Hoiles Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Duritsky Bonnie Jo Etal to Duritsky Joan M Etal (orsurvtc), 5207 Bennett Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Reynoldsburg Mh Sales to Juchnik Joseph, 950 E Alexis Rd, Toledo, $100, (10/05)

Continental Investmentsraintree Village to Mills Lenette, 950 E Alexis Rd, Toledo, $100, (10/05)

Manion Robert A to N.e.d. LLC, 741 Cloverdale Rd, Toledo, $41,825, (10/05)

Continental Investments Inc Dba Raintree to Rollman Destiny, 950 E Alexis Rd, Toledo, $200, (10/05)

Kaslly Marc A to Thomas Robert A, 4546 Eastway St, Toledo, $1, (10/05)

Vidiniotis Spiros to Vidiniotis Spiros, 3915 Vermaas Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Vidinoitis Spiros to Vidinoitis Spiros, 3824 Willys Pkwy, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Brown Harold E & Patricia J to Brown Harold E, 3931 Drexel Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Cyclops 4 LLC A Florida Limited Liabilit to Dean Avenue LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 4203 Caroline Ave, Toledo, $25,000, (10/06)

Arbinger Michael D to Hazelpup Properties LLC, 245 Pasadena Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Arbinger Michael to Hazelpup Properties LLC, 4214 Willys Pkwy, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Lofquist Cory to Pupdog Properties LLC, 4222 Parrakeet Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Arbinger Cory to Pupdog Properties LLC, 4533 N Lockwood Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Lofquist Cory to Pupdog Properties LLC An Ohio Limited Liability Company, 304 Pasadena Blvd, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

43613

Commercial

Maran Norman M & Wendy M to Jaber Mike M, 2435 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $180,000, (10/02)

Harb Estate Management LLC An Ohio LLC to Tetherwood Place LLC A Michigan LLC, 5816 Tetherwood Dr, Toledo, $1,083,600, (10/03)

Avenue 1 Properties LLC to Premier Waterproofing & Foundation Repair LLC, 2211 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, $27,000, (10/06)

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Lewis Rodney, 1938 Fairfax Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Residential

Graham Chad M to Bak Katie L, 4842 Fair Oaks Dr, Toledo, $124,000, (10/02)

Harbour Portfolio Viii Lp to Basara Title Holding Trust An Arizona Trust, 5204 Rowland Rd, Toledo, $12,009, (10/02)

Maran Norman M & Wendy to Jaber Mike M, 4804 Douglas Rd, Toledo, $180,000, (10/02)

Wisniewski Kevin F to Wisniewski Kevin F Etal Or Survtc, 2944 Reen Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Turner Skipp J to Bobak Jason R, 3717 Larchmont Pkwy, Toledo, $74,900, (10/03)

Glynn Edwin J to Deiners Joseph P & Aleshia A Or Survtc, 2603 Arletta St, Toledo, $119,500, (10/03)

Noic Inc to Federal National Mortgage Association, 4127 Templar Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Hoover Patricia S to Hoover Patricia S, 3720 Bowen Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Schuppenies Michael R & Stephanie R to Pioneer Investment Properties LLC, 1757 Giant St, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Schuppenies Michael R & Stephanie R to Pioneer Investment Properties LLC, 1763 Giant St, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Schuppenies Michael R & Stephanie R to Pioneer Investment Properties LLC, 5310 Amsden Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Rude Miriam D to Rude Robert J Etal, 5269 Douglas Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Bainbridge Jane A to Sturt John P, 3849 Sherbrooke Rd, Toledo, $45,000, (10/03)

Altermatt William J Etal to Burle Kathryn A, 4918 Elmhurst Rd, Toledo, $105,000, (10/04)

N.e.d. Vi LLC to First American Exchange Company LLC, 2527 Arletta St, Toledo, $23,000, (10/04)

N.e.d. Ii LLC An Ohio Limited Liability to First American Exchange Company LLC As, 1748 Ketner Ave, Toledo, $50,000, (10/04)

Huntington National Bank Successor to Glowacki Nelson H & Michelle Orsurvtc, 3740 Doty Dr, Toledo, $97,000, (10/04)

Knack Rose M to Knack Rose M, 2269 Wernert Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Kummer Michelle, 5265 Douglas Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Pratt Kenneth E to Mantague Christopher, 3334 Morrell Dr, Toledo, $90,000, (10/04)

Gospel Chapelchristian Missionary to Papenfuse Chestney R & Debra S, 3812 Elmhurst Rd, Toledo, $125,000, (10/04)

