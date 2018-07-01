Restaurant Inspections: 7/1

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

No violations:

Skyway Recreation Center, 525 Earlwood, Oregon, inspected June 14.

Big Apple Deli, 2118 Woodville, Oregon, inspected June 15.

Rite Aid of Ohio, 4018 N. McCord, Sylvania, inspected June 6.

American Legion Auxiliary, 5580 Centennial, Sylvania, inspected June 6.

Centennial Terrace — East, 5773 Centennial, Sylvania, inspected June 8.

Sylvan Pantry, 4900 N. McCord, Sylvania, inspected June 11.

Gyro Town, 6732 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected June 12.

Biggby Coffee, 5577 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected June 13.

Dragon’s Roost, 6600 W. Sylvania, inspected June 14.

Harborside Healthcare - Sylvania Rehab & Nursing, 5757 Whiteford, Sylvania, inspected June 18.

JCC/​YMCA Sekach Child Care School Age, 6505 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected June 19.

Speedway, 6601 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected June 20.

Dollar Tree Store, 5674 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected June 20.

C & C Concessions Fun Food Express, 1557 Sterns, Temperance, inspected June 22.

S&G, 1301 W. Sylvania, inspected June 6.

Sylvania Food Mart, 1444 W. Sylvania, inspected June 6.

Food For Less, 352 W. Central, inspected June 6.

BP, 3104 Cherry, inspected June 6.

Tom’s Carryout, 2861 Lagrange, inspected June 7.

S&G, 3730 Monroe, inspected June 7.

Stop & Shop, 2515 W. Laskey, inspected June 7.

Rite Aid, 2434 W. Laskey, inspected June 7.

Rite Aid, 1012 W. Sylvania, inspected June 7.

Dually’s Gastro Pub, 1917 W. Alexis, inspected June 7.

Par 2 Golf, 210 E. Alexis, inspected June 7.

J B’s Food Mart,1802 W. Bancroft, inspected June 7.

Captain’s Carry Out, 5928 315th, inspected June 7.

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, 3332 W. Central, inspected June 7.

Rite Aid Pharmacy, 2450 S. Reynolds, inspected June 8.

Dis ‘n Dat Variety Store, 1082 Fernwood, inspected June 7.

Burger King, 1856 W. Laskey, inspected June 8.

Big Lots, 3946 W. Alexis, inspected June 8.

S&G, 1027 N. Reynolds, inspected June 11.

Sonic Drive In, 3225 Secor, inspected June 11.

Son-Shine Educational Day Care, 5701 W. Sylvania, inspected June 11.

Jamba Juice, 3305 W. Central, inspected June 11.

Dollar Tree, 559 E. Manhattan, inspected June 8.

Correctional Treatment Facility, 1100 Jefferson, inspected June 11.

Violations:

DG’s, 10609 Jerusalem, Curtice, inspected May 29.

● Taylor ice cream machines were not holding food at the proper temperature.

New Airport Lounge, 7130 Airport, Holland, inspected June 5.

● Food was in contact with an unclean surface or linens.

● There was heavy buildup of dirt and debris inside an ice machine and inside a soda nozzle.

Garden Harvest, 8060 Airport, Holland, inspected June 7.

● A package of cut watermelon wasn’t being being held at the proper temperature.

● Thre was buildup inside the fountain beverage nozzles.

Jimmy John’s, 6515 Airport, Holland, inspected June 8.

● Person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.

● An employee at the prep table was chewing gum, took it out of their mouth using their hand, and then regloved with current pair of gloves.

● The drip edge of the ice maker was dirty.

● Ice maker scoop was resting in a holder and making contact with an A-frame ladder.

● Another ice scoop was resting on top of the ice bin cover, which is not sanitary.

Stone Oak Country Club — Snack Bar, 100 Stone Oak, Holland, inspected May 31.

● Hot dogs, cheese were not being held at the proper temperature.

