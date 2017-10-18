Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017
State Sen. Cliff Hite apologizes for 'inappropriate' hugs with state employee

    State Senator Cliff Hite (District 1), at the podium, and Dale Laws, plant leader, Whirlpool Corporation-Findlay Operations, far right. Whirlpool Corporation hosts a groundbreaking at their Findlay, Ohio plant for a future Findlay Wind Farm in Findlay, Ohio in June 2015.

    The Blade
    Ohiio Senator Cliff Hite speaks during the opening of Oregon Clean Energy Center in Oregon on August 21.

    The Blade/Amy E. Voigt
State Sen. Cliff Hite (R., Findlay) posted a statement apologizing for “inappropriate” hugs with a state employee prior to his resignation from office.

In a message posted Wednesday to Twitter, Senator Hite said he had conversations with a state employee who did not work for him but worked in a nearby state office.

“After we met, I sometimes asked her for hugs and talked with her in a way that was not appropriate for a married man, father, and grandfather like myself. Beyond those hugs, there was no inappropriate physical contact,” he wrote.

Senator Hite said the woman and his wife deserve more respect that this.

“This is no one's fault but my own. I'm proud of my long career as a teacher, coach, and legislator but I'm not proud how I acted with this person,” he said.

Senator Hite said he has serious illness and upcoming surgeries.

“The combination of my mistake in judgment and my failing health led me to decide to step down, so someone else can represent the good people of my district."

