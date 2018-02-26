Maumee church will host jazz vespers service

First Presbyterian Church of Maumee will host a jazz vespers service Sunday.
The Blade
The service will combine prayer, readings, and music from an acoustic jazz quartet led by church member Rob Cintron.
A free-will offering will support Grace Community Center.
Visit www.firstpresmaumee.org to learn more.
