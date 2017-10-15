Restaurant Inspections: 10/15

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

No violations:

Smoke on the River, 6228 Edgewater, inspected Sept. 8.

Ohio Theatre & Event Center, 3112 Lagrange, inspected Sept. 8.

Navarre Elementary School, 800 Kingston, inspected Sept. 8.

Inverness Caddie Snack Bar, 4601 Dorr, inspected Sept. 8.

Edgewater School, 5549 Edgewater, inspected Sept. 8.

Dairy Queen, 3131 W. Alexis, inspected Sept. 8.

Belmont Store, 1159 Belmont, inspected Sept. 8.

American Legion Post 110, 5119 N. Summit, inspected Sept. 8.

Whittier Elementary School #2, 4221 Walker, inspected Sept. 11.

Tom’s Bar-B-Que & Grill, 702 Front, inspected Sept. 11.

Tim Horton’s, 4735 Monroe, inspected Sept. 11.

The Freshen’s, 2801 W. Bancroft, inspected Sept. 11.

Taco Bell, 1422 Broadway, inspected Sept. 11.

Subway, 1564 S. Byrne, inspected Sept. 11.

SIP Coffee, 3160 Markway, inspected Sept. 11.

North Toledo Arrow Club Inc., 738 Galena, inspected Sept. 11.

Gordon Food Service Store, 609 W. Alexis, inspected Sept. 11.

Stanley’s Market, 3302 Stickney, inspected Sept. 12.

Phoenicia Student Union Building, 2801 W. Bancroft, inspected Sept. 12.

Sweet Retreat, 1276 Michigan, Waterville, inspected Sept. 12.

Pizza Hut, 1081 Pray, Waterville, inspected Sept. 28.

The Dawg House, 11061 Villacourt, Whitehouse, inspected Sept. 15.

Subway, 5903 Weckerly, Whitehouse, inspected Sept. 15.

Kroger, 8730 Waterville Swanton, Waterville, inspected Sept. 21.

Lial Elementary School, 5700 Davis, Whitehouse, inspected Sept. 19.

General’s Ice Cream, 6751 Providence, Whitehouse, inspected Sept. 20.

Anthony Wayne High School, 5967 Finzel, Whitehouse, inspected Sept. 28.

Twin Acres Campground, 12029 Waterville-Swanton, Whitehouse, inspected Oct. 6.

The Bilge Bar, 1086 Anchor Point, Curtice, inspected Sept. 8.

DG’s, 10609 Jerusalem, Curtic, inspected Sept. 14.

Jerusalem Elementary, 535 S. Youndota, Curtice, inspected Sept. 26.

Barnacle II, 361 N. Teachout, Curtice, inspected Oct. 10.

Magic Wok, 6829 Airport, Holland, inspected Sept. 13.

Holloway Elementary, 6611 Pilliod, Holland, inspected Sept. 19.

Crissey Elementary School, 4220 Geiser, Holland, inspected Sept. 21.

Racing for Recovery, 6202 Trust, Holland, inspected Sept. 25.

Holland Shell, 6903 Angola, Holland, inspected Oct. 6.

Violations:

Subway, 540 S. Reynolds, inspected Sept. 8.

● Lids on food storage containers were cracked, chipped, or broken.

● Buildup was inside the ice machine.

● Buildup was in soda nozzles.

Southwyck, 2202 S. Reynolds, inspected Sept. 8.

● Breakfast sandwiches were not being held at the proper temperature.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

Pita Pit, 2903 Dorr, inspected Sept. 8.

● There was expired philly steak inside a walk-in cooler.

Netty’s, 325 S. Fearing, inspected Sept. 8.

● Two of the three chlorine sanitizer wipe cloth pails didn't have enough sanitizer solution in them.

● Flies and gnats were present.

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 3245 W. Alexis, inspected Sept. 8.

