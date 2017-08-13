Sunday, Aug 13, 2017
Under construction: Thayer Nissan dealership on Dixie Highway

    The Thayer Family of Dealerships in Bowling Green is putting up a new building for its Nissan store.

    THE BLADE/KURT STEISS
The Thayer Family of Dealerships in Bowling Green is putting up a new building for its Nissan store. Construction on the project, which is on Dixie Highway just north of the existing Nissan store, started earlier this year. A post on Thayer Nissan’s Facebook page said the new store should open early next year.