Lyons Eileen V to Snyder Theresa A, 3106 Keemont Dr, Toledo, $99,000, (10/04)

Stevenson Michele L to Taylor Brian, 5049 Adella St, Toledo, $55,000, (10/04)

Stroud Christine L to A+ Homes, 5019 Winona Rd, Toledo, $28,000, (10/05)

Caputo Jeffrey M & Theresa M to Birner Robert D Jr & Heather L (orsurvtc), 5205 Elaine Dr, Toledo, $106,000, (10/05)

Chandler Kelly M to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 1810 Mansfield Rd, Toledo, $20,010, (10/05)

Duritsky Joan M Etal to Duritsky Joan M Etal (orsurvtc), 1828 Brame Pl, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Haas Renee E to Johannes Carlyn R Campbell- Et Al, 4435 Fir Ln, Toledo, $116,000, (10/05)

Leestma Richard D to Love Sean, 1739 Berdan Ave, Toledo, $27,000, (10/05)

Miracola Anthony J Jr & Theofania Faye to Bailey Robert Iv, 4343 Vogel Dr, Toledo, $159,000, (10/06)

Muckinhaupt William B to Muckinhaupt William B, 3836 Woodmont Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Ohio Cashflow LLC to Ohio Cashflow LLC, 2442 Paradise Ave, Toledo, $54,900, (10/10)

43614

Exempt

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporat to Orth Joanna, 2350 Aberdeen Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Residential

Barnes Paul Etal to Barnes Carl J & Julie H (orsurvtc), 3036 Maeterlinck Ave, Toledo, $40,000, (10/02)

Woodling Robert C & Kay F to Cassis Victoria Lynn & Michael (orsurvtc), 3650 Elmlawn Dr, Toledo, $138,500, (10/02)

Wells Fargo Bank Na to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development, 1355 Blake Pl, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Larson Keith A & Angela L to Wutrick Hanna, 3004 Oxbridge Dr, Toledo, $89,900, (10/02)

Larson Keith A & Angela L to Wutrick Hanna, 3008 Oxbridge Dr, Toledo, $89,900, (10/02)

Green Michael D & Katlyn to Stvartak Dianna, 5533 Cresthaven Ln, Toledo, $35,000, (10/03)

Durco Amanda K Etal to Suttler Michele L Etal Or Survtc, 2134 Chelmsford Ln, Toledo, $144,940, (10/03)

Cummings Mary Kay to Tlh Enterprises, LLC An Ohio Limited Liability, 2035 Cherrylawn Dr, Toledo, $82,000, (10/03)

Schmenk David M & Deboraha to Walsh Bryson J, 2070 Green Valley Dr, Toledo, $115,000, (10/03)

Sheets Deborah A to Zapata Felipe A & Tiffany L Myers (orsurvtc), 3234 Beverly Dr, Toledo, $128,000, (10/03)

Stoll Jason D Etal to Federal National Mortgage Association, 4661 S Detroit Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Childs Sidney R & Beth A to Moore Angela M, 2163 Thornapple Dr, Toledo, $155,000, (10/04)

Marzec Cathi Etal to Quinn Diane L, 5873 Staghorn Dr, Toledo, $68,000, (10/04)

Wilkinson Mary Etal to Scherer Justin L Etal Orsurvtc, 1913 Firlawn Dr, Toledo, $136,000, (10/04)

Lamm Kevin & Shannon Connole- to Whickum Darrell L Sr, 1421 Luscombe Dr, Toledo, $103,000, (10/04)

Bailey James E to Freeman John Etal (orsurvtc), 1441 Mound Ave, Toledo, $23,500, (10/05)

Bailey James E to Freeman John Etal (orsurvtc), 1443 Mound Ave, Toledo, $23,500, (10/05)

Bailey James E to Freeman John Etal (orsurvtc), 1447 Mound Ave, Toledo, $23,500, (10/05)

Bailey James E to Freeman John Etal (orsurvtc), 2216 Glendale Ave, Toledo, $23,500, (10/05)

Dixon Gladys S to Mccarthy Diane M Etal, 2254 Timberlawn Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Doman Nicholas G Suc Tr Etal to Kurtz Evan J, 3608 Prairie Ave, Toledo, $83,500, (10/06)

43615

Commercial

Kalmbach Timothy A Tr to Oaks Feed Company, LLC An Ohio Limited, 2024 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $209,000, (10/02)

Kalmbach Timothy A Tr to Oaks Feed Company, LLC An Ohio Limited, 2028 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $209,000, (10/02)