● Person in charge did not ensure that written procedures and plans are maintained and implemented

● Pre-made pizzas were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Harvard School, 1949 Glendale, inspected Sept. 8.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Fairview Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 4420 South, inspected Sept. 8.

● There was buildup on an ice chute and water chute.

Domino’s Pizza, 1440 Secor, inspected Sept. 8.

● Salad inside reach-in cooler was not being held at the proper temperature.

● Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Wendy’s, 5560 W. Central, inspected Sept. 11.

● A grill employee handled raw beef with bare hands and didn't wash hands before handling spatula and thermometer.

● There was buildup in soda nozzles and an ice bin.

Tony’s Cones & Coneys, 2330 W. Laskey, inspected Sept. 11.

● Hot dogs in original opened package were not date marked.

● There was buildup inside an ice machine.

● There were gnats around sinks and in soda nozzles.

Magic Wok, 5001 Monroe, inspected Sept. 11.

● Raw beef was above ready-to-eat food and produce in a walk-in cooler.

Gordon Food Service store, 5735 W. Central, inspected Sept. 11.

● There was debris on a meat slicer.

Erie Food Market, 727 Galena, inspected Sept. 11.

● Yogurt and raw shell eggs were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Gnats were around a drain and in the area behind the pizza prep area.

Subway, 2925 Glendale, inspected Sept. 12.

● Several food storage containers and container lids were cracked, chipped, or broken.

● There was a damaged back flow prevention device on a mop sink.

● Multiple small flies were by the mop sink area.

Qq Kitchen, 3324 Secor, inspected Sept. 12.

● There was buildup on an ice machine.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Our Brothers Place, 233 N. Huron, inspected Sept. 12.

● Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat food items inside a prep cooler.

● A heavy buildup of dirt and debris was inside an ice machine chute.

● No date markings were on cut lettuce inside opened bags.

● An expired food item was inside a reach-in cooler.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

Monroe Carryout, 2839 Monroe, inspected Sept. 12.

● There was no 3-compartment sink in establishment.

● A coffee pot was in a public area with “staff use only” signage.

Manhattan’s Pub N Cheer, 1516 Adams, inspected Sept. 12.

● A mechanical dishwashing machine wasn't dispensing the proper amount of sanitizer.

● An ice pail was dirty and stored upright with debris and residual water present.

● There was an air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water.

Lewis Mart, 4252 Lewis, inspected Sept. 12.

● Eggs were stored improperly.

Share Our Grounds, 6726 Providence, Whitehouse, inspected Sept. 19.

● Eggs were from a local farm with no documentation that it is an approved source.

● Ham and turkey were not properly discarded when required.

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1331 S. McCord, Holland, inspected Sept. 13.

● Sausage and ham were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Gnats were in the facility.

Hot Head Burritos, 6814 Spring Valley, Holland, inspected Sept. 13.

● Sour cream, cooked chicken, and ranch were not held at the proper temperature.

IHOP, 6535 Airport, Holland, inspected Sept. 21.

● Liquid eggs were not being held at the proper temperature.

Target, 1465 East Mall, Holland, inspected Sept. 22.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

Firepit Grille, 7723 Airport, Holland, inspected Sept. 28.

● The under counter cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

● Sour cream was sitting out at room temperature.

● Chlorine sanitizing solution did not meet the minimum requirements.

Sky Zone Toledo, 1600 Albon, Holland, inspected Oct. 6.

● A two-door cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

● There was buildup on the piercing part of the can opener and on the soda nozzles.

● The hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

● Chemical containers were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Airport Pizza LLC, 6825 Spring Valley, Holland, inspected Oct. 6.

● Steak meat was not being held at the proper temperature.

● A three-door cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

Texas Roadhouse, 6137 Trust, Holland, inspected Oct. 10.

● An employee was not washing hands in between dirty and clean dishes.

Anne Grady Corp., 1525 Eber, Holland, inspected Oct. 10.

● Milk and yogurt were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Live gnats were in the kitchen.