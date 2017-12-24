Sunday, Dec 24, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Religion

GALLERY: Christmas Eve at Glenwood Lutheran Church

By AMY E. VOIGT  | BLADE PHOTOGRAPHER
Published on
  • CTY-CHURCH25-11

    Sandra Briggle, left, her daughter Greta Briggle, 11, and Juanita Hollis participate in the "Service of Light" during the Nativity of our Lord at Glenwood Lutheran Church December 24.

    The Blade/Amy E. Voigt
    Buy This Image

  • CTY-CHURCH25-6

    Pastor Christopher Hanley leads the Congregation in prayer during the Nativity of our Lord service at Glenwood Lutheran Church on Christmas Eve.

    The Blade/Amy E. Voigt
    Buy This Image

  • CTY-CHURCH25-7

    Pastor Christopher Hanley sits near the altar during the Nativity of our Lord service at Glenwood Lutheran Church.

    The Blade/Amy E. Voigt
    Buy This Image

  • CTY-CHURCH25-8

    Juanita Hollis listens to the choir during the Christmas Eve service at Glenwood Lutheran Church.

    The Blade/Amy E. Voigt
    Buy This Image

  • CTY-CHURCH25-9

    Usher Paul Swartz looks over the second floor banister to see Pastor Christopher Hanley leading the congregation in prayer at Glenwood Lutheran Church.

    The Blade/Amy E. Voigt
    Buy This Image

  • CTY-CHURCH25-10

    Pastor Christopher Hanley leads the congregation in "Service of Light" during the Nativity of our Lord service at Glenwood Lutheran Church on December 24.

    The Blade/Amy E. Voigt
    Buy This Image

Glenwood Lutheran Church in Toledo celebrated Christmas Eve with a Nativity of Our Lord service Sunday afternoon. Scroll through the slideshow above for photos. 

Related Items
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…