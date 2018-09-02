Restaurant Inspections: 9/3

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

No violations:

UPS, main lunchroom - Operator: Coin-Op, Canteen Services, 1550 Holland, Maumee, inspected Aug. 8.

UPS, Door 22 - Operator: Coin-Op, Canteen Services, 1550 Holland, Maumee, inspected Aug. 8.

UPS, Door 176 - Operator: Coin-Op, Canteen Services, 1550 Holland, Maumee, inspected Aug. 8

UPS, Door 146 - Operator: Coin-Op, Canteen Services, 1550 Holland, Maumee, inspected Aug. 8.

Sunshine Communities-Operator: Coin-Op, Canteen Services Inc., 7223 Maumee Western, Mau- mee, inspected Aug. 8.

Brandywine Country Club-Pool Snack Bar, 6904 Salisbury, Maumee, inspected Aug. 13.

Marcos Pizza, 201 Golden Gate Plaza, Maumee, inspected Aug. 14.

El Salto Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 219 Golden Gate Plaza, Maumee, inspected Aug. 14.

Pizzaroma, 4444 Keystone, Maumee, inspected Aug. 20.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 3405 Briarfield, Maumee, inspected Aug. 20.

Wendy’s, 2907 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 7.

Haas Bakery Oregon LLC, 2306 Starr, Oregon, inspected Aug. 7.

Pearson’s Party Store, 3217 Seaman, Oregon, inspected Aug. 13.

Edies Ice Cream, 2349 Woodville, Oregon, inspected Aug. 14.

Velers Cornerstore & Tavern, 1200-1202 N. Stadium, Oregon, inspected Aug. 15.

Little Sisters of The Poor, 930 S. Wynn, Oregon, inspected Aug. 15.

Eagle’s Landing Golf Club, 5530 Bayshore, Oregon, inspected Aug. 15.

BP Oil Refinery cafeteria, Toledo, 4001 Cedar Point, Oregon, inspected Aug. 15.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 3555 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 21.

Burger King, 2966 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 22.

Lee Williams Meats, Inc., 2521 Starr, Oregon, inspected Aug. 28.

The Roadhouse, 11535 W. Central, Swanton, inspected Aug. 1.

Tea Services, LLC - Upstairs, 11013 Airport, Swanton, inspected Aug. 3.

R&S Market, 2211 S. Berkey Southern, Swanton, inspected Aug. 15.

Tim Hortons, 5800 W. Alexis, Sylvania, inspected July 30.

Family Dollar Store, 5644 Whiteford, Sylvania, inspected July 30.

Sunset Village, Overmyer Family Kitchen, 9640 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 8.

Q-Zar, 5836 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 9.

Subway Cafe at Flower Hospital, 5200 Harroun, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 13.

Woodrow Child Care Center, 5900 Woodrow, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 14.

Bambino’s Pizza & Subs, 5155 Main, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 14.

The Next Sweet Thing, 8252 Mayberry Square N., Sylvania, inspected Aug. 22.

Violations:

Fallen Timbers Fairways, 7711 Timber Boulevard, Waterville, inspected July 25.

● Person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.

● An ice scoop handle was making contact with ice in the bar/​counter service ice bin.

● Cooked rice, hot dogs were not properly date marked.

● The dishwashing machine was not working correctly to dispense sanitizer.

● Ice maker’s scoop was resting in a dirty container.

● The ware washing racks weren’t stored up off the floor.

● Ice maker was dirty.

● There was an air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water.

Local Thyme, 6719 Providence, Whitehouse, inspected Aug. 13.

● The Igloo cooler and meat cooler were not holding foods at the proper temperature.

● There was frost buildup inside a freezer.

● There were house flies in the kitchen and bar area.

Papoo’s Coney Island, 10335 Waterville, Whitehouse, inspected Aug. 15.

● Food employee(s) were not washing hands in an approved hand-washing sink or automatic hand washing facility.

Stone Oak Country Club, 100 Stone Oak, Holland, inspected July 24.

● Food items held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked.

● Hot water used for the dishwashing is below the required temperature.

● Slicer, inside the ice machine, and a can opener were dirty.

● Live insects were in the facility.

MacQueen Orchards, 7605 Garden, Holland, inspected July 24.

● Person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.

● Containers holding utensils were dirty.

Waffle House, 7050 Orchard, Holland, inspected July 25.

● Person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.

● Hot water used in the dishwashing machine was below the required temperature.

● Ice bin scoops were dirty.

● Ice maker drip edge was dirty.

Gyro & Kabob Express, 7130 Airport, Holland, inspected July 31.

● There were no date markings on food in a walk-in cooler to indicate when the food should be discarded.

● Chemical containers were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Grape Leaf Diner, 909 S. McCord, Holland, inspected Aug. 1.

● Grape leaves were not being held at the proper temperature in a prep cooler.

Deet’s Commissary, 1226 S. McCord, Holland, inspected July 31.

● Sanitizer didn’t meet minimum requirements.

Joshua Treatment Center, 350 S. Irwin, Holland, inspected Aug. 8.

● Raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food.

