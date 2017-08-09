Auditor seeks to reclaim money from overfunded online charter schools

COLUMBUS — Charter school management companies and other vendors that reaped the financial rewards when schools inflated enrollment figures should now share the consequences as the state claws back over-payments to those schools, the state auditor said Wednesday.

Auditor Dave Yost this week sent a letter to charter and e-schools advising them that, as public schools, they are obligated to go after money paid to management companies, their sponsors, and other vendors if they were paid on a percentage basis tied to school enrollment.

RELATED: State to cut more from online school’s funding

“The benefit of the percentage is that it’s higher risk, higher reward,” he said. “If your enterprise does well, then the vendors reap the rewards of that. The downside is that there is a risk, and I am not a fan of giving people a reward and reducing their risk…

“Today it looks like the downside is here, at least for some players,” Mr. Yost said.

Exhibit A was the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, an online charter school sponsored by the Lake Erie West Education Service Center. The state Department of Education has begun deducting from ECOT’s monthly payments to gradually recover $60 million it says was paid for students the school couldn’t prove were logged in enough to qualify as full-time students.

It has also begun gradually withholding a total of $12.4 million year to prevent the school from continuing to collect the higher aid based on the prior year’s student numbers until an official count can be completed in October.

The school still has appeals pending before the Ohio Supreme Court and the 10th District Court of Appeals in Columbus. But it has so far lost every court effort to block the state’s action.

Mr. Yost’s letter to ECOT and other charter schools facing recovery action by the state says they must work to recover a proportional share from vendors with percentage-based contracts.

In ECOT’s case, he calculates that IQ Innovations, the school’s instructional software provider, should be on the hook for $9.6 million, or 16 percent of ECOT’s prior revenue. Altair Learning Management, the school’s management company, owes $2.4 million, or 4 percent, and the educational service center, $900,000, or 1.5 percent.

Contact Jim Provance at jprovance@theblade.com or 614-221-0496.