Kalmbach Timothy A Tr to Oaks Feed Company, LLC An Ohio Limited, 2032 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $209,000, (10/02)

Kalmbach Timothy A Tr to Oaks Feed Company, LLC An Ohio Limited, 2036 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, $209,000, (10/02)

Roscoe Toby J & Tracy M to Roscoe Toby J, 2625 Valley Brook Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Exempt

Spencer Terrence R to Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation, 4334 Truxton Pl, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Persis Development LLC A Michigan Limite to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1954 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development LLC A Michigan Limite to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1958 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1966 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1968 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1970 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1972 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1974 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1976 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1978 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1980 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1982 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Residential

Maple Tree Management LLC to Etasico LLC An Ohio Limited Liability Company, 5009 Brandon Rd, Toledo, $31,500, (10/02)

Hartough William C & Joanne to Hartough Joanne, 1010 Linden Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Mccarthy Raymond G &audrey A to Mccarthy Audrey A, 2472 Brownlee Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Quality Manufactured Home Sales Inc to Mcconnell Matthew David Et Al, 340 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, $1,999, (10/02)

Scsavnicki Chad D to Moore Erwin Jr, 1206 Westgate Rd, Toledo, $69,900, (10/02)

Scsavnicki Chad D to Moore Erwin Jr, 1210 Westgate Rd, Toledo, $69,900, (10/02)

Muszynski Patricia J to Muszynski Patricia J, 3217 Elmont Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development, 3217 Knoll Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Wells Fargo Bank Na to T & M Homes LLC An Ohio LLC, 123 Leander Dr, Toledo, $46,000, (10/02)

Persis Development LLC, Amichigan Limite to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1954 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development LLC, Amichigan Limite to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1958 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1966 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development LLC A Mi Limited Liab to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1968 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1970 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development LLC, Ami Limited Liab to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1972 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1974 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co, LLC A Mi Limited to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1976 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1978 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1980 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Persis Development Co LLCa Mi Limited Li to Xing Investment Group LLC, 1982 Devinci Dr, Toledo, $1,380,000, (10/02)

Rector Travis to A.t. Home Toledo Rental LLC, 5850 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Mcrill Amy to Bruner John & Rosemary Orsurvtc, 5410 Westcastle Dr, Toledo, $130,000, (10/03)

Dixon Christopher M &judith Ann to Dixon Christopher M & Judith Ann, 1824 Eileen Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Stevenson Frank O & Bonnie A to Hsbc Bank Usa, N.a., As Trustee For The Register, 832 Jean Rd, Toledo, $45,000, (10/03)

Popp Margaret M to Prf & Latoya S Flores Orsurvtc, 2401 Valley Brook Dr, Toledo, $122,000, (10/03)

Eagle Property Investment LLC to Sierra Abraham, 1015 Saturn Dr, Toledo, $118,500, (10/03)

Waters David Edward & Joann (orsurvtc) to Waters David Edward, 2020 The Bluffs , Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Schaefer Randolph S to Westbrooke Mhc, 5702 Angola Rd, Toledo, $17,000, (10/03)

Bayshore Wolverine LLC to Basilius Michele, 7519 Dorr St, Toledo, $1,000, (10/04)

Collins Jason to Houfek Dallen, 4915 Ventura Dr, Toledo, $65,000, (10/04)

Irmen Paul J to Irmen Paul J, 3860 Surrey Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Radtkin Real Estate And Property Managem to Lewis Christieann Marie, 315 Mctigue Dr, Toledo, $67,000, (10/04)

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Nu-creation Properties LLC, 1240 Nela Pkwy, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Dreier Diane M to Pan Young Hua, 1115 Shadow Ln, Toledo, $150,000, (10/04)

Ingram Patrick Etal to U.s. Bank National Association, 4842 Catalina Dr, Toledo, $46,667, (10/04)

Hassen John L Trustee to Adirondack Village, LLC An Ohio Limited, 2854 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, $168,500, (10/05)

Herr Mark T Suc Tr Of The Theresa A Herr to Adirondack Village,llc, 2903 Wilford Dr, Toledo, $265,000, (10/05)

Bradis Richard A & Debra Sue to Bradis Richard A & Debra Sue, 2134 Harlan Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Jlj Development Inc, An Ohio Corp to Crawford Shirley J, 1749 Brooklynn Park West , Toledo, $140,298, (10/05)

Jlj Development Inc, An Ohio Corp to Fowler Randy L & Vicki L (orsurvtc), 1768 Brooklynn Park West St, Toledo, $149,938, (10/05)

