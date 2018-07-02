Paradiso reappointed to turnpike commission

COLUMBUS —Timothy J. Paradiso, of Port Clinton, was recently reappointed by Gov. John Kasich to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission through June 30, 2023.

He is president of the Ashley Group, a Maumee-based insurance agency for employers and businesses.

He was first appointed to the commission in 2013, filling a seat created when the commission was restructured to use borrowing against turnpike tolls to help finance road projects off the traditional east-west turnpike corridor. He serves as commission vice chairman.

Mr. Kasich also reappointed Pandora resident Jan L. Osborn, superintendent of the Putnam County Education Service Center, to the Broadcast Educational Media Commission through 2022. The commission promotes public educational broadcasting.