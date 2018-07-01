Safe-T-City teaches youth about common traffic dangers

About a dozen quick-answering boys and girls proved they knew which directions to look when they’re crossing a street. But, Toledo Police Sgt. Abe Cruz challenged them: what should they be looking for?

Cars, trucks, buses, they replied. Sgt. Cruz approved. And yes, sure, even elephants, he agreed, a nod to one creative youngster, because the circus could be in town.

It was the sort of child-oriented safety lesson that instructors at Safe-T-City have been imparting to incoming kindergarteners for more than four decades. Since the Toledo Police Department launched the free summertime program under Sgt. Thomas Sass and Officer Charlie Beck in 1977, its curriculum of pedestrian, traffic and all-around life safety has remained largely consistent, according to Sgt. Cruz, its current supervisor.

“It’s really a program designed to provide our preschool age children safety awareness,” he said. “It’s been an extremely successful and highly effective program.”

View a PDF of this Toledo Magazine page

Several police departments in the area host their own multi-day versions of Safe-T-City, typically complementing much-anticipated opportunities to navigate mock cities with classroom lessons and guest speakers. Toledo holds Safe-T-City in multiple morning and afternoon sessions each summer at the Scott Park Shelter House, 2201 Nebraska Ave.

Groups of a dozen or so children filtered through a variety of stations there on a recent morning. Under the watchful eyes of their adult and teenage instructors, for example, they walked through the miniature intersections of Safe-T-City, heads swiveling left and then right, just as Sgt. Cruz had taught them. Safely navigating the same intersections on pedal cars proved even more fun.

Later Officer Marquitta Bey taught them what to do if they ever come across a gun, helping them commit the lesson to memory with hand motions and a sing-song cadence. (”Stop!” the children repeated with enthusiasm. “Don’t touch, leave the area, tell an adult.”)

And behind the shelter house, Greg Wilcox watched as they clamored through the ambulance he’d driven out for a show-and-tell. “Firefighter Greg,” as he was introduced to the children, ran through what paramedics do and what the children should expect if they ever need to dial 911.

In their seven days at Safe-T-City, the children also learn how to handle potentially dangerous encounters involving strangers, water, poison and electricity, among other topics, Sgt. Cruz said.

While children entering kindergarten aren’t required to go through Safe-T-City, Sgt. Cruz said parents often rest easier knowing that the “to-do” lists of safety lessons they have in mind to teach their little ones are being covered all at once.

And for those little ones, it’s likewise valuable, especially as they prepare for new encounters and experiences in and en route to their new schools.

“It’s the perfect time for them to learn about stranger danger and what to do,” Sgt. Cruz said, as peddle-car drivers demonstrated their handle on intersections around him. “In their daily lives, they’re going to have different encounters, and they should be able to know what to do.”

For more information on Safe-T-City, including registration information for sessions that are not yet full, go to toledopolice.com/safe-t-city.html.

Contact Nicki Gorny at ngorny@theblade.com or 419-724-6133.