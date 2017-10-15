Developer reveals vision for Toledo's long-empty Marina District

After more than 15 years, five different mayors, three owners, and millions of tax dollars for environmental cleanup and infrastructure, the Marina District in East Toledo is finally getting concrete plans for development of the riverfront property.

Detailed site plans for luxury apartments and a restaurant announced last spring by Columbus-based developer Frank Kass were given to the Toledo Plan Commission to get the process started for design review and approval for construction.

The Marina District on the east side of Toledo on October 14. Columbus-based developer Frank Kass has given detailed plans for the area to the Toledo Plan Commission. THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER

Plans for Gateway Lofts at the Marina District — 360 apartments and a restaurant in five buildings — will get its first public hearing Tuesday from the city’s Architectural Review Committee. The meeting will be held on the 12th floor of One Government Center.

Construction plans for Mr. Kass’ development call for one and two garden apartments in three-story buildings with garages on 12 acres east of Main Street between the Maumee River and Riverside Drive.

A clubhouse and pool for apartment residents and 6,200-square-foot restaurant with a 60-space parking lot are planned on land north of Riverside Drive near the river.

Mr. Kass said the multifamily housing plans represent about $40 million of a $50 million investment his company plans to make in East Toledo.

“I am very glad to be back in Toledo working with ProMedica, the city of Toledo government, and the Metroparks,” he said.

Mr. Kass’ company, Continental Development Inc., is asking for a zoning change to allow for mixed commercial and residential use of the property. The zoning change, the planned-unit development proposal, and reviews for the Marina District Overlay and Maumee River Overlay districts will be taken up at the Plan Commission’s Nov. 2 public hearing.

Housing density, open space requirements, and building setbacks will be among the issues reviewed by the plan commission, said Lisa Cottrell, plan commission administrator.

“This is as close to shovel ready we have ever gotten,” she said about the plans for the Marina District.

The mix development of housing and commercial is part of larger vision for the 70-acre Marina District developed by ProMedica, which owns the land, Mr. Kass, and Metroparks Toledo.

CONTINENTAL REAL ESTATE COMPANIES/DEAN A. WENZ ARCHITECTS

The park district agreed to buy about 55 acres in three phases for about $3 million to develop a new Metropark.

ProMedica acquired the Marina District for $3.8 million from the Chinese firm Dashing Pacific Group LTD, in 2016, using an option held by the city of Toledo to buy back the land it had sold to Dashing Pacific in 2011.

Continental Development’s construction plans cover about 12 acres of the 15 acres the company intends to buy from the health-care provider.

Mr. Kass said the apartments will offer a modern design that will appeal to Millennials who want to live near downtown attractions such as the Mud Hens and Walleye, as well as empty-nesters desiring to downsize.

Plans call for the city to extend Morrison Street across Front Street to intersect with Riverside Drive, and the street extension to separate the development from the Metropark.

The development proposal is slightly altered from the April announcement made by Mr. Kass for development of the property. Missing from the plans are a retail component on Main near Riverside and a row of townhomes on the eastern boundary that would have overlooked the Metropark.

Rather than having retail mixed with the multifamily housing, Continental Development is planning to buy property on Front and demolish structures to make way for a new retail and commercial office development.

Mr. Kass said three parcels are under contract to make way for a nearly $10 million development that would include a 10,000-square-foot retail building at Main and Front and two 25,000-square-foot commercial and office buildings on Front.

Mr. Kass said construction would begin in April.

“We won’t finish all of those things at one time. My guess is if we start in April, we should be all done in the fall of 2019,” he added.

Mr. Kass conceived of the idea to develop the Marina District in 2000 when the property was a patchwork of privately owned parcels, with empty buildings, the former Toledo Edison Acme power plant, and the former Toledo Sports Arena.

The concept for the project fell through and was followed by four unsuccessful development proposals. The land was assembled into city-owned parcels with the Sports Arena and power plant facility buildings razed and contaminated land cleaned.

The city spent $43 million to acquire and clean up the land, with state grants paying a bulk of the costs.

Dave Zenk, Metroparks Toledo executive director, said plans are moving along for the new Metropark. A public meeting was held in June and a follow-up meeting will be held in about a month.

“We have been behind the scenes working on some of the concepts we will roll out,” he said. “The next meeting will have two or three options the pubic will be able to comment on.”

Contact Mark Reiter at markreiter@theblade.com or 419-724-6199.