Mick Francis J Etal to Mick Francis J, 5203 Pine Grove Ct, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Waterman David F & Heidi E to Packo Anthony L Iii & Alison N (orsurvtc), 2534 Edgehill Rd, Toledo, $435,000, (10/05)

Sun Home Services to Garcia Janetta & Adan Jr, 5702 Angola Rd, Toledo, $11,995, (10/06)

Sun Home Services Inc to Hankenhof Richard, 715 S Holland Sylvania , Toledo, $24,283, (10/06)

Henry Patrick to Henry Patrick Trustee, 5662 Bernath Ct, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Shirey Robert John Etal to Shirey Robert John, 6126 Pembridge Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

U.s. Bank National Association to Walters Dana Ellen, 5827 Cook Dr, Toledo, $27,500, (10/06)

43616

Industrial

Toledo Refining Company LLC A Delaware L to Toledo Refining Company LLC A Delaware L, 1781 Woodville Rd, Oregon, $0, (10/02)

Residential

Vincent Robert E Jr & Carol A to Gilbert Gregory A & Ashley D (orsurvtc), 1227 Eastland Dr, Oregon, $165,000, (10/02)

Begovatz John S Etal to Mcmanaway Lester, 1022 Patchen Rd, Oregon, $24,000, (10/02)

Jdd New Choice Estates LTD An Oh LLC to Seals Megan, 2654 Luverne Ave, Oregon, $131,000, (10/02)

Clark Mark A & Loretta A to Kaylor Thomas F & Joann M Or Survtc, 6521 Seaman Rd, Oregon, $135,000, (10/03)

Fannie Mae Aka Federal National Mortgage to Richardson Jeffery, 2501 Taft Ave, Oregon, $0, (10/03)

Campos Raymond J to Campos Brandon, 3122 Wick Dr, Oregon, $75,000, (10/04)

Magdich Mitchell L & Susan J Etal to Magdich Mitchell L & Susan J, 3239 Hazelton Dr, Oregon, $0, (10/04)

Zissoff Marlene A to Zissoff Marlene A (trustee) Or Her Suc. In Tr, Under The, 2066 Caldwell Dr, Oregon, $0, (10/04)

Marciniak Julie A to Dibenedetto Julie A Marciniak-, 4121 Brown Rd, Oregon, $0, (10/05)

Johnson Avis M to Johnson Avis M, 426 S Berlin Ave, Oregon, $0, (10/05)

43617

Residential

Mc Intosh Jack Dean & Mildred K to Mc Intosh Jack Dean, 1110 Carrington St, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Hamilton Clarence E &johnie Mae to Hamilton Clarence E &johnie Mae, 2817 Stoneleigh Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Flanigan Robert J to Marzec Mary C, 3335 Indian Oaks Ln, Toledo, $138,000, (10/04)

Mcgrath Edward J & Candice A to Mckenzie Keith L (trustee) Of The Keith L, 935 King Rd, Toledo, $220,000, (10/04)

United Investments Of Ohio LLC to Sediqe Zalmai, 8715 W Bancroft St, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Tibbits Shirley A to Tibbits Shirley A, 5606 Baronswood Cir, Toledo, $0, (10/04)

Henry Patrick to Henry Patrick Trustee, 7028 Shooters Hill Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

43618

Residential

Mccroskey Marian H to Reed Thomas A & Carol A Orsurvtc, 3725 Seaman Rd, Oregon, $31,500, (10/03)

43623

Commercial

Kit Enterprises LLC An Ohio Limited Liab to Peaks Properties Toledo LLC, 5044 Monroe St, Toledo, $650,000, (10/02)

Kit Enterprises LLC An Ohio Limited Liab to Peaks Properties Toledo LLC, 5044 Monroe St, Toledo, $650,000, (10/02)

Spr Sylvania Properties LLC An Ohio LLC to Peaks Properties Toledo, LLC A Michigan, 5060 Monroe St, Toledo, $795,000, (10/02)

Residential

Dauer Kathleen Etal to Bohland Adam R, 4538 Vineyard Rd, Toledo, $109,000, (10/02)

Chio David M & Marlene F Etal to Chio David M & Zandra (orsurvtc), 5768 Rambo Ln, Toledo, $0, (10/02)

Rahe Marcia G to Esposito Zachary & Ariel Elaine Orsurvtc, 4141 Mcgregor Ln, Toledo, $129,900, (10/02)

