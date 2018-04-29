Restaurant Inspections: 4/29

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

No violations:

Jerusalem Elementary, 535 S. Yondota, Curtice, inspected April 12.

Panda Express, 6629 Airport, Holland, inspected April 13.

Mama Mary’s Pizza, 7130 Airport, Holland, inspected April 13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6658 Airport, Holland, inspected April 16.

Holloway Elementary, 6611 Pilliod, Holland, inspected April 19.

Starbucks, 6635 Airport, Holland, inspected April 23.

Chitter Chatter Ice Cream LLC, 8144 Airport, Holland, inspected April 23.

Cottonwagon, 8207 Secor, Lambertville, inspected April 14.

Corn Dog/​D & R Shows LLC, 8207 Secor, Lambertville, inspected April 14.

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, 2300 Village, Maumee, inspected April 17.

Meijer, 1391 Conant, Maumee, inspected April 17.

Long John Silver, 1027 Conant, Maumee, inspected April 18.

Hampton Inn & Suites, 1409 Reynolds, Maumee, inspected April 19.

Cinemark Rave, 2300 Village, Maumee, inspected April 19.

Briarfield Cafe, 3220 Briarfield, Maumee, inspected April 23.

Freeze Daddy’s, 8060 Monclova, Monclova, inspected April 23.

Heartland of Oregon, 3953 Navarre, Oregon, inspected April 12.

Eisenhower Middle School, 331 Curtice, Oregon, inspected April 12.

Starr Elementary, 3230 Starr, Oregon, inspected April 19.

Wendy’s, 14180 Airport, Swanton, inspected April 16.

Speedway, 14155 Airport, Swanton, inspected April 16.

St. Joseph Church School, 5411 S. Main, Sylvania, inspected April 17.

St. Joseph’s Middle School, 5362 Main, Sylvania, inspected April 19.

Timbo’s Cones & Coneys, 5437 W. Alexis, Sylvania, inspected April 20.

Subway Sandwiches, 5803 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected April 20.

Tim Horton’s, 5800 W. Alexis, Sylvania, inspected April 23.

ProMedica Health and Wellness Center, 5700 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected April 23.

Old Orchard School, 2402 Cheltenham, inspected April 16.

Oakleaf Toledo, LTD, 4220 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected April 16.

Nogdog LLC, 33 S. Michigan, inspected April 16.

Gordon Food Service Store, 5735 W. Central, inspected April 16.

Concordia Lutheran Church Preschool, 3636 S. Detroit, inspected April 16.

Ya Halla, 2124 W. Alexis, inspected April 17.

Stop N Shop, 4142 Monroe, inspected April 17.

Robinson Elementary, 1075 Horace, inspected April 17.

Promedica Market on the Go, 1806 Madison, inspected April 17.

Merit House LLC, 4645 Lewis, inspected April 17.

Franciscan Care Center Rehab Severy, 4111 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected April 17.

Dollar General Store, 236 New Towne Square, inspected April 17.

Valley View Learning Center, 5407 Lewis, inspected April 19.

Meijer Gas Station, 1500 E. Alexis, inspected April 19.

Meadowvale Elementary School, 2755 Edgebrooke, inspected April 19.

L. Hollingworth School for the Talented & Gifted, 653 Miami, inspected April 19.

J-Cups Pizza, 5406 N. Summit, inspected April 19.

Hawkins Elementary School, 5550 W. Bancroft, inspected April 19.

Glass City Cupcakes, 3326 Glanzman, inspected April 19.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 6710 W. Central, inspected April 19.

Your Way Nutrition, 4315 W. Alexis, inspected April 20.

WSOS Sylvania Early Childhood Center, 3840 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected April 20.

Tom Strain & Sons & Daughter Too LLC, 5105 Hill, inspected April 20.

Toledo Behavioral, 930 S. Detroit, inspected April 20.

Speedway, 6500 W. Central, inspected April 20.

McGregor Elementary School, 3535 McGregor, inspected April 20.

Tony’s Cones & Coneys, 2330 W. Laskey, insepcted April 23.

Subway, 5824 W. Central, inspected April 23.

Mc “Cravers” BBQ, 5902 Dorr, inspected April 23.

Violations:

Arby’s, 495 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected April 16.

● The prep top cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

Jimmy John’s, 1470 Ford, Maumee, inspected April 20.

● The hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

O.K. Wok, 3165 Navarre, Oregon, inspected April 10.

● Sauces were not being held at the proper temperature.

Woodville Diner, 1949 Woodville, Oregon, inspected April 23.

● Tomatoes, onions, and gyro sauce were marked to be kept longer than the seven-day maximum discard-date.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Long John Silver’s, 2412 Woodville, Oregon, inspected April 23.

● A compartment sink was not smooth and easily cleanable.

● There was buildup inside soda nozzles.

Marathon Sylvania, 5410 W. Alexis, Sylvania, inspected April 17.

● The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention.

● A compartment sink was being blocked from use with a microwave and excessive clutter.

● The restroom hand-sink had several items being stored directly in front of it.

Jed’s, 7625 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected April 19.

● The person in charge did not ensure that employees were properly sanitizing equipment or utensils.

● There were food items that didn’t have date markings showing when it should be discarded.

● Food items had expired date marks on containers.

● Several containers had old, sticky date labels left on them.

Heartland at ProMedica Flower Hospital Campus, 5360 Harroun, Sylvania, inspected April 19.

● The person in charge did not ensure that employees are properly sanitizing equipment or utensils.

● Person in charge did not ensure their employees are properly trained in food safety.

● Raw ground beef was being stored on the top rack directly above cooked cherry dessert.

● Fish was not being held at the proper temperature.

China 1 Chinese Restaurant, 5834 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected April 17.

● The dishwashing machine was not working correctly.

● There was buildup inside the ice-machine.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

Kindercare Learning Center, 6367 River Crossings, Sylvania, inspected April 23.

● There was buildup on the can opener blade.

Antojitos Laredo, 2260 Fulton, inspected April 16.

● The use of a hose conveying drinking water was constructed of non-food grade materials.

Star Diner, 3067 W. Alexis, inspected April 17.

● Food wasn’t being held at the proper temperature by the use of an ice bath.

● There were stickers on clean containers.

● There was buildup in an ice bin.

Rudy’s Hot Dog, 3208 W. Alexis, inspected April 17.

● Hot dog sauce was not being held at the proper temperature.

Franciscan Care Center Sylvania, 4111 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected April 17.

● Pureed eggs and sausage were not being held at the proper temperature.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

Family Dollar Stores, 557 E. Manhattan, inspected April 17.

● Moth balls were used as a preventative measure for pests and insects on the retail floor. According to the pest control company moth balls are not an approved chemical for pest control.

Fairview Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 4420 South, inspected April 17.

● Roast beef was not cooled using the proper time and temperature parameters.

Childcare Ventures LLC, 3542 Glendale, inspected April 17.

● There was no person in charge present in the food facility.

● Employee in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention.

● Turkey was not being held at the proper temperature.

● Employees were using multi purpose cleaner to clean and sanitize food contact surfaces when multi purpose cleaner is not a sanitizer.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.