Nailing down a legacy: Local churches pay tribute to Luther's impact on religion

Head to a Lutheran church on the last Sunday in October, and you’ll likely hear something about the bristly monk who inadvertently gave birth to the denomination when he tacked his 95 theses to a church door on Oct. 31, 1517. The date is celebrated as Reformation Sunday, and, this year, which marks 500 years since Martin Luther took on the Catholic Church, it takes on particular significance.

And not just among Lutherans.

“You cannot open your eyes or open your mouth and not see or hear the effects of the Reformation,” said Steve Christie, who will present on the topic at a local church on Oct. 29. “If the Reformation had not happened, this whole world would be different.”

The religious landscape that Christians embrace today, for example, with its medley of denominations and nondenominations, bears the stamp of Luther. But the reformer’s legacy extends much further, too, as pastors and researchers like Mr. Christie are eager to point out. They trace Luther’s influence to law, politics, language, education, art, music, and more — each tied, in some way, to his underlying assertion that Scripture, as breathed by God, should stand as the ultimate religious authority.

This month has already seen numerous events in northwest Ohio commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, including a Great Reformation Faire at Reformation Lutheran Church in Toledo on Oct. 1. A costumed Martin Luther made an appearance.

These commemorations will continue through Oct. 31, including, notably, a regional Reformation 500 Crawl on Saturday. Organized by the Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the crawl invites participants to drop by a variety of curated sites between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to explore local connections to the historical event.

Toledo participants, for example, can tour Black Cloister Brewing Co., enjoy an organ performance at Hope Lutheran Church, or stroll through the Toledo Museum of Art, which is providing a self-guided tour of Reformation art. Other regional crawl sites offer local history, theological talks, and more; a full listing is available at nwos500.org.

The Rev. Julie Parsell, who took the lead in organizing the crawl as chairman, said Luther’s legacy is easily seen in northwest Ohio, where waves of German immigrants began establishing Lutheran communities beginning in the 1800s.

In southern Henry County, where crawlers can tour the historic cemetery at Hope Lutheran Church on Saturday, Pastor Keith Hunsinger said that heritage is still alive and well today.

Pastor Hunsinger can count 15 Lutheran churches within a 10-mile radius of his own; he said Henry County is, by percentage, the most Lutheran county in the United States east of the Mississippi River.

The man who would lend his name to the denomination didn’t set out to break from the Roman Catholic Church, which he embraced as an Augustinian monk, when he put to paper his numerous concerns about its hierarchy and operations in 1517. While Luther’s protests are frequently tied to the sale of indulgences, which at the time suggested that eternal salvation could be purchased through the Catholic church, the Rev. Dan Bellavia, of First Baptist Church of Greater Toledo, said that certainly was a central issue.

But Luther’s concern was more fundamental at heart, he said: He was arguing that the authority of scripture should trump the authority of the church.

The Catholic church, at the time, stood as a monolith with almost complete control over what its adherents understood and believed. Followers had to rely almost entirely on their priests and bishops to make accessible the Latin of the Bible and the Mass.

It was radical, Pastor Bellavia said, to suggest that there could be an authority higher than the long-accepted rule of a pope or a sovereign. The influence of that suggestion is seen in modern political systems.

“In the Western tradition, it created the atmosphere that, today, we no longer have this understanding of an autocratic rule from above,” he said.

Luther also translated the Bible from Latin to German and began to set up schools so Germans could learn to read scripture for themselves. Concurrent with this was Johannes Gutenberg’s development of the printing press, which made distribution of Luther’s thoughts accessible to the masses.

The Rev. Parsell said the idea of free public education, in this sense, also traces roots to the Reformation.

And, religiously speaking, Luther broke open Christianity. He both paved the way for later reformers, some of whom would lend their names to further splinter denominations, and pushed the Catholic church, too, toward reform.

Catholics have been worshipping in the vernacular since the Second Vatican Council, in the ’60s, for example, can be seen as one effect of the Reformation that was years in the making, said Mr. Christie and Pastor Bellavia.

The pair will present “95 to 5,” referring to Luther’s 95 theses and five solas, at First Baptist Church, 6520 Pilliod Rd., Holland, on Oct. 29. A service at 10 a.m. will address theological aspects of the Protestant Reformation, with a more historical presentation to immediately follow.

Mr. Christie and Pastor Bellavia were not alone in stressing that the Protestant Reformation holds lessons that remain relevant even 500 years later.

“I think the Reformation is a powerful reminder to go back and self-evaluate: Are we being true to the simple truths that we need to be true to?” the Rev. Parsell said. “And to also remember not to take for granted some of the things that are an important part of our life today, like public education and having the ability for anybody to pick up a Bible and read it and not have it interpreted by a professional.”

Contact Nicki Gorny at ngorny@theblade.com or 419-724-6133.