Stone Oak Country Club — Pool, 100 Stone Oak, Holland, inspected May 31.

● Cheese and lettuce were not being held at the proper temperature in a prep cooler.

Arby’s, Inc., 6723 Airport, Holland, inspected June 15.

● There was an air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water.

Wal-Mart, 1355 S. McCord, Holland, inspected June 18.

● Water dispensed from a bulk water machine had not been sampled at the required frequency, and/​or sample results were not retained at the facility.

Maumee Little League Baseball, 1313 Eastfield, Maumee, inspected May 30.

● Chemicals were stored above Gatorade.

Maumee Little League Baseball, 900 Gibbs, Maumee, inspected May 30.

● The nacho cheese in the dispenser was not being held at the proper temperature.

Maumee Little League Baseball, 417 Ford, Maumee, inspected May 30.

● Chemicals were stored above food and the compartment sink.

Rolf Park Pool, 2115 Cass, Maumee, inspected May 31.

● The reach-in cooler wasn’t holding food at the proper temperature.

The Lakes of Monclova Health Campus, 6935 Monclova, Maumee, inspected June 1.

● Corned beef and turkey were marked with a discard date that exceeded the maximum seven-day requirement.

● An open bag of hot dogs didn’t have a discard date label indicating when it should be thrown away.

● There was buildup on the inside surfaces of the ice-machine.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

Scramblers, 570 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected June 1.

● The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention.

● Cut honeydew was not being held at the proper temperature.

● The prep top cooler and the walk-in cooler were not holding food at the proper temperature.

● A spray bottle of 409 was stored on a food storage shelf.

Ridgewood Manor, 3231 Manley, Maumee, inspected June 4.

● There were several food items in a walk-in cooler with a discard date after eight days instead of the maximum seven.

Courtyard By Marriott, 415 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected June 7.

● The reach-in cooler wasn’t holding food at the proper temperature.

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 512 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected June 11.

● Chicken in the Alto-Shaam was not being held at the proper temperature.

● The cold well was not holding food at the proper temperature.

● The dishwashing machine was converted from a high temperature machine to low temperature and did not have the required audible or visual alarm.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

● Containers of poisonous or toxic chemicals were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

New China Chef, 2528 Perrysburg Holland, Maumee, inspected June 14.

● The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention.

● Raw shell eggs were stored above raw beef while raw fish was stored above ready-to-eat food.

● Raw shell eggs, bean sprouts, fried chicken and won tons, and cut cabbage were all sitting out at room temperature.

● There were no date markings on the fried foods in the walk-in cooler or any other ready-to-eat food prepared the day before to indicate when the food should be discarded.

● There was no sanitizer bucket set up.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.

● The hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Maumee Elks, 137 W. Wayne, Maumee, inspected June 14.

● Ham and pork were kept past their required discard date.

● Hand washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Walt Churchill’s Market, 3320 Briarfield, Maumee, inspected June 4.

● The restaurant failed to retain the source of shellstock being served or sold.

● Raw chicken was stored over pork.

● Green beans, mashed potatoes, chili, raw burger, soup, bones, and a subway sandwich were not being held at the proper temperature.

● The rinse temperature in a dishwashing machine was not adequate to sanitize dishes and utensils.

● Inside ice machine, a meat grinder, food wrappers, peeler, can opener, mixers, and slicers were dirty.

The Baker’s Kitchen, 6433 Monclova, Maumee, inspected June 15.

● Half and half was not being held at the proper temperature.

● Chemical containers were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Sitto’s Bakery, 3342 Indian, Ottawa Hills, inspected June 19.

● One ice pack was being used on top of several clam shell containers in a cooler when multiple ice packs are recommended to ensure proper cold-holding temperatures.

Haven Lounge, 12550 Airport, Swanton, inspected June 5.

● The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention.

● A walk-in cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

● There was expired ham in a walk-in cooler.

● There was buildup on a potato slicer.

● The hand washing sink was not easily accessible.