American Legion Post 646, 1074 Clarion, Holland, inspected Aug. 9.

● Food items held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked to indicate when they should be discarded.

● Ice machine drip edge was dirty.

Wendy’s, 6525 Airport, Holland, inspected Aug. 13.

● There were chips and cracks with buildup in a lemonaide container lid.

Hot Head Burritos, 6814 Spring Valley, Holland, inspected Aug. 20.

● Chicken, steak, and pork were not being held at the proper temperature.

Lutheran Village At Wolf Creek, 2001 Perrysburg Holland, Holland, inspected Aug. 21.

● A dishwasher employee handled dirty dishes and then put on a glove to handle clean dish ware without washing hands.

● A reach-in cooler wasn’t holding food at the proper temperature.

LHS #9 - Creekside, 2045 Perrysburg Holland, Holland, inspected Aug. 21.

● The rinse temperature in a dishwashing machine was not adequate to sanitize dishes and utensils.

Courtyard Toledo Airport Holland, 1435 East Mall, Holland, inspected Aug. 21.

● Sanitizing solution in a dishwashing machine did not meet the minimum requirements.

● The hand-washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

McDonald’s, 6555 Airport, Holland, inspected Aug. 22.

● There was buildup of food debris underneath the coffee dispenser machine.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, 220 Maple, Maumee, inspected July 27.

● There was sticker residue on clean containers.

● Live gnats were in the facility.

● Chemical containers were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Le Petit Gourmet, 6546 Weatherfield, Maumee, inspected July 30.

● There was buildup on the surfaces of the ice chute on the beverage dispensing unit.

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 1406 Reynolds, Maumee, inspected July 31.

● A large container in the walk-in cooler storing onions had many holes in it.

● There were food containers that were broken/​damaged.

● The hand-washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille, 461 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected July 23.

● A prep top cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

● Cream in a cooler wasn’t being held at the proper temperature.

● A hand-washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 531 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected Aug. 1.

● A prep top cooler wasn’t holding food at the proper temperature.

● Flying insects were at the bar and in some parts of the kitchen.

What’s The Scoop, 3100 Main, Maumee, inspected Aug. 3.

● A food employee switched between taking money and food prepping without washing hands.

Home 2 Suites Maumee, 1701 Tollgate, Maumee, inspected Aug. 3.

● Cream cheese on a breakfast bar was not being held at the proper temperature.

● Food in several coolers was not being held at the proper temperature.

Sautter’s Food Center, 9533 Waterville-Swanton, inspected July 25.

● Cut melon in a produce case was not being held at the proper temperature.

● The deli counter case was not holding food at the proper temperature.

● Baby shampoo, baby oil, and other baby products were stored above the baby food.

Fricker’s, 1418 S. Reynolds, Maumee, inspected Aug. 6.

● Chemical containers were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Glass City Bar & Grill, 1705 Tollgate, Maumee, inspected Aug. 7.

Schlotzsky’s Deli, 1419 Reynolds, Maumee, inspected Aug. 6.

● Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler.

● The pizza prep top cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

● Food items held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked to indicate when the items should be discarded.

● The hand-washing sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

YMCA-Wolfcreek-Operator: Coin-Op, Canteen Services Inc., 2100 Holland-Sylvania, Maumee, inspected Aug. 8.

● Sabra hummus was kept past its discard date.

● A vending machine failed to shut off automatically when the required and temperature was not maintained.

Days Inn Hotel, 1704 Tollgate, Maumee, inspected Aug. 8.

● A storage reach-in cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

● The hand-washingsink was being used for purposes other than hand washing.

Sahara Restaurant, 3336 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected Aug. 10.

● A device on a dishwashing machine used to generate sanitizer on site did not comply with EPA regulations or the manufacturers instructions.

● Chemical containers were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Speedway, 1500 Reynolds, Maumee, inspected Aug. 11.

● The dishwashing machine sanitizer did not meet the minimum requirements.

Wendy’s, 590 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected Aug. 14.

● Nacho cheese was not being held at the proper temperature.

● A prep top cooler was not holding food at the proper temperature.

● The hand-washing sink was being used for purposes other than handwashing.

Gordon Food Service Store, 1450 Holland, Maumee, inspected Aug. 21.

● Chemical containers were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Circle, Maumee, inspected Aug. 22.

● There was heavy buildup of dirt and debris inside the ice machine chute.

● Food items inside a walk-in cooler had no date markings to indicate when they should be discarded.

Stone Oak Marketplace LLC, 1750 S. Crissey, Monclova, inspected Aug. 13.

● A beverage cooler wasn’t holding food at the proper temperature.

● The rinse temperature in a dishwashing machine was not adequate to sanitize dishes and utensils.

Ralphie’s, 3005 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 8.

● There was buildup inside the ice machine.

Marco’s Pizza, 2036 Woodville, Oregon, inspected Aug. 14.

● Gnats were flying inside the premises.

Salad Galley, 3023 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 8.

● Salads on a cold-holding table were not being held at the proper temperature.

● Food in a walk-in cooler were not being held at the proper temperature.