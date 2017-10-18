State Sen. Cliff Hite apologizes for 'inappropriate' hugs with state employee

State Sen. Cliff Hite (R., Findlay) posted a statement apologizing for “inappropriate” hugs with a state employee prior to his resignation from office.

In a message posted Wednesday to Twitter, Senator Hite said he had conversations with a state employee who did not work for him but worked in a nearby state office.

RELATED: Findlay's Hite abruptly resigns Ohio Senate seat

“After we met, I sometimes asked her for hugs and talked with her in a way that was not appropriate for a married man, father, and grandfather like myself. Beyond those hugs, there was no inappropriate physical contact,” he wrote.

Statements from Cliff and Diane Hite. pic.twitter.com/2WlpA2uh1q — Cliff Hite (@Cliff_Hite) October 18, 2017

Senator Hite said the woman and his wife deserve more respect that this.

“This is no one's fault but my own. I'm proud of my long career as a teacher, coach, and legislator but I'm not proud how I acted with this person,” he said.

Senator Hite said he has serious illness and upcoming surgeries.

“The combination of my mistake in judgment and my failing health led me to decide to step down, so someone else can represent the good people of my district."