Maran Norman M & Wendy M to Jaber Mike M, 2435 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, $180,000, (10/02)

Coven Carolyn C to Downey George R, 4822 Luann Ave, Toledo, $10,000, (10/03)

Lemley Margaret to Lemley Margaret Etal (orsurvtc), 3783 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/03)

Kissner Rosa L to Molnar Collin Etal, 4740 N Crestridge Rd, Toledo, $152,500, (10/03)

Leveton Allen H & Elsa L to Fox Lori Ann, 4110 Mcgregor Ln, Toledo, $124,900, (10/04)

Duritsky Joan M Etal to Duritsky Joan M Etal (orsurvtc), 4206 Gilhouse Rd, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Wells Fargo Financial Ohio 1, Inc to Lukasik Ronald R & Kathleen I, 4046 W Laskey Rd, Toledo, $55,000, (10/05)

Witko Michael G to Witko Michael G Etal (orsurvtc), 4219 Barbara Dr, Toledo, $0, (10/05)

Jensen Kirk D to Jensen Kirk D Etal Or Survtc, 4617 Waterford Ct, Toledo, $0, (10/06)

Serres Michelle to Serres Lawrence E & Sharon L, 4213 Oakcrest Dr, Toledo, $114,000, (10/06)

WOOD COUNTY

Bloomdale Village

Residential

Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development, 208 Lincoln St, $0, (10/02)

Bowling Green

Commercial

R. Sarver Rentals LLC to Newman Rentals LLC, 115 W Merry Ave, $160,000, (10/02)

Summit Terrace to Summit Terrace LLC, 469 S Summit St, $0, (10/03)

Summit Terrace C/o Grogan Gerdenich to Summit Terrace LLC, 0 S Summit St, $0, (10/03)

Summit Terrace C/o Grogan Gerdenich Co to Summit Terrace LLC, 469 S Summit St, $0, (10/03)

Residential

Jakubowski Jonathan & Missy to Pfundstein James M & Depasquale Diana, 227 W Merry Ave, $150,000, (10/02)

Lindahl Burkhart R to Lindahl Sherry L, 814 Touraine Ave, $0, (10/02)

Lindahl Sherry L to Lindahl Burkhart R Trustee, 814 Touraine Ave, $0, (10/02)

Zippay Edward & Lou Ann to Jakubowski Jonathan R & Melissa Ann, 1445 S Orleans Ave, $228,000, (10/02)

Lucas Samuel W to Cdk Renovations LLC, 815 Cherry Hill Dr, $130,000, (10/03)

Bender Dennis E Successor Trustee to Bibler Susan, 711 Mckinley Dr, $203,000, (10/04)

Jackson Rose Ellen & Latta Robert E Successor Co- Trustees to Jackson Rose Ellen & Latta Robert E Successor Co- Trustees, 516 Hillcrest Dr, $0, (10/04)

Martin Benjamin E & Sara M to Martin Sara M, 0 Wallace Ave, $0, (10/04)

Martin Benjamin E & Sara M to Martin Sara M, 425 Wallace Ave, $0, (10/04)

Turner Sherrell to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, 11 Stonegate Cr, $129,900, (10/04)

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to White Lori A, 11 Stonegate Cr, $129,900, (10/04)

Stevens & Sons National LLC to Kime Brett D, 209 Dill Ave, $119,900, (10/05)

Stevens & Sons National LLC to Kime Brett D, 209 Dill Ave, $119,900, (10/05)

Behnfeldt Megan K to Melendrez Victoria, 0 Derby St, $114,000, (10/06)

Behnfeldt Megan K to Melendrez Victoria, 343 Derby St, $114,000, (10/06)

Clifford Vernon K & Susan L Trustees to Clifford Vernon K Trustee, 911 W Wooster St, $0, (10/06)

Clifford Vernon K Trustee to First United Methodist Church Of Bowling Green Oh Trustees, 911 W Wooster St, $0, (10/06)

Crusa Anne L to King Brian & Brie, 937 N Summit St, $44,000, (10/06)

Long Judith Ann Trustee & Kaltenbach Andrew F Trustee to Long Judith Ann Trustee Et Al, 16 Bainbridge Wy, $0, (10/06)

Long Judith Ann Trustee & Kaltenbach June A Trustee to Long Judith Ann Trustee & Kaltenbach Andrew F Trustee, 16 Bainbridge Wy, $0, (10/06)

Valentine Phyllis M Trustee to Valentine Carey Grant, 131 Crim St, $115,000, (10/06)

