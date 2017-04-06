Limones dishes Mexican fare in fun setting

Clockwise from left, chips and guacamole, El Molcajete, a frozen drink, and Chori Cheese at Limones Mexican Restaurant in South Toledo. Enlarge

Stepping into Limones Mexican Restaurant in Toledo’s Southwyck neighborhood is a slightly surreal experience, and not just because of the Octavio Ocampo print of Visions of Quixote greeting guests at the front counter.

From the Aztec photographs on the wall of the foyer to the lime-green-and-orange color scheme of the dining room, the decor is a mash-up of cultures and styles and kitsch. Sombreros and children’s dresses hang above the customized booths. A glowing inflatable palm tree stands at one end of the mirrored bar. Tables feature colorful images of a cigarette-smoking caballero or a young man wooing a woman with a guitar or natives building a pyramid.

It’s a hodge-podge that is somehow both polished and simultaneously rough around the edges. But instead of being garish and uninviting, the effect is pleasant and fun. There’s a warmth and friendliness to the atmosphere that immediately puts guests at ease.

Limones Mexican Restaurant ★ ★ ★ ½



Address: 5122 Heatherdowns Blvd.



Phone: 567-318-5373



Category: Casual



Menu: Mexican Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday



Wheelchair access: Yes.



Average price: $$



Credit cards: AE, MC, V, D



Website: Facebook page



Ratings: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Outstanding; ★ ★ ★ ★ Very Good; ★ ★ ★ Good; ★ ★ Fair; ★ Poor Star ratings are based on comparisons

As quirky and unique as the decor is, the menu offers typical Mexican-American fare: various tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas served with cheese, sour cream, tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce, and sides of rice and refried beans.

We sampled various appetizers. The Guacamole ($3.49), made in-house, was fresh and flavorful, and the complimentary salsa had a sweet, slightly smoky flavor that was mild but not bland. The Chori Cheese ($5.99, spicy cured sausage in bowl of melted queso) made for a rich and somewhat filling meal starter. Among other appetizer options are Camarones Locos (“crazy shrimp”) nachos ($10.99), Queso Fundido with Shrimp ($7.99), and quesadillas with various fillings ($3.99-$7.99).

The star entree among our selections was El Molcajete ($15.99), a massive feast of grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, peppers, and onions covered in ranchero sauce and cheese. It’s an impressive sight, served steaming hot in its namesake decorative stone bowl carved in the shape of a pig. It was a joy to behold and to eat, with a mix of smoky, savory flavors. For us, this was the standout dish.

The Chile Colorado ($9.99), cubes of pork in a red sauce, was perfectly cooked, tender, and full of flavor, though not particularly spicy. For those wanting a little more tang, a green chile sauce is also offered. The Burrito California ($9.50), another pork dish, this time shredded and covered in green sauce, was less impressive and slightly salty.

The restaurant also offers various combination platters (two choices for $9.99 or three for $10.99) of burritos, enchiladas, chile rellenos, chimichangas, tamales, and more. The tamale — masa stuffed with meat and cheese and steamed in a corn husk — was good but unremarkable, and the chimichanga — a Tex-Mex dish that is basically a deep-fried burrito — was disappointing. Its shell was slightly doughy instead of crispy, and the shredded chicken was a little too dry and bland.

The ground beef burrito, likewise, was fresh and served hot but not particularly flavorful, and the rice and beans accompanying most meals made for serviceable if uninspired sides.

The menu features many more options, including seafood and vegetarian combos. Highlights include Fillet Jose ($11.99), tilapia in a white sauce; Toledo Choice ($11.45), chicken in a creamy chipotle sauce; and Limones Choice ($15.99), a deluxe fajita with ribeye steak, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, and cheese. Desserts include Sopapilla ($4.99), Flan ($3.49), and Fried Ice Cream ($5.99).

All of the dishes we tried were filling and generously portioned. Combined with complimentary chips and salsa starting every meal, a frugal diner can find a lot of value on the menu. A weekday lunch buffet only adds to the affordability.

And, of course, adults can find a bevy of flavored margaritas, both traditional and frozen, and Mexican beers on tap. Besides the mid-size dining room, guests can cozy up to the inviting bar or, when the weather allows, head outdoors to the patio.

One note of warning: The bathrooms were small and cramped for a full-service restaurant.

Limones is the Spanish word for “limes,” but as our patient and friendly server explained, the restaurant takes its name from the Limones family who founded it.

The restaurant is the owner’s first in our area.

Judging by the fun atmosphere, good value, and the laughter from the packed dining room on one of our Friday evening visits, the restaurant will find itself right at home in Toledo.

Contact Bill of Fare at: fare@theblade.com.