Area haunted house helps volunteers get past addiction

What separates Perrysburg’s Distracted Haunted House from other ghoulish, frightful adventures is this: Many of the people involved have been haunted by the demons of addiction at one point or another in their lives and are in various stages of recovery.

The majority of volunteers, though not all, have been clients of Team Recovery, the Zepf Center, or similar facilities that receive a portion of the proceeds, said Scott Francis, Distracted Haunted House creative director and co-owner.

A clown waits to frighten people at the Distracted Haunted House in Perrysburg. The Blade/Jeremy Wadsworth

The name itself is a nod to recovery efforts. As Mr. Francis explains, this particular haunted house was created with the goal of distracting addicts from heroin and other forms of substance abuse. Its goal is to help rebuild confidence of recovering addicts by giving them steady work and a sense of accomplishment through theater-like fun.

“We definitely have people in recovery who are actors,” Mr. Francis proudly states. Others, he said, help with construction, redesign, makeup, lighting, electronics, video, sales, promotions, operations, cleaning, and anywhere else they’re needed.

This is the second season for Distracted Haunted House, which is near the center of Perrysburg’s Levis Commons complex. It is open every weekend through Nov. 4. Tickets start at $20. See the group’s website, feardistracted.com, or go to its Facebook or Twitter (@feardistracted) pages for more information.

Kayla Williams, 17, of Perrysburg is an actor in the Distracted Haunted House in Perrysburg. The Blade/Jeremy Wadsworth

“Anything you can imagine on a creative side is available at a haunted house,” Mr. Francis said. “We’re trying to build a distraction for people who need it.”

More than 100 volunteers are involved. In addition to recovering addicts, many are local high school students. Each show requires 30 to 40 volunteers.

“On any given night, we never have the same cast,” Mr. Francis said.

Matt Bell, Team Recovery co-founder and president, stated in promotional material that helping out at Distracted Haunted House “was one of the best things I’ve ever done in the social realm of my recovery.”

“Not only was it extremely fun and entertaining, it was a great way for my team members and I to get active and stay busy together in a safe, sober environment,” said Mr. Bell, a former University of Toledo baseball player who has gone public with his fight against heroin addiction.

Distracted Haunted House is a for-profit business owned by Mr. Francis and another area resident, Ken Weschke.

“People want to be scared. They want to feel like they’re going to the edge of something, the unknown. I think it’s just that element of the unknown,” Mr. Francis said. “For some people, it’s infectious.”

