Te’kela ranks among area’s best Mexican eateries

41.70824 -83.70006 After successful run in Perrysburg, restaurant expands to Sylvania.

Te’kela, pronounced like that ’60s instrumental Pee-wee Herman so cheerfully shouted with a gang of bikers in his first film, ranks among the best Mexican food joints in Toledo.

That's faint praise when you consider the landscape of Tex-Mex offerings in northwestern Ohio and the staple of white melted cheese served atop nearly every dish.

Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina Rating: ★ ★ ★ Address: 5147 Main St., Sylvania. Phone: 419-517-0233. Category: Casual. Menu: Tex-Mex. Hours: Opens every day at 11 a.m. Monday-Thursday closes at 9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday closes at 10:30 p.m. Sunday closes at 9 p.m. Wheelchair access: Yes. Average price: $-$$ Credit cards: MC, V, D, AE. Website: tekelacocina.com Ratings: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Outstanding; ★ ★ ★ ★ Very Good; ★ ★ ★ Good; ★ ★ Fair; ★ Poor Star ratings are based on comparisons of similar restaurants.

But what Te’kela does right, mainly its street tacos, it does quite well. And what it doesn’t — steak and chicken fajitas and carne asada, for example — is at least average.

MENU: Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina

RELATED CONTENT: Recently reviewed restaurants

After a successful run in Perrysburg for several years, Te’kela recently expanded into Sylvania, with a location at 5147 Main St. that was hopping with guests during two separate weekend evening visits.

The inside of Te’kela is warm and relaxing, dressed with colorful murals in the main dining hall; a small corner stage for low-key entertainment; nearby high-top tables in the building’s midsection, and a bar-dining area to the right of that space. The venue has a dressy-casual feel that is offset by Te’kela's relaxed menu. Given the restaurant’s popularity and its bustling waitstaff at both visits, our service was as attentive as one would expect and quite friendly.

For round one of Te’kela, we began the meal with chicken nachos ($8.50), served with a soggy blanket of that aforementioned gooey white cheese, and topped by a generous helping of lettuce, a dollop of sour cream, and a few spoonfuls of pico de gallo. We also ordered the quartet of pork sliders ($9). Savory and sweet and served with an exceedingly generous bowl of barbecue sauce, the sliders — whether consumed naked or topped with the sauce — was easily the table consensus as the better appetizer choice.

The chicken tinga guacamole appetizer ($8) at our second dining experience was also well received, as was the dip sampler ($10), which consisted mainly of variations of that white gooey cheese, including with refried beans and with chorizo. Again, stick with the sliders.

For the first visit to Te’kela we also each sampled a street taco. The pescado ($3.25) features grilled tilapia with a delicious spicy slaw that makes the taco a standout, and the fried chicken taco, a crunchy chicken tender bathing in mild-tasting jalapeño gravy and a generous helping of corn salsa, is an innard-pleasing option from the “Tacos Loco” portion of the menu. The barbecue salmon, which was short on fish, was a disappointment, while the barbacoa taco ($3) was spicy and flavorful for the initial outing and watery and bland for our second visit. Te'kela's menu is, as we discovered, hit-and-miss, even from visit to visit.

For the entrees, the steak in the fajita jalisco ($16) was chewy, the chicken lacked much flavor identity, but the shrimp were plump and mouthwatering tasty, even as solo bites on a fork, and the Mexican wet burrito ($11.50) was moist and chock-full of potent seasonings and flavor. The Patron tequila dish featured a thin cut of chicken lacking personality — even after a lengthy marination in its namesake — and the carnitas ($11.50), slow-roasted pork, diced onions, and cilantro, was forgettably average.

A second visit was also hit-and-miss with the entrees: light on the chicken and heavy on corn and rice, the Califresco burrito ($11.50) was breezy and messy; the steak nacho burrito ($12.50) was also bloated with rice, but tasty nonetheless; the el feo quesadilla was as memorable as a midweek packed lunch; but the chipotle barbecue shrimp ($16) is a menu consideration for every visit. It was the same for the camarones street taco ($3.25) ordered as a side. Shrimp goes great with Te’kela, it seems.

The Tex-Mex restaurant is also generous with its salsa and chips — it doesn’t charge you extra for second or third helpings. A suggestion: Mix its fresh but mild salsa with its more potent and spicier version. You must request the latter, which has a nose-watering kick that doesn’t lose flavor with the added heat.

The addition of another Te’kela in the area is welcome news to those in northwest Ohio who enjoy Midwest-style Tex-Mex. But before another expansion, Te’kela should focus on making its average-to-good menu dependably great.

Contact Bill of Fare at: fare@theblade.com.