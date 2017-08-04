Friday, Aug 04, 2017
Weather Service confirms tornado hit northern Michigan

Severe thunderstorms moved through area Thursday

ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Severe-Weather-Michigan-50

    In this Wednesday photo, a car sits idle as rain water stalled it out at the border of Flint and Burton, Mich. The storms Wednesday evening brought several inches of rain in places.

    The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP

  • Severe-Weather-Michigan-2-2

    In this Wednesday photo, Entrice Mitchell, a City of Flint sewer department employee, continuously clears debris from an open manhole cover near General Motors Flint Assembly Plant in Flint, Mich.

    The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP

KEWADIN, Mich. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Thursday in northern Michigan as a wave of severe thunderstorms moved through.

The weather service’s Gaylord office said Friday that a preliminary survey of storm damage along the southern shore of Antrim County’s Birch Lake showed that an EF-0 tornado with winds of about 80 mph touched down Thursday evening, leaving a quarter-mile-long trail of damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The weather service had issued a tornado warning for Antrim County in advance of the storms.

The agency’s storm survey crew was continuing to assess damage from the storms Friday afternoon.

Those storms caused power outages and followed storms Wednesday that brought flooding and knocked out electricity service to thousands in Michigan.