Valentine Phyllis M Trustee to Valentine Carey Grant, 131 Crim St, $115,000, (10/06)

Fostoria City

Residential

Spoerl Beverly J to Spoerl Beverly J Trustee, 445 Park Ave, $0, (10/04)

James Amanda L to Vantrease Felicia, 0 Park Ave, $57,000, (10/06)

James Amanda L to Vantrease Felicia, 626 Park Ave, $57,000, (10/06)

Grand Rapids Village

Residential

Downey Shaun M to Downey Tammie J, 0 Second St, $147,500, (10/06)

Downey Shaun M to Downey Tammie J, 23893 Second St, $147,500, (10/06)

Hoytville Village

Residential

Farquharson Mary L & Don D to Farquharson Don D Estate, 0 S Main St, $0, (10/04)

Farquharson Mary L & Don D to Farquharson Don D Estate, 0 S Main St, $0, (10/04)

Farquharson Mary L & Don D to Farquharson Don D Estate, 19981 Church St, $0, (10/04)

Luckey Village

Residential

Dodd Curtis Lee to Taylor Kyle L & Brandi M, 220 Eddy St, $144,000, (10/02)

North Baltimore Village

Residential

J & R Recovery LLC to Cox Jason, 110 N Third St, $0, (10/06)

Northwood City

Industrial

T & J Investors to J & T Real Estate Holdings LLC, 2233 Tracy Rd, $0, (10/05)

Residential

Draeger Robert B & Carrie Ann to Reinie Michael T, 0 Farnstead Dr, $61,000, (10/03)

Draeger Robert B & Carrie Ann to Reinie Michael T, 309 Farnstead Dr, $61,000, (10/03)

Abdelhoq Muhammad & Chafica to Jemaa Nagib M, 3930 Eisenhower Dr, $171,200, (10/06)

Perrysburg

Residential

Johnston Jeffrey M to Bockbrader Emily S, 110 Lones Dr, $187,100, (10/02)

Mcmurray Daniel M to Nelson Allen, 0 W Seventh St, $112,000, (10/03)

Mcmurray Daniel M to Nelson Allen, 507 W Seventh St, $112,000, (10/03)

Sujaritchan Michalene to Lekkala Sreedhar, 1543 Ridge Cross Rd, $247,500, (10/03)

Fait Adam & Megyn to Dauer Nicolas P & Sarah L, 1976 Lexington Dr, $220,500, (10/04)

Obrien Kelly T & Danielle M to Friesner Alexander C, 350 E Fifth St, $182,400, (10/04)

American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc to Garza Anna M & Henry, 2348 Sunflower Ct, $0, (10/05)

Blakely Amy to Obrien Ii Kelly T & Danielle M, 639 Rutledge Ct, $261,000, (10/05)

Meador James R & Andrea to Kauzlick Dustin & Niekamp Karla R, 895 Apple Creek Dr, $232,500, (10/05)

Pretzlav Gary F to Kelly Amy Jean, 1051 Little Creek Dr, $0, (10/05)

Widmer Troy D & Santus Lisa A to Widmer Troy D, 1072 Cherry St, $0, (10/05)

Brown Lizbeth S to Brown David K & Lizbeth S, 112 St Martin Dr, $0, (10/06)

Khan Mustafa H to Abbott Charles J Jr & Caroline F, 205 Turnbury Ln, $137,500, (10/06)

Rossford City

Residential

Ducat Michael A Successor Co Trustees Etal to Jahns Andrea K & Gail, 0 Bacon St, $40,000, (10/03)

Ducat Michael A Successor Co Trustees Etal to Jahns Andrea K & Gail, 0 Bacon St, $40,000, (10/03)

Ducat Michael A Successor Co Trustees Etal to Jahns Andrea K & Gail, 136 Bacon St, $40,000, (10/03)

Harmon Aaron D & Jennifer L to Martin Michael S Jr & Martin Jessica L, 630 Glenwood Rd, $194,900, (10/04)

Pesci Joseph R to Morelock Spencer Mason, 126 Hillsdale Ave, $77,000, (10/05)

Perry Douglas J & Darla A to Hinkle Johnathan Drake, 1030 N Ironwood Dr, $197,000, (10/06)

Tontogany Village

Residential

Euler Ryan K to Bergfeld Robert J & Bergfeld Hannah T, 18415 Broad St, $166,500, (10/02)

Unincorporated

Agricultural

Lindahl Burkhart R to Lindahl Sherry L, 0 Brim Rd, $0, (10/02)

