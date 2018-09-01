Religious Offerings: 9/1

Chonda Pierce Michael Gomez Enlarge

Chonda Pierce in Toledo

Comedian Chonda Pierce brings her Still Laughing tour to Archbold Evangelical Church on Sept. 15. Tickets, $27 general admission to $49.50 VIP, are available at ticketf.ly/2BZqYEi.

Ms. Pierce, a Christian, is known for clean-language comedy that she often performs in churches and theaters. Her Still Laughing tour follows the success of Chonda Pierce: Laughing in the Dark, a documentary-style film that brought humor and wit to her experience with depression. Laughing in the Dark premiered in 2015 as a one-night special event at theaters around the country.

Ms. Pierce performs at 7 p.m. at Archbold Evangelical Church, 705 Lafayette St., Archbold; doors open at 6:15 p.m. Christian singer-songwriter Karyn Williams performs as a special guest.

‘Singing Priest’ returns

The Rev. Ray Kelly returns to Toledo’s Historic Church of St. Patrick on Sept. 20. It will be the third live concert there for the Irish priest, who rose to fame on YouTube as the “singing priest.”

Tickets, $15, are available at the door or in advance by calling Maury Collins at 419-699-6710, Historic Church of St. Patrick at 419-243-6452 or Sandy Fall at Ohlman’s Farm Market at 419-535-5586. Proceeds benefit Deacon Tom’s Food Pantry.

Father Kelly’s worldwide renown began with a rendition of “Hallelujah” that took off on YouTube in 2014; he was singing at a wedding in County Meath, Ireland. That viral video led to a recording contract and to a tour that brought him to Toledo in July, 2017, and in September. Father Kelly most recently appeared in Britain’s Got Talent, just missing a spot in the Top 3 this summer.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. The church, which recently upgraded its sound system, is at 130 Avondale Ave.

Conference for women

The United Conference for Women is set for Oct. 19-21 at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky. Tickets, $120 for women and $100 for junior and high school students, are available online; additional costs vary depending on the type of rooms selected.

The conference covers speakers and workshops designed to help women think more deeply about their faith. This year’s theme is “Arise and Build,” referring to the Book of Nehemiah. Keynote speakers include Jodi Matthews of the People's Community Church in Westland, Mich.; the Rev. Georgia Hill of Plymouth United Church of Christ in Detroit; and Alexis Wilson of Rosedale Park Baptist Church in Detroit.

The United Conference for Women was organized in 1976 by about 20 African-American women who had been friends since childhood. The 76 women who attended their first conference at Adrian College compare to several hundred who today participate each year.

“Women come away from the conference renewed, refreshed and ready to face the challenges of life,” Verna Holley, United Conference for Women president, said in a statement. “We have gifted speakers from around the country come and minister to women from all walks of life. We have had prayer warriors to seek God’s face and counselors to lead other women to seek his face as well.”

For tickets or additional information go to ucfw.com.