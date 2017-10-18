Perrysburg's Nagoya excels with steak, seafood

The number of upscale Asian eateries in the Toledo area spiked years ago, and Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi in Perrysburg's Levis Commons stood out as a place to visit when it first opened.

Even though it is tucked away in the back corner of the Perrysburg development, patrons can easily spot its trademark shimmering sun — an ancient symbol of Japan. It has been several years since we visited Nagoya, and we thought it was once again time.

There is no doubt that Nagoya pays attention to atmosphere, with its bamboo pillars and latticework, but much of the cuisine is equally artistic. Chefs take effort to place food on dishes to please your eyes before your palate. The restaurant can be a tranquil place to relax and enjoy a meal, or it's flush with noise and throngs of people. It just depends on the day, so be ready for both. This is usually a busy place, so reservations are recommended.

There are three dining space options: traditional tables, a long sushi bar, and hibachi grills, where entertaining and sometimes comedic knife-wielding chefs slice and dice food. Each comes with a different menu, but servers will bring you all three anywhere you sit.

On our first visit to Nagoya, my dining companion and I sat at the bar instead of waiting for a table. The service was excellent even though our bartender was making drink after drink. We decided to sample myriad appetizers and two steak dishes on that first visit, leaving sushi and hibachi for a later date.

We started with four appetizers, which might sound gluttonous, but it was extremely satisfying.

Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi ★★★★ Address: 6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg Phone: (419) 931-8400 Category: Casual Menu: Japanese, Asian Hours: Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Dinner: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Wheelchair access: Yes. Average price: $$$ Website: nagoyaohio.com Ratings: ★★★★★ Outstanding; ★★★★ Very Good; ★★★ Good; ★★ Fair; ★ Poor Star ratings are based on comparisons The Blade pays for critics’ meals.

On the bartender's recommendation, we ordered the Beef Negimaki ($8) to start. It is thinly sliced beef grilled in a teriyaki sauce with green onions rolled inside. I could immediately taste why this is one of Nagoya's most popular appetizers.

We also ordered three fried appetizers, the Shrimp Tempura, which came with vegetables dipped in tempura batter and fried, Crispy Calamari ($9), which was also lightly battered and served with an aioli sauce, and Gyoza ($6), pork dumplings with a spicy dipping sauce. These were all wonderful and set the bar high for the rest of our meal.

There are three steak dishes on the restaurant's “traditional dinner” menu. All specialty entrees are served with miso soup and a house salad with Nagoya’s ginger dressing.

The Happy Sumo ($36) is an 18-ounce bone-in ribeye steak served with wasabi mashed potatoes and green beans topped with onion. The meal arrived steaming hot, seasoned just right, and cooked perfectly medium rare. It's topped with onion rings, which I thought were unnecessary, and the potatoes had only the slightest hint of wasabi. This will satisfy the most ardent steak-lover.

My dining companion ordered the filet mignon ($31), which is topped with shiitake mushrooms and sweet potato and served in a teriyaki sauce with a side of asparagus. This was an excellent steak — once you work your way down past the toppings and sauce that were a little excessive.

On our second visit, we opted for the hibachi. As with other hibachi restaurants, Nagoya prepares various dishes before your eyes, including filet mignon, chicken, grilled shrimp, salmon, tuna, scallops, swordfish, and lobster tails.

Hibachi meals and combos range from $12 for vegetables only to $45 for a surf-and-turf-like combination.

We started with the Nagoya roll, which has smoked salmon, cream cheese, and crab baked with an aioli sauce. This is a heavy appetizer but extremely delicious.

Nagoya also excels with its raw fish sushi, although we know some will bypass that option. For those who like the raw side, try the “Mel’s Roll,” which has spicy crab meat, fried soft shell crab, topped with salmon, tuna, and yellowtail.

For dinner, I decided to go big or go home and ordered the Nagoya Special ($45). This is a seafood- and steak-lover's dish. It comes with a lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, and filet mignon, cooked before you with rice and vegetables. A companion selected the hibachi salmon ($20), which was also cooked perfectly and delicious.

Dessert was the only disappointment of our two visits. We tried cheesecake and fried ice cream. In short, neither was great. The fried ice cream was mostly cake encased in a fried batter with a tiny ice cream core.

Contact Bill of Fare at fare@theblade.com.