Lindahl Burkhart R to Lindahl Sherry L, 0 Brim Rd, $0, (10/02)

Lindahl Sherry L to Lindahl Burkhart R Trustee, 0 Brim Rd, $0, (10/02)

Lindahl Sherry L to Lindahl Burkhart R Trustee, 0 Brim Rd, $0, (10/02)

Trisun Land Services LLC Trustee to Simplicity Farms LLC, 21701 Lemoyne Rd, $0, (10/02)

Trisun Land Services LLC Trustee to Cajka James L & Cajka John W, 4301 Garling Rd, $0, (10/02)

Ludwig Estel Michael @ 8 to Ludwig Estel Michael @ 8, 17166 Mitchell Rd, $0, (10/04)

Ray Daniel L & Julia R Trustees to Goetz Patricia A & Ridenour Linda S Successor Co-trustees, 15800 Chamberlain Rd, $0, (10/04)

Bureau Michel Successor Trustee & Bureau Michel J to Bureau Michel J & Bureau Mary C, 0 Isch Rd, $0, (10/06)

Bureau Michel Successor Trustee & Bureau Michel J to Bureau Michel J & Bureau Mary C, 0 Isch Rd, $0, (10/06)

Bureau Michel Successor Trustee & Bureau Michel J to Bureau Michel J & Bureau Mary C, 0 Luckey Rd, $0, (10/06)

Commercial

Wagoner Donald W Trustee to Wagoner Kris A, 0 Tracy Rd, $0, (10/03)

Wagoner Donald W Trustee to Wagoner Kris A, 0 Waggoner Dr, $0, (10/03)

Wagoner Donald W Trustee to Wagoner Kris A, 0 Wagoner Dr, $0, (10/03)

Gw Glenwood Associates LLC to R-turn Investmants LLC, 28214 Glenwood Rd, $635,000, (10/05)

Bureau Michel Successor Trustee & Bureau Michael J to Bureau Michel J & Bureau Mary C, 0 Luckey Rd, $0, (10/06)

Bureau Michel Successor Trustee & Bureau Michael J to Bureau Michel J & Bureau Mary C, 29501 Luckey Rd, $0, (10/06)

Residential

Adler Andrew E to Lake Township Board Of Trustees, 0 Lemoyne Rd, $0, (10/02)

Anello Megan M to Brown Eric M & Brittany L, 7235 Winding Brook Rd, $185,000, (10/02)

Braida Frances G to Patton Michael J & Melanie L, 26573 Basswood Dr, $215,000, (10/02)

Goldsby Joshua R & Michelle L to Goldsby Michelle L, 1750 Recker Rd, $0, (10/02)

Groom Deborah & Andrew to Groom Deborah, 4362 Hanley Rd, $0, (10/02)

Hauter James D Et Al to Winterfeld Michael John & Allison Jane Et Al, 2349 Eastpointe Dr, $117,810, (10/02)

Loar Isaiah M & Tara M to Belt Stephen M & Lynsee, 15200 Mermill Rd, $108,000, (10/02)

Rich D James to Rich D James & Fraker Terry A, 29630 E River Rd, $0, (10/02)

Risner Glenn R Ifft Risner Sherida to Loar Isaiah M & Loar Tara M, 15171 Mermill Rd, $132,000, (10/02)

Ryder Mark A to Burmeister Jacob M & Kiefner-burmeister Allison E, 7316 Cygnet Rd, $182,500, (10/02)

Rydquist James to Jenne William D, 29095 Belmont Lake Rd, $380,700, (10/02)

Snider Elsie M Trustee to Snider Terry & Ludwig Lynette Trustees, 26344 Whitewater Dr, $0, (10/02)

Snider Terry & Ludwig Lynette Trustees to Krall Nancy L, 26344 Whitewater Dr, $185,000, (10/02)

Vedra Joseph J & Christine to Spoores Craig J & Spoores Denise E, 16050 Kellogg Rd, $85,000, (10/02)

Winterfeld Michael John & Allison Jane Et Al to Winterfeld Michael John & Allison Jane Et Al, 2349 Eastpointe Dr, $69,190, (10/02)

Couch Sheryl A to O'connell Lisa A, 15818 River View Pl, $309,000, (10/03)

Kubacki David & Jillian to Kaple Emma C, 25324 Ramblehurst Dr, $229,900, (10/03)

Riffner William T & Cheryl to Riffner Keith M, 24576 Stony Ridge Rd, $135,000, (10/03)

