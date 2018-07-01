Under Construction: Brookside in Sylvania Township

A home is under construction in a new plat of the Brookside development Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Sylvania Township.
THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
Construction proceeds on several large homes in Brookside, a subdivision off of Mitchaw Road south of Brint Road in Sylvania Township. Developed in 2004 by Cumberland Construction Corp. and conceived as a 10-plat, 172-lot subdivision, Brookside features large 100-by-150 foot lots and side-loading garages. Homes start at $400,000 and can be twice that. Two-story homes in Brookside average about 2,900 square feet and four bedrooms, while single-story homes average 2,200 square feet and three bedrooms, said to Tim Brown, Cumberland builder and co-owner. Homes are now under construction in the 22-lot Plat 7, which has just nine lots vacant. The eighth plat of Brookside is in the planning stages.
