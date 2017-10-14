Religion offerings and calendar: 10/14

Festival of Lights

Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains will celebrate Diwali on Thursday. The Festival of Lights, as Diwali is known, recognizes the victory of good over evil and is recognized as the most significant holiday of the year in India. It is often characterized by lanterns, fireworks, and prayers.

The Hindu Temple of Toledo celebrate with a Lakshmi puja at 6 p.m., followed by a sit-down dinner at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 8 p.m. Dinner tickets are $10 for temple members and $20 to nonmembers. The temple will recognize the related festival Annakoot on Oct. 21.

The Hindu Temple of Toledo is at 4336 King Rd., Sylvania. For more information, contact 419-843-4440.

Humans of Tel Aviv

The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo will welcome Erez Kagnovitz, the photographer behind Humans of Tel Aviv, to Congregation B’nai Israel for a reception and presentation on Sunday. Mr. Kagnovitz began posting the photographs he was taking of individuals in Tel Aviv, Israel, to a Facebook page, Humans of Tel Aviv, in 2012, in the model of the widely popular Humans of New York. His portraits and anecdotal captions reach 500,000 people each month on social media, according to an estimate provided by his website.

The free reception and presentation, which will include hors d’oeuvres, will begin at 4:30 p.m. and Congregation B’nai Israel, 6525 W Sylvania Ave, Sylvania.

Pastoral anniversary

The Rev. Johnny Hobbs, Jr., is this month celebrating his 40th pastoral anniversary with Greater St. John Church of God in Christ. Pastor Hobbs co-founded the church with his wife, Eleanore, in his living room in 1977 and has since seen the congregation has since grown to approximately 200 members. He balances his ministry work with a career as a master barber and has been running his own shop, Hobbs Barber Salon, in Toledo since 1975.

Greater St. John will celebrate Pastor Hobbs at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 with a banquet dinner that will also recognize his 70th birthday. The Rev. John E. Roberts, of Indiana Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $30 by calling 419-344-7905 or 419-654-1937. The church is at 2127 W. Sylvania Ave.

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is introducing a mobile food bank this month.

Mobile food bank

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is introducing a mobile food bank this month, in keeping with its mission to feed the hungry and underprivileged. The food bank will distribute meals to those in need at two locations on the second Saturday of each month.

It will be at Toledo Masjid Al-Islam, 722 E. Bancroft St., between 1 and 1:30 p.m. and at Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St., between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Future dates include Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.

Multicultural literature

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, in Maumee, will host a multicultural literature day for children on Sunday. The event will feature local storytellers, representing a variety of faiths and cultures, who will interact with children between 4 and 6 p.m. There will also be games, food, and children’s activities.

The event is sponsored by the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio Commission on Racial Understanding. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is at 310 Elizabeth St., Maumee. For more information, call 419-893-3381 or email jen@stpaulmaumee.org.

Religion Calendar

Ministry of the Watchman empowerment meeting, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St. Information: 800-560-9240.

Our Lady of Toledo Shrine, 100th Anniversary Fatima Rosary Crusade Rally, noon Saturday, 655 S. Coy Rd., Oregon. We will be showing Finding Fatima after the Rosary in the Pavilion with light refreshments.

Maumee Street Music Jam, 6 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 156 E. Maumee, Adrian. This is an acoustic music jam. Information: adrianpresbyterian.wordpress.co.

Beer and Hymns sing-along hosted by the Maumee Valley Presbytery, 7 p.m. Sunday, Black Cloister Brewing Co., 619 Monroe St. This month selections will recognize the Protestant Reformation with hymns from a variety of Catholic and Protestant traditions. Free. Information: 419-309-2135.

Sacred Grounds Workshop Part II, 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Rd., Perrysburg. Learn to beautify your faith community grounds using native plants. Free. Information and registration: multifaithcouncil.org.

The Sultan and the Saint: An approach to Christian Muslim Dialogue, a six-week series of small group transformational dialogue that aims to bring Muslims and Christians together. Session dates are Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Nov. 5, and 13, Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Free. Space is limited; registration contact: Sophia Lloyd, 419-824-3533 or slloyd@sistersosf.org; Dr. Fadia Abaza, 419-461-1205 or fmabaza@hotmail.com.

Lutheran Chapel of the Air, 11 a.m. Sunday, WCWA-AM 1230. Pastor Matthew Nowak of Trinity Lutheran on “What Would You Ask For?”

How God’s Love Can Change Your Life and the World, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 4647 W. Central Ave. Guest lecturer is Mark McCurties. Free. Information: 419-472-3890 or 471-536-2184.

Introduction to World Religions by Susan VanBaalen, who holds degrees from the Jesuit School of Theology, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, Wednesday, Confucianism/​Judaism, Oct. 25, Judaism/​Islam, and Nov. 1, Islam, Weber Retreat & Conference Center, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian. Cost: $ 25 per session with lunch included. Registration required: www.webercenter.org or 517-266-400.

Catholic Lutheran Dialogue, Father Jim Bacik will provide a reflection on the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Cost: $10 preregistered; and $15 at the door. Information or to register: sylvaniafranciscanvillage.org.

Fall Gathering: Join Bishop Daniel for worship, fellowship, and learning, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6717 Finzel Rd., Whitehouse, Ohio. Bring your best chocolate dessert for a chance to win the Bishop’s Bake-Off! The winner will be chosen by monetary donations, to be donated to the discipleship institute.

The Adrian Church of Christ 17th annual Ladies Day, 9 a.m. Oct. 21, 719 W. Maumee, Adrian. Speakers for the day will be Suzy Carden and Karen Crabb from Cincinnati, Ohio. This is a free even with with registration and a continental breakfast will begin at 8:15 a.m. Information: 517-673-9146.

Christian Seniors Interacting, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, Abundant Life 2, 200 Zoar Drive, Perrysburg. Cost: $1. Information: 419-872-0846. next one will be Oct. 24, bible study with Father David Kidd of St. Rose Catholic Church.

Toledo County Live, 6 p.m. Saturday, at Church of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3620 Heatherdowns Blvd. The Toledo County Live band will follow a theme of “Evil Will Not Prevail.” Light refreshments will follow. Free. Information: 419-262-4453

In The Beginning meeting at Church of the Cross, 7 p.m., Oct. 23, 1750 Eastgate Rd., Intelligent Design vs. the Intelligent Design Movement, DVD presentation, with Dr. Terry Mortenson.

Immutable Truth, a Christian apologetics ministry for the greater Toledo area, meets the first and third Tuesday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 4207 W. Laskey Rd. Information: 419-356-9469 or immutabletruth.org.

The Good Vibrations Drum Circle will meet 7 to 8:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday, Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green. Free. Information: lisrael@accesstoledo.com.

Padre Pio Prayer Group, 8 a.m. Mass, rosary, discussion, and adoration, second Saturday of each month, Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane. Information: 419-356-4208 or magdalena@magdalenaskiles.com.

Centering Prayer Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Washington Church, 3925 W. Central Ave. Information: centeringprayertoledo@gmail.com.

Grace Full Friends ministry for adults with developmental disabilities, with lesson, singing, praying, crafts, and snacks. 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Tuesdays, Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St.

Awesome God Sunday school class for differently abled adults, 11 a.m. Sundays, Maumee United Methodist Church in the Benson Room, 405 Sackett St., Maumee.