Vorwerk Gregory L & Lori A to Dubois Kyle J & Christine A, 10 Old Coach Rd, $267,000, (10/03)

Wagoner Donald W Trustee to Wagoner Kris A, 6952 Wagoner Dr, $0, (10/03)

Bpd to Bpd & Duran Michelle R, 15746 Liberty Hi Rd, $0, (10/04)

Bpd to Bpd & Duran Michelle R, Liberty Hi Rd, $0, (10/04)

Carpio Romina Erica & Carpio Maria S to Carpio Maria S, 0 W Us Rte 6, $0, (10/04)

Carpio Romina Erica & Carpio Maria S to Carpio Maria S, 23919 W Us Rte 6, $0, (10/04)

Carpio Romina Erica & Carpio Maria S to Carpio Maria S, 23950 W Us Rte 6, $0, (10/04)

Ducat Michael A Successor Co Trustees Etal to Horen Nicholas G & Amanda, 118 Rockledge Dr, $435,000, (10/04)

Haas Gary L & Debra A to Haas Gary L, 16980 Long Judson Rd, $0, (10/04)

Hamman Marilyn L to Snyder Thomas K, 0 Tank Farm Rd, $38,000, (10/04)

Hamman Marilyn L to Gerkens Nicholas & Nicole J, 10981 Tank Farm Rd, $44,000, (10/04)

Hamman Marilyn L to Hamman Marilyn L, 10981 Tank Farm Rd, $0, (10/04)

Holzman Ronald R & Kathleen V Trustees to Hoover Elijah A & Jada, 9411 Mandell Rd, $150,000, (10/04)

Miller Carl P & Mary Ann to Miller Mary Ann, 21113 Pemberville Rd, $0, (10/04)

Ortiz Magdalena G to Ortiz Magdalena G, 0 Mandell Rd, $71,500, (10/04)

Ortiz Magdalena G to Lawniczak Troy D & Stacey L, 8830 Mandell Rd, $71,500, (10/04)

Petrusky Joseph A & Becky J to Sattler Anthony & Samantha, 4767 Walbridge Rd, $199,000, (10/04)

Ramirez Antonio & Gloria to Ramirez Antonio & Gloria Trust, 9276 Roberts Ave, $0, (10/04)

Romstadt Charles R Jr to Stewart Jacob R & Ashley, 7272 Twin Lakes Rd, $175,000, (10/04)

Aman Craig A & Michelle L to Kubacki David J & Jillian M, 25350 Appaloosa Ct, $258,500, (10/05)

Argyle Forest Builders LLC to Vanscoy Alexandria L & Lacey Tyler K, 6611 Wesley Dr, $207,250, (10/05)

Badik Dennis J & Joni S to Aman Craig A & Aman Michelle L, 29169 Bates Rd, $219,900, (10/05)

Brennan Sean & Denise to Schick Roger L & Kam J, 17647 Euler, $380,000, (10/05)

Harris Howard to Harris Howard L & Miller Judith A & Zuhlsdorf Terry L, 24132 Broadway St, $0, (10/05)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Reganall Dean K & Reganall Patricia M, 15303 Silver Pine Ct, $43,800, (10/05)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Hafner Leslie J, 15339 Silver Pine Ct, $43,800, (10/05)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc As Trustee to Schwartz Robert L & Louise A, 15402 Sunset Maple Dr, $49,800, (10/05)

Louisville Title Agency For Nw Ohio Inc Trustee to Argyle Forest Builders LLC, 6611 Wesley Dr, $0, (10/05)

Bower Gary James to Lutz Iii Richard E, 18392 W River Rd, $35,000, (10/06)

Fountain Betty J to Fastrak Farms LLC, 0 Roosevelt Blvd, $0, (10/06)

Fountain Betty J to Fastrak Farms LLC, 0 Roosevelt Blvd, $0, (10/06)

Fountain Betty J to Fastrak Farms LLC, 12300 Roosevelt Blvd, $0, (10/06)

Joseph Kurt L & Michele L to Bates Joseph C, 11 Indian Creek Dr, $200,000, (10/06)

Lause Edward J to Zulch Thomas G, 6615 Milton Rd, $40,000, (10/06)

Walbridge Village

Residential

Polaris Investments LLC to Zappone Ashley A, 0 Clayton St, $108,000, (10/04)

Polaris Investments LLC to Zappone Ashley A, 205 Clayton St, $108,000, (10/04)

UNknown

Walbridge Village Of to Habitat For Humanity Of Wood County Ohio, 223 Guy St, $0, (10/03)