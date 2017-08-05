Apparel store Lululemon Athletica to set up shop at Secor Square

Lululemon Athletica plans to open a store this fall in the Secor Square shopping center. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

The developer of the new Secor Square shopping center at 3379 Secor Rd. confirmed Friday that Lululemon Athletica, a popular athletic apparel retailer, plans to open a store in the retail center early this fall and that Whole Foods still plans to open a store in the center.

S.J. Collins Enterprises, of Fairborn, Ga., also said Jersey Mike’s, a sub sandwich shop chain, has signed a lease to open a location in the retail center this fall.

The 1,667-square-foot Lululemon store will be located next to Citizens Bank and First Watch restaurant. In July, the developer filed permits indicating it was building a store for Lululemon.

While S.J. Collins reaffirmed Friday that a Whole Foods Market 365 definitely will open in the center, an opening date remains undecided. A 35,000-square foot grocery building has been constructed but it sits idle.