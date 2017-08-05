Saturday, Aug 05, 2017
Retail

BUSINESS BRIEFS

Apparel store Lululemon Athletica to set up shop at Secor Square

    Lululemon Athletica plans to open a store this fall in the Secor Square shopping center.

    The opening date for a Whole Foods Market 365 at Secor Square is still up in the air.

The developer of the new Secor Square shopping center at 3379 Secor Rd. confirmed Friday that Lululemon Athletica, a popular athletic apparel retailer, plans to open a store in the retail center early this fall and that Whole Foods still plans to open a store in the center.

S.J. Collins Enterprises, of Fairborn, Ga., also said Jersey Mike’s, a sub sandwich shop chain, has signed a lease to open a location in the retail center this fall.

The 1,667-square-foot Lululemon store will be located next to Citizens Bank and First Watch restaurant. In July, the developer filed permits indicating it was building a store for Lululemon.

While S.J. Collins reaffirmed Friday that a Whole Foods Market 365 definitely will open in the center, an opening date remains undecided. A 35,000-square foot grocery building has been constructed but it sits idle.

