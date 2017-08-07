Monday, Aug 07, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Technology

UK cyber-researcher still held in Las Vegas in malware case

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published on
  • Cyberattack-Fighter-Detained

    This Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo shows British IT expert Marcus Hutchins, branded a hero for slowing down the WannaCry global cyberattack, during an interview in Ilfracombe, England.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • Cyberattack-Fighter-Detained-1

    Marcus Hutchins

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAS VEGAS  — An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he’s due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

Southern Nevada Detention Center spokeswoman Kayla Gieni said Monday that 23-year-old Marcus Hutchins remains at the facility about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) outside Las Vegas.

Hutchins’ attorney in Las Vegas, Adrian Lobo, didn’t immediately respond to messages.

A federal magistrate judge in Nevada set Hutchins’ bail on Friday at $30,000, and said he could be released Monday.

The charges against Hutchins, including conspiracy to commit computer fraud, date to 2014 and 2015.

He won acclaim after helping in May to curb the spread of WannaCry ransomware during an attack that crippled thousands of computers worldwide.

Related Items , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…